Planet Fitness At $100

Overview

Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) has risen 355% in the last three years and over 93% in the past year. Extraordinarily strong first-quarter 2019 financial results seemed to have confirmed the growth and potential of the gym chain, yet share prices declined as much as 6% the following day. Is there something investors have identified that could stall the growth of Planet Fitness? Strong financial results, changing consumer health trends, and a shifting economic landscape fail to confirm any signs of a stall in the company's growth. Instead, investors should look at this temporary stagnation in price as a prime buying opportunity. The next year will highlight another successful run for Planet Fitness as share prices appreciate to $100-$110 over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg.

Q1 2019 Earnings Results

Planet Fitness' Q1 2019 financial results demonstrated the company once again over-delivering on key metrics and beating the Wall Street consensus. To summarize:

Revenue: +22.7% increase to $148.8 million (YoY).

Net Income: +37.7% increase to $27.4 million (YoY).

EPS: +39% to $0.32 (YoY).

System-wide Same-Store Sales: +10.2% (QoQ).

Additionally, management reinforced the fitness chain's 2019 full-year guidance and highlighted the following:

+25% adjusted EPS growth.

+18% adjusted net income growth.

+15% total revenue growth.

+7-9% same-store sales growth.

Fueling the upbeat earnings, Planet Fitness has continued to become more profitable amidst their torrent quest for expansion. Over the past 12 months, they've opened 241 locations bringing their total store count to over 1,800. Remarkably, adjusted EBITDA increased last quarter by 29.9% to $63.4 million with adjusted net income increasing 24.9% to $32.7 million. Indeed, the company's diversification in revenue streams and strong free cash flow positions continue to attract a plethora of investors seeking a high-growth company with a sound business model, Planet Fitness' financial results have only reinforced this.

Changing Consumer Health Trends & An Evolving Economic Landscape

The decline of brick-and-mortar retail stores has dominated the retail landscape for many years now as the simplicity and presence of eCommerce only continues to voraciously increase. Adding to an already high amount of closures, eCommerce will only continue to place competitive pressure on brick-and-mortar retail stores looking to generate sales through foot traffic. Essentially, this will undoubtedly lead to higher volumes bankruptcies and vacant commercial real estate. So far in 2019, American retailers have already announced over 6,000 store closures from companies such as Payless, while other major retailers including JCPenney (NYSE: JCP) and Victoria's Secret have explicitly stated their desire to shrink their store presence. So who is going to occupy these vacant lots given higher lease prices, tightening margins, and increased competition. The answer? Planet Fitness. Not only have they jumped at the opportunity of acquiring real estate from Sears, Toys "R" Us, and Sports Authority, they have also realized the importance of partnerships with companies such As Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) to take advantage of favorable lease prices. But how will Planet Fitness attract members to these locations?

Source: Albrecht.

Health has been a major economic and demographic trend. With increased data from wearable devices from leading companies such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NYSE: FIT), and even new health-monitoring technologies from insurance companies, consumers have become far more health-conscious both from a nutritional and physical standpoint. Gym memberships for the Generation X and Millennial demographics have indeed sharply increased by as much as 37% since 2008, however what's even more surprising is the growth in gym memberships among baby boomers. As the largest demographic in the US population, the importance of an improved quality of life has boosted the fitness industry as baby boomers flock to gyms and taken the position as the fastest growing segment of the fitness population and gym members. Planet Fitness already boasts a membership rate of over 12.5 million members in the US alone, excluding Canada. The most exciting part of this for investors? 80% of Americans don't belong to a gym. Given the changing consumer, economic, and demographic landscape, you can surely bet that a portion of this population will be seeking a membership sometime soon.

Buy the Pullback

The pullback is indeed a prime buying opportunity for investors looking for a company with a strong, profitable, and rapidly growing business model. The decline of retail has led to a wide array of real estate opportunities that Planet Fitness is continuing to capitalize on. The successful brick-and-mortar retail stores will remain and will only act as a complement for health-conscious consumers looking for convenience in achieving their health and fitness goals while simultaneously taking care of a shopping trip. The growing importance of health aided by an increase in wearable technology capabilities will continue to fuel the importance of quality of life among the population across all demographics. The company's financial results continue to outperform Wall Street expectations, and with full-year guidance confirming another round of impressive same-store sales, geographic expansion, and profitability, there seems to be no signs of slowing down for the fitness giant. With the absence of any clear competitors, this stock is a sure bet for investors. As mentioned, buy now at these favorable stagnated prices, Planet Fitness will reach $100-$110 twelve months from now.

Source: Detroit Free Press.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.