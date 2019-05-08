MEG Energy: The Potential For An Attractive Long-Term Investment

Assuming WTI prices above US$55/bbl over the next 4 years, the investment proposition is very attractive. Below this threshold, the debt remains an important threat.

The key aspect to consider is the situation of MEG Energy in 2023 when facing the debt wall.

MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) reported messy Q1 results. Management highlighted the free cash flow of C$98 million. Yet, net debt increased and cash flow was negative. And, due to the production curtailment in Alberta, the capital program was lower than the long-term sustaining capital. Also, the ramp-up of the marketing diversification out of Canada impacted both realized prices and transportation costs.

These results are short-term distractions, though. The free cash flow potential at WTI prices above US$50/bbl is important, but the company will be facing a debt wall in 2023.

Before evaluating the investment proposition with a long-term view, let's check the free cash flow potential and the debt situation in the context of the Q1 Canadian oil prices recovery.

Image source: MEG Energy

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The short-term distractions of the Q1 results

During Q1, production at 87,113 boe/d dropped 6.5% year-over-year due to production curtailment in Alberta. Compared to the previous quarter, production declined by only 0.5%. Without the production curtailment, management claims the company can produce 100,000 boe/d.

Consistent with previous announcements, MEG Energy executed its marketing diversification to avoid the volatility of the WCS prices due to the lack of pipeline infrastructure in Canada.

The table below shows the narrower WTI/WCS differential at US$12.29/bbl in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Sales volumes to the U.S. Gulf Coast, narrower WTI/WCS differentials, and lower diluent expenses contributed to a much higher realized price compared to the previous quarter.

Source: Author, based on company reports

During the earnings call, management indicated a sustaining capex of about C$310 million for the production potential of 100,000 boe/d. The 2019 capital program of C$200 million is lower due to the production curtailment. Thus, I estimate the medium-term per-unit sustaining costs at C$310 million/(100,000 boe/d * 365 days) = C$8.49/boe.

Another interesting aspect of the table above is the rising transportation cost.

Last year, MEG Energy sold its 50% interest in the Access Pipeline. Transportation expenses include the incremental costs associated with the related Transportation Services Agreement.

The marketing diversification to the U.S. markets also contributed to higher transportation costs. And, as management will be ramping up access to the U.S. markets over the next several quarters, I expect the transportation costs to rise.

The table below highlights the higher costs associated with the pipeline and rail transportations to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Of course, with higher and less volatile WTI prices compared to Canadian oil prices, it's fair to expect a net benefit of selling oil production to the U.S. Gulf Coast despite higher transportation costs.

Adjusted funds flow reached C$151 million compared to negative adjusted funds flow of C$38 million during the previous quarter, due to the narrowing WTI/WCS differentials.

With a reduced capital program of C$53 million, the company generated C$98 million of free cash flow.

Yet, net debt increased to C$3.51 billion compared to C$3.42 billion at the end of 2018 due to the working capital. It's only a timing issue due to the settlement of very low December prices during Q1, though.

Management highlights the net debt to EBITDA ratio to decrease to a range of 2.75x to 3x by the end of the year. But this ratio minimizes MEG's high level of debt. Most of the Canadian producers report their debt ratios using adjusted funds flow instead of EBITDA. Using EBITDA excludes interests from the calculation. In the case of MEG Energy, it makes a big difference as interests amounted to about C$71 million during Q1. Net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratio of 5.8x better represents the high level of debt.

Also, a footnote in the Q1 2019 MD&A indicates S&P downgraded the credit rating of the company from speculative to highly speculative:

On February 14, 2019, S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") lowered the Corporation's long-term issuer credit rating to B+ from BB- and lowered the issue-level rating on the Corporation's senior secured term loan, senior secured second lien notes and revolving credit facility to BB from BB+. S&P also changed the ratings outlook to negative." - Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

In any case, the short-term distractions related to the working capital, unrealized hedges, etc. mask the long-term investment thesis MEG Energy represents. At current oil prices, the free cash flow yield is important, but the debt wall in 5 years is also important. The situation in 2023 is a key aspect when considering investing in MEG Energy.

The long-term story

Considering the debt profile and the free cash flow potential, the situation of MEG Energy is unusual.

The total netback of C$9.04/boe generated during Q1 shows the important free cash flow potential. Assuming a flat production of 100,000 boe/d and Q1 costs, the corresponding free cash flow is C$9.04/boe * 100,000 boe/d * 365 days = C$330 million per year.

With a market capitalization of about C$1.6 billion, the free cash flow yield is about 20%. But shareholders won't get any of this free cash flow over the next several years. The net debt of C$3.51 billion represents more than 10 years of free cash flow. The company must reduce net debt before hitting the debt wall in 2023.

Source: Presentation April 2019

The reason I mentioned above the short-term distractions didn't matter is the covenant-lite structure of the debt.

All of MEG's long-term debt, the revolving credit facility and the letter of credit facility are "covenant-lite" in structure, meaning they are free of any financial maintenance covenants and are not dependent on, nor calculated from, the Corporation's crude oil reserves." - Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

And with an unused credit facility of US$1.4 billion, the debt won't be a threat over the next 3 years. But, considering the net debt to annualized funds flow ratio at 5.8x, the company must deleverage or build a cash position to roll over the debt in favorable conditions or pay it back in 2023.

The two graphs below, from the latest presentation, provide useful information to assess the situation of the company in 2023.

Source: Presentation April 2019

Source: Presentation April 2019

Based on these two graphs, the table below presents the valuation of the company and its leverage assuming constant WTI prices of US$50/bbl, US$55/bbl, and US$60/bbl over the next 4 years. For the valuation, I assume a 12x multiple of the free cash flow corresponding to a flat production.

Source: Author, based on company reports and presentations

Even when assuming WTI prices of US$50/bbl, the current stock price at C$5.63 undervalues the company. But such a scenario corresponds to a net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio of 5.1x when facing the debt wall in 2023. Thus, despite the discount, investing in the company assuming WTI prices of US$50/bbl is risky.

Assuming WTI prices above $US55/bbl, the investment proposition is attractive. With a lite-covenant structure and a large unused credit facility, the short-term results don't matter. And in the longer term, the company will be in a good position to face the debt wall with a net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio below 2.5x.

Assuming a 12x multiple to the free cash flow generated at WTI prices of US$55/bbl and US$60/bbl corresponds to a very attractive stock price CAGR potential of 33.3% and 43.5%, respectively. Also, at these higher WTI prices, the debt wall isn't a threat anymore due to the lower debt ratio.

Thus, if WTI prices stay above US$55/bbl over the long term, the stock price of C$5.63 is an attractive investment proposition at low risk. But the debt will become a serious issue by 2023 if the average WTI price over the next 4 years is below US$55/bbl.

Conclusion

Considering MEG Energy's debt profile and free cash flow potential, the short-term distractions of the Q1 earnings don't matter. Over the long term, the company needs exposure to WTI prices above US$55 to face its debt wall in 2023. With the goal of avoiding WTI/WCS differentials, management is increasing the marketing diversification to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Assuming WTI prices above US$55/bbl over the next 4 years, the investment proposition is very attractive with a stock price CAGR potential above 33.3%. But the company is still exposed to the risks of facing the 2023 debt wall in unfavorable conditions if the next 4 years average WTI price is below US$55/bbl.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.