STAG Industrial: A Fast-Growing, 5%-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stock You'll Want To Own

When it comes to monthly dividend stocks, STAG is one of my favorites, both for its niche focus in the industrial property market and its very long potential.

Secondary market occupancy has generally held up roughly as well during recessions (in terms of percentage declines).

One of my favorite things about REITs, other than the generous and steadily rising dividends, of course, is that they allow you to cash in on secular trends in the U.S. economy.

Industrial REITs are a rapidly growing industry within the sector that are experiencing great macro conditions, thanks to the rise of e-commerce.

Consider these facts:

Commercial real estate is a $20 trillion market in the U.S. Industrial properties represent about $1.5 trillion of that, or about 7.5% of the real estate market. Industrial REITs own only about 7.5% of all industrial properties, creating great opportunities for consolidation and growth through property acquisition.

Better yet, industrial real estate isn’t just an enormous market, it’s one with the growth winds at its back courtesy of the ongoing boom in e-commerce (making more fulfillment centers necessary to serve the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)).

And, while it’s not true that e-commerce is going to bring about the “retail apocalypse” that so many retail REIT investors are worried about, there is no denying that online sales continue to win market share in numerous categories like electronics and sporting goods.

That’s why, according to Statista, U.S. e-commerce is expected to grow by almost $300 billion per year between 2017 and 2023. That's an 8.6% compounded annual growth rate, or CAGR, which is roughly three times as fast as the US economy.

US Digital Commerce Sales

This has led to industrial demand outstripping supply (which itself has been booming) for nine consecutive years, creating the highest occupancy rates in the sector.

That in turn has resulted in industrial REIT net operating income, or NOI, growing at some of the fastest rates in the sector: 4.4% annually since 2016 vs. 2.2% for REITs, in general.

And, despite slowing economic growth, Prologis (PLD), the largest industrial REIT in America, expects 2019 rental growth to remain strong. It sees a 6% global increase but 8% in the U.S., which analysts expect to drive 4.1% same-store NOI growth this year.

What’s more, industrial REITs are a great choice for those who worry about short-term interest rate sensitivity. While, over the long term, there is virtually no correlation between 10-year yields and REIT total returns, in the short term, certain REIT industries can be highly sensitive to rates, which can create trouble for investors who need to frequently sell shares to fund expenses (like retirees living on the 4% rule).

Industrial REITs combine the sector’s famously low volatility with below-average short-term rate sensitivity.

The one downside to industrial REITs is that they tend to offer some of the lowest yields in the sector (2.9% vs. 3.6% for the average REIT). Fortunately, STAG Industrial (STAG), one of my favorite monthly dividend payers, offers a far richer 4.9% yield that makes it an attractive industrial small cap, at the right price.

So, let’s take a look at why STAG deserves to be on your radar and why, if bought at the right time (about 10% lower than today), it's likely capable of delivering close to 10% long-term total returns.

Generous 5% Monthly Yield And Long Growth Runway To Boot

STAG stands for “Single Tenant Acquisition Group” because the company is focused on owning freestanding industrial properties that are typically rented to one tenant. The REIT went public in 2011, though it's been operating since 2003 when it was founded as STAG Capital.

Management (which is one of the three most important things I focus on in any recommendation) is led by CEO Benjamin Butcher, who has 26 years of experience in commercial real estate, both as a director at Credit Suisse First Boston and Nomura Asset Capital, and then as a board member of STAG Capital Partners. Butcher has been through two recessions in his career, including the worst one since the Great Depression. That's why I’m confident STAG will survive the next economic downturn, which is inevitable (see risk section) but likely to be far milder than the last one.

When STAG went public, it had 105 properties. But over the past eight years, that number has almost quadrupled to 395 in 38 states, leased to 359 tenants. The REIT enjoys a strong occupancy rate of 95.2% and a weighted average remaining lease of 4.9 years.

The REIT is well diversified in terms of geography and tenant and industry exposure. In fact, the single largest source of rental income is the federal government, and the top 20 tenants account for less than 20% of revenue.

The REIT primarily focuses on secondary markets, defined as markets with 25 million to 200 million in rentable industrial square footage that's located outside the 29 largest U.S. metro areas. In recent years, it's begun acquiring properties in primary markets as well, but it's staying out of super primary ones like Dallas and L.A., where competition is fiercer and thus property prices higher, not to mention cap rates lower.

The logic behind STAG’s strategy is simple. Secondary market occupancy has generally held up roughly as well as super primary ones during recessions (in terms of percentage declines). And, in recent years, it's been just as strong and nearly matching.

What’s more, rental growth rates in secondary markets have tracked primary ones almost perfectly and been far less volatile during economic disruptions than super primary markets.

In secondary markets, the lack of supply means that retention rates tend to be high because tenants have fewer alternatives to choose from and thus tend to accept higher rent over time.

More important for investors is the fact that, according to CBRE Group, risk-adjusted returns in non-super primary markets have been far superior during the last decade. Not just in terms of outperforming during the Great Recession (by falling 40% less), but then by recovering faster and basically matching returns for properties in super primary markets.

Okay, so the theory behind STAG’s strategy makes sense and is backed up by aggregate market data. But, as Yogi Berra said, “In theory, there is no difference between practice and reality. But in practice, there is." So, how has STAG’s secondary-focused strategy actually been working out?

Very well, as seen by same-store cash NOI growth of 3.5% in Q1, which is far above the 1% to 2% guidance for the year. Retention rates were also very high, coming in at 83% in 2018, also above expectations.

But just as important as is it is for STAG to have a quality collection of properties is the fact that the REIT has a long growth runway, which should allow it to diversify its property base and tenant profile more, and achieve improved economies of scale. Eventually, that will result in stronger dividend growth and great total returns.

Management has upped its acquisition guidance for the year to $775 million, which would surpass last year’s $677 million buying binge (amounting to 22% asset growth). How realistic is it for STAG to be able to buy so many more properties?

I’d say pretty realistic, given that management estimates it has about 1% market share in a target market that’s $250 billion in size. At the end of Q1, the REIT’s acquisition pipeline stood at $2.7 billion worth of properties that management was thinking of buying. STAG has $562 million in liquidity under a revolving credit facility. But, in today’s stock market, the REIT is also tapping the equity markets at highly accretive prices. That includes $150 million in ATM equity issuances in Q1 at an average purchase price of $27.60 (and a cost of equity of about 6.3%).

STAG also did a $215 million secondary offering in April for $29.25 per share (and a cost of equity of 5.9%). Plus, it opportunistically recycles capital by selling properties at about prices that generate 15% annualized returns.

Basically, the REIT has plenty of access to low-cost capital right now in order to execute on its ambitious goal of growing 25% per year.

But just as important as access to low-cost capital and a long and massive growth runway is the fact that STAG management remains highly disciplined in what it buys. Last year, they looked at over 1,250 properties and closed on just 4% of them.

Basically, STAG is a fast-growing industry REIT offering a high safe yield and highly attractive long-term growth prospects, courtesy of a skilled and disciplined management team.

That being said, today may not be the best time to buy the stock, due purely to valuation.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: Double-Digit Return Potential If You Buy It At The Right Price

My investing motto is “quality first, valuation second, and discipline and patience always.” That’s why the first thing I look at with any dividend stock is the safety of the payout. To recommend a company or buy it for my retirement portfolio, I need the right combination of safe yield, long-term growth prospects, and valuation-adjusted return potential. (We're talking 10% or better.)

So, here are STAG's stats:

Yield: 4.9% (vs. a 2.9% industry average and a 3.6% sector average)

AFFO Payout Ratio: 82% (vs. an 81% sector average)

Debt/EBITDA: 4.8 (vs. a 5.8 sector average)

Interest Coverage Ratio: 4.8 (vs. a 3.4 sector average)

Credit Rating: BBB from Fitch & Moody's, stable

Average Interest Cost: 3.7%

5-Year Analyst Consensus FFO/Share Growth: 4.0%

Expected Total Return (No Valuation Change): 8.9%

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 6.8% to 7.8%.

STAG’s yield is certainly attractive compared to the S&P 500’s 1.8%, that of most REITs, or its industrial peers. And, thanks to the payout ratio coming down over the years to industry average levels, I consider the dividend safe, especially given the strength of the balance sheet.

STAG’s leverage is very low for a REIT, and its interest coverage ratio is excellent. That’s why it has a BBB stable credit rating from Fitch and Moody’s and is able to borrow at just 3.7%.

If it weren’t for the naturally more cyclical nature of the industrial REIT space in terms of economic sensitivity (see risk section), I imagine STAG would have a much higher credit rating.

The REIT’s debt maturities are well-laddered, with no major loans maturing until 2023. And, it’s nowhere near violating its debt covenants, which are credit metrics it must maintain if it doesn't want its lenders to call in loans immediately. After all, covenant breaches, or the risk of them, are what caused 87% of REITs to cut or suspend dividends during the financial crisis.

Analysts estimate that STAG can grow its cash flow per share by about 4% CAGR over the next five years. That means that, assuming no valuation changes, investors might expect about 9.6% CAGR total returns. However, we can’t forget that valuations always matter, and stocks rarely start at fair value.

Indeed, STAG, like many quality REITs in this “Goldilocks economy” with its steady growth, low inflation, and reasonable interest rates, is trading at a slight premium to fair value. While there are many good ways to value a REIT, all the approaches I favor point to STAG being about 10% overpriced today.

P/FFO: 16.3 (vs. a historic average of 14.5) – potentially 12% overvalued

P/AFFO: 16.6 (vs. a historic average of 14.9) – 11% overvalued

Yield: 4.9% (vs. a historic average of 5.6%) – 13% overvalued

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate (Discount Cash Flow Model): $28.27 – 4% overvalued right now

Estimated Discount to Fair Value: -10% long-term valuation boost... -1.1% to -2.1%.

For REITs like STAG, growth rates tend to be very stable, and multiples mean revert to historical averages. This means that buying today will likely require the stock to lag cash flow growth by 1% to 2% annually over the next decade. That’s why I estimate that buying today would likely lead to a 7.5% CAGR long-term total return. Mind you, that’s still better than the 1% to 7% that most asset managers (like Vanguard and BlackRock) expect from the S&P 500 over that time.

But I never recommend any company, no matter how fundamentally attractive, unless it’s at fair value or better, according to the Buffett rule.

The only way I think STAG might possibly deliver the market’s historical return of 9.1% is if the P/FFO ratio (cash flow multiple) were to expand to 17.2, today’s average for the REIT sector. That’s certainly possible since REITs tend to earn higher multiples over time as they prove themselves sources of generous and safe income and greater size increases their access to low-cost capital.

However, I recommend investors wait until the REIT is trading at or below its historical cash flow multiple of 14.5x or better, as it frequently does, courtesy of the market’s fickle nature.

Of course, that’s only as part of a well-diversified portfolio... and only if you are comfortable with STAG’s risk profile.

Risks To Keep In Mind

While I consider STAG a safe REIT (a level-8 quality future blue-chip on my 11-point quality score), there are plenty of risks to be aware of.

The first isn’t really a risk but just the fact that STAG is not a very good dividend growth stock right now.

While the REIT has been raising its payouts every year since it went public, it’s been doing so at token rates designed to let the REIT grow into its initial high dividend, which is necessary to attract investor interest.

While STAG has done a great job of slowly but steadily lowering its payout ratio over time, it still has a ways to go before I expect it to start raising the dividend in line with cash flow per share.

This means that only those happy with the current yield and token dividend growth for the next few years should consider owning STAG at this time.

As far as risks to the business model and investment thesis, there are two to keep in mind. The first is STAG’s rather heavy need to tap equity markets relative to most of its peers. Due to its young age and small-cap nature, STAG has to issue a lot of shares when prices are high.

This is normal for REITs and built into the business model. However, that’s a big reason why AFFO per share has grown so slowly and why dividend growth has come at a snail’s pace. In Q1, 81% of the funding for acquisitions was from share issuances, which isn’t surprising, given the REIT’s strong rally. Historically, STAG has funded 63% of its acquisitions with equity.

But the potential trouble comes from the low cap rate STAG got on those properties. The REIT’s cost of capital is about 5.1% right now, meaning that, in Q1, the investment spread was about 1.5%. That’s decent for a REIT. However, with STAG needing to reduce its payout ratio by a potential 5% to 10% before management starts to raise the dividend at the REIT’s cash flow/share growth rate... it is going to take a long time to accomplish.

There are two reasons that STAG’s AFFO/share growth rate might remain modest despite its rapid pace of acquisitions. The first is that the REIT is now focusing far more on primary market properties, which currently take up 43% of its portfolio. These naturally command higher prices and have lower cash yields.

The other reason STAG’s lower cost of capital might be offset enough to prevent very fast growth (4% to 5% is as high as investors should expect) is that cap rates naturally fall as the economic cycle matures.

2010 cap rates: 9.2%

2016 cap rates: 7.9%

2017: 7.4%

2018: 6.9%

2019 guidance: 6.75%.

Rising competition from various sources like private equity is resulting in rising prices. Thus, the reason STAG periodically sells properties at a profit.

Investors will want to watch the REIT’s cap rates over time to make sure they stabilize. They have been in recent years, thanks to rising interest rates, though that doesn't mean caution isn't necessary going forward.

But, by far, the biggest risk income investors need to think about is how industrial REITs tend to be some of the most economically sensitive ones you can own, especially so with STAG, given its secondary-market and single-tenant focus.

Now, that’s not to say that storm clouds are looming over its tenants just yet.

While no longer as strong as in 2018, industrial activity continues to be excellent. But the fact remains that STAG’s property portfolio has yet to be tested in terms of its ability to sustain a safe dividend during a recession.

What are the risks of a recession coming soon? Well, it’s impossible to tell with precision, and there are many models you can use.

One I track closely is the Cleveland Federal Reserve’s economic growth/recession risk model, which is based on the 10-year, three-month yield curve, the most accurate recession predictor yet discovered and a leading economic indicator as well.

The good news is that, assuming current economic conditions hold, the risk of a recession beginning by April 2020 is about 31%. However, it’s important to note that’s near a 10-year high and, historically, once the risk hits 40%, recessions aren’t far behind.

The risk to STAG is that its secondary market properties could see occupancy decline significantly in a recession (depending on the severity). Also, its lease expirations are highest during the years we’re most at risk of a recession: 2020 to 2023.

This is why it’s so important to only buy this or any dividend stock with a good margin of safety, which means not overpaying for valuations that are trading at historically high levels.

Bottom Line: STAG Industrial Is One of My Favorite Monthly Dividend Payers, But It's A “Hold” For Now

When it comes to monthly-paying dividend stocks, STAG is one of my favorites, both for its niche focus in the industrial property market and its very long potential growth runway. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t consider it a SWAN just yet. As previously mentioned, it’s a level-8 quality future blue-chip, in my opinion. There are plenty of risks that STAG investors need to keep in mind, including the fact that STAG’s business model... at least during its time as a publicly traded REIT... has yet to be tested.

That being said, management has been through the Great Recession at STAG Capital, and thus, I’m confident enough of the REIT’s fundamentals to give it a 4/5 dividend safety rating, which is likely to get upgraded if it can continue improving its scale and access to low-cost capital, lower its payout ratio, and maintain its dividend through the next recession.

Meanwhile, STAG’s profitable niche and long growth runway (with a $250 billion potential addressable market), combined with a generous and safe monthly income, earn it a spot in my retirement portfolio watchlist. The only reason I don’t yet own this high-quality REIT is purely due to valuation. At a historical valuation, that approximates fair value, such as a P/FFO of 14.5, or a yield of close to 5.6%, I’m more than happy to recommend STAG for most diversified dividend portfolios (assuming you’re comfortable with its risk profile).

The reason is that, at that price, STAG is likely to deliver about 9.6% total returns, better than the market’s 9.1% historical return and far better than the 1% to 7% CAGR most asset managers expect the S&P 500 to generate over the next five to 10 years.

But since valuation always matters, I consider STAG a “Hold” right now and recommend watch-listing it to wait for a better price. While there's no telling how long that wait might be, I caution investors from getting overly excited about any company and racing to buy too early at too high a price.

Never forget the wise words of Warren Buffett, the greatest investor in history:

The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient.

