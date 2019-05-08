Francesca's Holdings: Due Stress Persists

For the first time since its IPO, the retailer reported a net loss due to the impossibility of opening enough new boutiques to mask the failings of established boutiques.

The long-anticipated year-end results were reported on Friday May, 3rd for Francesca's Holdings (FRAN), The “boutique” retailer has been under due stress for years. Yes, due stress - not undue stress.

Despite years of warning, Francesca's long-term intention of opening new boutiques to mask the failings of established boutiques finally collided with reality in 2018. The collision's rubble included yet another CEO resignation, the appointment of an interim CEO alongside an announcement the retailer would be exploring strategic options.

Date CEO President Year beginning 2012 John De Meritt Non-existent position 08/01/12 John De Meritt Neill Davis 01/01/13 Neill Davis Theresa Backes 01/27/14 Neill Davis Neill Davis 12/05/14 Michael Barnes Michael Barnes 05/17/16 Richard Kunes (interim) Richard Kunes (interim) 09/20/16 Steven Lawrence Steven Lawrence 01/31/19 Michael Prendergast (interim)

Source: Author-created

As well, it is noteworthy the annual results were only reported and not discussed. The interim CEO did not open the earnings call to a Q&A session. In my opinion, without saying a word, this alone spoke volumes.

The Report

There was plenty of warning regarding yet another quarter of double-digit CSS (Comparable Store Sales) decline. Francesca's reported CSS of -14% for both the fourth quarter and the full year. It was the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit decline in CSS.

Source: Author-created from company data

As no surprise, Francesca's also reported a year-over-year revenue decline for total net sales. Net sales decreased 9% from $472 million to $428 million. The revenue decline occurred despite a growth in locations.

For the first time since its IPO in 2011, the retailer reported a net loss. On a net loss of $41 million, the loss per share for the year was -$1.18.

“Encouraging” Words

After the earnings call, investors looking for some type of share price appreciation from the sub-$1 level may have taken hope in the interim CEO's “encouraging” words.

First, there's a “turn-around” plan. Of course, there were also plans when Mr. Davis left and when Mr. Barnes left too. So, it's of little surprise there's been yet another developed after the departure of Mr. Lawrence. This one has already identified $15 million (before costs) in savings to implement from SG&A expenses. All things being equal, even a $15 million savings would not have delivered profit for the 2018 fiscal year and that's despite a $20.1 million asset impairment charge that will likely not recur.

As well, it's important to acknowledge the interim CEO isn't even talking about profit anyway and apparently for some time to come.

“developing a strategic turnaround plan that we believe will return the company to longer-term positive sales, cash flow and operating income performance.” (emphasis added)

Optimistic investors probably also delighted in seeing the retailer's “return” to its merchandising strategy.

“Our first priority in fiscal 2019 is to transition the merchandising process to enable the successful execution of a demand based, fast fashion business model.” (emphasis added)

There's been little talk over the years of actually departing from this model. Whether the retailer has successfully executed such a model could easily be up for debate. This is the model the retailer was supposedly executing when it filed for its IPO, the model so many declared as “unique” in the industry. It's important to acknowledge it is indeed the same model other CEOs have tried to repair since the demise began in 2013. And, yes, that's when the demise began – not in 2017 as the interim CEO tried to paint in the earnings call.

“we attribute the weak performance over the last two years primarily to a shift away from core activities that historically drove successful results.” (emphasis added)

As shown above, CSS have been declining since 2013. In 24 quarters from 2013 through 2018, 18 had flat or negative CSS. It hardly seems reasonable to equate the performance from 2013 through 2016 to the delivery of “successful results”.

Source: Author-created from company data

Granted, there were short pauses in 2015 and 2016 after Mr. Barnes had implemented his turn-around plan – the plan that dramatically increased the executive leadership positions at the retailer. There's a distinct possibility these are the same positions the interim CEO is now eliminating.

“The cost structure of the organization outpaced the sales levels and was saddled with added layers within various business functions.”

Before the Demise

Looking back at the “core activities that drove successful results” in 2010 through 2012, differences do warrant exploration.

Francesca's was founded in 1999 by John DeMeritt, Kyong Gill, Insuk Koo and Chong Yi. The latter three are siblings.

In early 2010, CCMP Capital Advisors purchased an 84% stake in Francesca's. The retailer's IPO was in July 2011. Mr. DeMeritt served as the retailer's CEO and Ms. Gill as Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board.

The market was enamored with Francesca's initially and treated it like a “darling” for the next few years. The first key difference in this time frame was the retailer's merchandising model relied heavily on fewer vendors.

Since its IPO, Francesca's has typically claimed to have a vendor base of 400 to 500. Consistently, it has reported, on an annual basis, 90+% of its merchandise is sourced from 200 vendors. Yet, from 2010 to 2012, the retailer's top ten vendors supplied 45%, 42% and 46% of its merchandise, respectively. Of the top ten, Francesca's relied more heavily on two vendors, KJK Trading and Stony Leather. The remaining eight vendors provided less than 25% of its merchandise. Source: Author-created from company data

As well, the top two vendors were related parties.

KJK Trading was owned and operated by Ki Juing Gu. Mr. Gu is the brother-in-law of co-founder Ms. Insuk Koo. It was the largest vendor in fiscal years 2011 and 2010 and a top ten vendor in 2012 (related party transactions were not reported after July, 2012). Francesca's was the only customer of KJK Trading. Mr. Gu also owned KKGM, another vendor with Francesca's as its only customer.

The second largest vendor, Stony Leather, was owned and operated by siblings and co-founders, Mr. Chong Yi and Ms. Koo. Stony Leather did serve customers besides Francesca's. Source

After the IPO, CCMP had the right to subsequently offer shares through public offerings. In these offerings, Mr. Yi and Ms. Koo liquidated their ownership in Francesca's.

The third sibling, Ms. Kyong Gill, served as Francesca's Chief Merchandising Officer from 2003 through March, 2011 before she was appointed as Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board in March 2010. She continued, however, to “oversee merchandising operations” while serving as EVC. Ms. Gill retired in July 2012 which marked the end of the related party concerns.

Lawsuits in 2013 and 2014 alleged KJK Trading and Stony Leather were actually not treated as independent third-party vendors but, rather, as subsidiaries of Francesca's. As such, the retailer was afforded better terms, better lead times and the like – better than competitors may have been able to procure. Francesca's did report in its original filing it was allowed at least one advantage.

“We often request and receive from KJK Trading/Stony merchandise on special order, modify previously ordered merchandise, and acquire merchandise on consignment.” (emphasis added)

Merchandise received on consignment can be returned to a vendor if it does not sell, eliminating mark-downs and protecting margins.

In fairness, it must be recognized the lawsuits were dismissed in 2015.

“Plaintiffs here have opportunistically sought to attribute a share price decline in the stock of Francesca's to allegedly "improper.. relationships between the Company and three of its vendors, attempting to spin unremarkable, and largely disclosed, business practices into actionable securities fraud. But their vague allegations offer no support for the proposition that the relationships in question were in any way improper, or that Francesca's negotiated with its vendors in anything but the most upright fashion.”

So, in a court of law, there was not enough support for the allegations.

But, that doesn't change that it sparked curiosity in analysts repeatedly. In the 2012 first quarter earnings call, then-CEO, Mr. DeMeritt, was apparently exasperated with the concerns. According to the lawsuit filing,

“An analyst from Susquehanna International Group highlighted investor concerns about the Company's vendor relationships, stating that the "vendor relationships with Stony and KJK" created "concern from some investors." The analyst asked "why they [the relationship with KJK and Stony] should not be considered a potential risk to the Company?" In response, De Meritt stated that it was "incredulous that we keep getting this question concerning the related parties. But as we have disclosed from the very beginning... we treat those vendors as independent third parties. We negotiate each transaction with them on market terms, treat them at arm's length, and make sure that we are conducting that in the most upright fashion."

Some were never convinced though, including Barron's.

“Barron's has long contended that the lack of information around Francesca's related-party vendors was a red flag and its above-industry margins were unsustainable (Feature, "No Margin for Error," April 23, 2012).”

The Logic Or Lack Thereof

Francesca's has long claimed its “broad and shallow” merchandising strategy created a treasure hunt experience.

The interim CEO is honing in again on the strategy – just as the other four did.

“By the second half of this year, both our merchandising, buying and planning will be completely converted to a demand based, fast fashion model which will position us to drive improved conversion and traffic.”

This “refocus” means it is especially pertinent to test the logic of such a model.

“Due to the limited quantity of our buys in any one style, we minimize material inventory positions in an individual style which enhances our ability to quickly deliver on-trend merchandise and reduce the risk of fashion misses.”

In the retail world, most associate the best pricing with volume purchases – think Walmart's (WMT) pricing advantages. It is difficult to fathom how, in its “successful core activities”, Francesca's purchased in limited quantities at costs that allowed it to execute with above-average margins. As well, it supposedly did so with a much quicker turn-around than competitors.

“Our ability to quickly make decisions on on-trend items combined with the short production lead times of our vendors maximizes our speed to market.”

So, these vendors, with whom Francesca's was placing orders with limited quantities, were also offering the retailer shorter lead times i.e. 4 to 12 weeks as compared to 6 to 9 months for competitors. In a typical retail situation, there would have to be a motivating reason to do so. Most would expect to pay more for expediting merchandise or jumping the line. But, apparently, Francesca's was not being charged a premium as its margins significantly outpaced competitors.

In summary, Francesca's was placing limited quantity orders at optimal costing and receiving prioritized production and delivery. Then, something changed and the demise ensued.

Source: Author-created from company data

Perhaps it was a matter of scaling. Francesca's did disclose scaling was a risk.

“We historically have established good working relationships with many small- to mid-sized vendors that often have more limited resources, production capacities and operating histories. There can be no assurance that we will be able to acquire desired merchandise in sufficient quantities on acceptable terms or at all in the future, especially if we need significantly greater amounts of inventory in connection with the growth of our business. We may need to develop new relationships with larger vendors, as our current vendors may be unable to supply us with needed quantities and we may not be able to find similar merchandise on the same terms from larger vendors. If we are unable to acquire suitable merchandise in sufficient quantities, at acceptable prices with adequate delivery times due to the loss of or a deterioration or change in our relationship with one or more of our key vendors or events harmful to our vendors occur, it may adversely affect our business and results of operations.”

From year-end 2009 to year-end 2012, the boutique count did more than double from 147 to 360. It is possible Francesca's growth outpaced its vendors' capacities and capabilities.

It is also curious, after the 2012 annual report, Francesca's wording about its proprietary-labeled products changed.

“The majority of our merchandise is sold under our proprietary labels (85% of apparel sales in fiscal year 2010) and we also sell a select assortment of third-party, nationally recognized brands.” (emphasis added - 2012 AR) “The majority of our merchandise is sold under our proprietary labels and we also sell a select assortment of third-party, nationally recognized brands.” (2013 AR)

Or, perhaps it was the exit of the co-founders from the scene. It is possible - whether enough legal proof exists or not, whether the advantages were unfair or not - their related businesses made the difference. It could be argued Francesca's actually never claimed otherwise. Its stated belief on vendor replacement certainly seemed to exclude the top two, the related parties and was limited to vendors “other than those mentioned”.

“... Those vendors are related parties. See Note 11. Other than those mentioned, no vendor accounted for more than 10% of the Company’s purchases during the fiscal years 2010, 2009 and 2008. The Company believes that there are other vendors that could replace these vendors and therefore loss of one or all would not result in a material disruption to its business.”

Regardless of the culprit, if the model (which seems illogical) were so easily accomplished, it would follow one of the four CEOs from 2013 to 2019, between DeMeritt and the current, could have successfully thwarted the demise.

Next

It wasn't unexpected - the interim CEO intends to “transform” the model.

Francesca's plans to identify on-trend, high-demand product through advanced data and analytics. The retailer plans to reduce lead times to approximately four weeks with its key “fast fashion” vendors. It plans to activate a testing strategy to evaluate promotional strategies.

Naturally, shareholders are hoping the cash and available credit outlasts the transformation.

The cash balance at the end of the fourth quarter was $20.1 million. But, on May 3rd, it had declined to approximately $13 million despite the inclusion of an $8.5 million tax refund. Outstanding debt was approximately $10 million and available credit was approximately $14.6 million. The debt does not mature until May 2023.

Operating cash in fiscal 2018 was just $9.5 million. If the retailer simply repeated this performance in fiscal 2019, cash availability for the year would be only approximately $38 million ($20M cash + $8.5M tax refund + $9.5M). This is concerning because the retailer has already committed to approximately $29 million in merchandise purchase commitments. As well, the retailer's Accounts Payable balance on merchandise already received has increased significantly, especially compared to inventory levels. The outstanding balance for Accounts Payable is $24 million while the Accounts Receivable balance is only $16.3 million, a deficit of $7.7 million. Source: Author-created from company data

Additionally, the retailer projected CSS declines in the first half of 2019.

“We expect the merchandising and promotional strategies we are instituting to result in comparable sales stabilization and merchandise margin expansion in the second half of fiscal 2019.” (emphasis added)

CSS stabilization would mean equal sales – not increased sales. As such, it certainly appears total sales in fiscal 2019 are being projected at less than fiscal 2018. Unless the margins in the second half compensate the loss in the first half, this means even the base of $9.5 million in operating cash for fiscal 2019 is suspect.

All of this is what makes the reported SG&A savings (some amount less than $15 million) critical. Without it, Francesca's could have to draw against its available credit of $14.6 million.

This “transformation” all depends on a plan which does not appear so dissimilar from previous attempts. And, distinctions could not be gleaned since the interim CEO wasn't open to answering questions during the earnings call.

So, due stress persists.

