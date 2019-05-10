NXP Semiconductors: Investment Thesis Lookback And Forward Prognosis

Thereafter, the investment thesis is revised using updated data and fundamentals.

This article performs a 2016 NXP Semiconductors investment thesis lookback, comparing expectations and results through the period.

I haven't written about NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) since 2016, and before the failed Qualcomm (QCOM) takeover. I've nonetheless retained a position in the stock throughout the period; accumulating additional shares after China nixed the buyout.

This article outlines recent corporate segmentation changes, performs a lookback on my NXP 2016 investment thesis, provides a 2019 update, offers supporting fundamental analysis, identifies risks to the new thesis, and considers current NXPI stock price and valuation.

Management Re-Jiggered Segmentation

I believe if an investor cannot articulate succinctly what exactly a company does, he/she should not invest in it. This goes especially for Tech stocks.

With this in mind, in what I believe was a most welcome move, NXP management renamed the company's business segments. I found the previous segment names made mapping products to end users difficult.

The new business units are:

Automotive

Industrial & IoT

Mobile

Communication and Infrastructure

The first two segments are largely self-explanatory.

Mobile includes solutions to enable secure transactions. Mobile wallet, services2go, transit, and identification chips are integral to this segment.

Communication and Infrastructure focuses upon 5G technology applications. Various RF (Radio Frequency) designs, technologies, and products highlight the group.

Automotive is the lion's share of the business. Nearly half the company's 2018 revenues were generated through the Automotive segment. NXP is the world's #1 supplier of automotive/vehicle chips. These include infotainment, secure access, connected vehicles, and safety solutions. AV (Autonomous Vehicles) applications help drive this segment. Industrial & IoT represents the other major end user group NXP intends to focus upon. Combined, the Automotive and Industrial segments contribute over two-thirds total sales.

2016 Investment Thesis

Back in August 2016, I offered the following NXPI investment thesis:

NXP Semiconductor is a company in transition. Major M&A activity has the propensity to result in prospects for good growth. This view is augmented by management's expectation of higher operating margins, expected balance sheet de-leveraging, strong cash flows. NXP is well-positioned to be a premier franchise for the manufacture and distribution of advanced automotive microprocessors. For example, recently management claimed design wins for 9 of the top 10 OEMs for a complete vehicle radar system. The 1Q 2017 Standard Products business segment divestiture should provide NXP with a sound balance sheet. The business generates profits in cash. Management speaks clearly, and is focused upon the creation of shareholder value. Most all of the Freescale private equity interests have sold their NXPI stock, removing a previous overhang. Risks to this thesis include management's inability to integrate the Freescale acquisition, divest the SP business unit successfully, experience continued soft demand for certain products, and competitor products challenging NXP end-users to switch suppliers. In the event of a general market downturn, the shares offer zero dividend. There is no yield support.

2016 Investment Thesis Lookback, Review, and Analysis

Management navigated the 2015 Freescale acquisition successfully. In 1Q 2017, the company divested its old Standard Products division for $2.75 billion. The Qualcomm takeover failed, but as a result, NXP picked up a $2 billion breakup fee.

Growth and Margins

Between 2016 and 2018, operating EPS grew from $5.93 to $7.12, or 20% over a three-year period.

Meanwhile, 2016 to 2018 operating cash flow jumped 90% (including a $2 billion breakup fee paid by Qualcomm) or from $6.86 per share to $8.04 per share if the breakup fee is excluded. That's a 17% uplift.

Revenues remained flat.

Here's a margin summary:

NXP Semiconductor Adjusted Margins - 2016 through 2018

2018 2017 2016 Adjusted Gross Margin 52.9% 53.2% 50.4% Adjusted Operating Margin 28.7% 29.4% 26.6%

On balance, I suggest management achieved reasonable growth. Earnings and cash flow rose by about 6% per annum. Margins haven't come in quite as strong as expected, bumping up in 2017, but tapering down in 2018. Nonetheless, overall margin results are respectable.

Balance Sheet De-Leveraging

In 2016, NXP carried significant debt. Leverage, as defined by net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, was 2.45x. Management targeted <2x leverage. After the Qualcomm breakup payment, leverage fell below 1x; however, by year-end 2018, management levered the company up to 1.4x. The ratio moved higher after 1Q 2019 but remains comfortably below the target.

In 2019, the company owns a sound balance sheet. Debt is manageable. Liquidity is good. Intangibles/Goodwill is higher than I'd like to see, ranging ~63%, but given acquisitive activity and the inherent high level of IP required in this business, I'm ok with it.

Automotive Leadership

Unquestionably, NXPI claims a superior position in the automotive microprocessor market.

It is the #1 global supplier to this user end market. Since 2016, the company has solidified its position.

Company Earns Profits in Cash

A key 2016 investment thesis premise was NXP would generate significant cash flow; indeed, it can earn its profits in cash. As noted above, the company did so. Operating cash flow per share was greater than adjusted profit. Given relatively low capital expenditures, the company enjoys strong free cash flow, too.

A Few Words About The Qualcomm Breakup Fee

Management utilized the $2 billion breakup fee to help de-lever the balance sheet and buy back shares. At year-end 2018, there were 293 million total diluted shares outstanding, down from 335 million at the end of 2016. This represents a 12.5% reduction.

By the end of this year, management expects the share count to be ~262 million, or down another 10.6%. Furthermore, these meaningful diluted share reductions appear well-timed, given a major drop in stock prices after the failed Qualcomm bid.

However, as an investor, I was less-than-impressed with the monstrous bonuses management awarded themselves after the merger was scuttled.

Just sayin'.

Previously Cited Investment Thesis Risks

The company avoided identified risks from the 2016 thesis. NXP management worked through the Freescale acquisition and Standard Products divestiture; product demand continued to grow; NXP cemented its lead in automotive and industrial/IoT products, and the board of directors initiated a dividend. Currently, the shares yield about one percent. It's not much dividend support, but it's better than zero.

Summary

While there was a considerable amount of turbulence surrounding NXPI stock, the 2016 investment thesis remains largely intact.

Let's Look Forward Towards An Updated Thesis

A revised investment thesis should incorporate new developments and business expectations. In a nutshell, here's the broad, go-forward outline:

The company plans to harden its leading position in the automotive microprocessor market and outgrow industrial/IoT market demand.

For its comprehensive product portfolio, NXP expects growth will at least meet its 2019 to 2021 overall end markets growth profile.

NXP will continue to focus upon profitable growth, emphasizing strong cash and free cash flow generation. Annually, revenues are projected to grow 6%, adjusted gross margins and operating margins are targeted at 53% to 57% and 31% to 34%, respectively.

Management intends to act in a shareholder-friendly manner. This includes returning excess cash to shareholders. The dividend policy expects to grow the payout along with free cash flow generation.

Source: 1Q 2019 earnings presentation

2019 NXPI Investment Thesis

NXP Semiconductors expects to win in 4 specific microprocessor end markets: automotive, industrial internet-of-things, mobile security, and RF communications/wireless 5G solutions.

In particular, management is focused upon the automotive and industrial microprocessor business; over the next 3 years, they plan corporate growth to outstrip overall market growth. Indeed, these 2 markets possess the potential to revolutionize these respective industries.

Management has set ambitious and specific target ranges for revenue and margins. If successful, profits and cash flow will increase significantly. Operating EPS is likely to growth by the mid-teens. NXP continues to expect to earns its profits in cash.

The company has de-levered below management's target. The balance sheet may now be considered sound. NXPI owns an investment grade BBB- credit rating. The balance sheet is expected to remain solid.

Post the Freescale acquisition integration, the sale of the Standard Products division, and the termination of the Qualcomm merger, management can concentrate fully upon fulfilling its promises to shareholders.

Senior leadership espouses shareholder-friendly actions; in 2018, the board of directors initiated a dividend and instituted an aggressive share buyback. By the end of this year, the share count should be down by ~20% versus 2016.

Risks to the thesis include a heavy dependence upon China and the associated economic/political risks thereof; the highly cyclical nature of the semiconductor business; operating a relatively "narrow moat" business rife with competitors; growing, maintaining, and defending intellectual property rights/proprietary technologies; and difficulties maintaining pricing power. I envision the China risk to be short-to-medium term and transient.

At ~13x this year's operating earnings, the stock currently trades considerably below my $118 Fair Value Estimate.

Valuation Exercise

I contend NXPI shares offer good value. On a price-and-earnings basis, the stock appears undervalued.

A F.A.S.T. graph illustrates this:

On the 2019 consensus EPS, NXPI stock trades at 13x P/E. Historically, a ~15x P/E is the norm. Using $7.85 estimated EPS for this year and applying a 15x multiple yields a $118 stock. The current 2-year PEG is 1.08x, further supporting a 15x P/E.

The modified Graham Formula also confirms shares trade below Fair Value:

P/E = (9 + 2g * 4.4)/y

where g is the annual growth rate, and y is the AAA corporate bond yield.

Inserting g = 6% and y = 3.25%, the expected P/E for NXPI stock is up to 20x. At $102, the 2019 forward P/E is 13x.

Using an EV/EBITDA analysis, NXPI shares appear even more undervalued. This methodology suggests shares are worth $132 each.

Investors may note 1Q 2019 EPS exceeded Street estimates. Management followed up with an upbeat 2Q forecast and appeared confident the company would meet or exceed full-year expectations.

Over the past 13 quarters, management beat consensus analysts' forecasts 5 times and never missed.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2019 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.