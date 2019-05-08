South Korean Stock Market Tradeable Seasonal Pattern

The current account is large and in surplus and provides a steady and positive influence. It tends to peak mid and is over 4% of GDP.

After May and into the rest of the calendar year, the stock market tends to weaken as the current account and government expenditures wane.

In May each year, money is drained out of the private domestic sector by taxes, and the stock market weakens at this time.

The national government budget pattern causes a fairly reliable stock market movement each year from January and into the first quarter of each year.

The purpose of this article is to assess the macro-fiscal flows for South Korea and determine what effect these flows will have on the stock market and the economy.

The chart below shows the national budget information to the present day over ten years tracked alongside the stock market.

The peaks on the chart are the time of least liquidity before the adoption of the new national government budget in December of each year. There is a big spending splurge in the first quarter of each calendar year as the new budget is enacted. Tax returns are submitted and paid during May of each year causing a mid-year contraction in fiscal liquidity.

The chart below shows how spending accelerates exponentially after the adoption of the budget and then tails off toward the end of the budget period.

There is a fiscal flow blackout during November and December each year, and then spending resumes in January of the new year.

The federal government budget is important as these flows can be a significant percentage of GDP as the chart below shows.

The chart below shows credit creation for commercial banks over the same ten-year period.

The credit industry is significant in terms of GDP and regularly contributes over one to two percent of GDP and is on a similar level of fiscal flow influence as the national government.

The following chart shows the current account over a similar period:

South Korea's current account is crucial as it constitutes a significant percentage of GDP, see chart below, and is generally in surplus and provides a lot of volatility year over year. The seasonal peaks are usually in the third quarter of each year and the seasonal trough in the first quarter of each year. The government fiscal flows in the first quarter of each year offset to some extent the weakness in the current account at this time.

The most potent source of fiscal flows in South Korea that influences markets is the external sector via the current account.

A weak current account result appears to cause weakness in the stock market six months later. There is a lagged response providing a guide in trading the stock market.

What becomes relevant for a developing nation is to what level it has been loaded up with foreign debt. The chart below shows external debt.

South Korea has over 44 USD Billion in foreign debt, which is a tiny 2.86% of GDP.

Sectoral Balances

Taking the above information for international and national macro-fiscal flows, one can calculate the sectoral balances. The table below shows the sectoral balances.

(Source: Trading Economics dot com plus author calculations)

*Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates and plans.

The table shows that the private sector surplus is strongly positive by world standards. The private sector balance has fallen since 2016 due to a contraction in the current account that has been offset partially by an increasing government input. Asset markets have scope to increase in value due to the strong private sector balance inflows.

Impact On The Stock Market

The first chart above shows the effects of national government expenditure on the stock market.

Strong and accelerating government expenditure flows can buoy the economy and markets through the first quarter of each year.

The key to understanding South Korea's stock market is that its most significant influence comes from the current account at over 4% of GDP. The government and private sector credit creation together contribute only one to two percent each.

The current account tends to peak in the middle of the year and fall after that reaching a low in the first quarter of each year.

Generally speaking, January is the best time to seasonally trade the South Korean stock market as they are at their weakest point in terms of fiscal flows and from January enjoy rising income flows from both the government and external sectors into the middle of the year. Buy in January and sell in April would be a good adage.

National seasonal trades take place within the context of global trends. The chart below was kindly produced for me by Mr. Robert P. Balan as part of his PAM service and shows global financial flows for the five largest developed economies in the world. I recommend the PAM service for its advanced fiscal flow analytical capabilities.

The chart shows that global G5 bank balances are rising at present and will peak into June 2019. We are now at the point where taxation and a peaking current account and a deceleration in government spending cause the South Korean stock market to weaken, and investment to the long side is not recommended. Shorting a secular bull market is also not recommended. Best to wait for another time.

Though global flows are ebbing and flowing more weakly going forward, there is another time of acceleration in December where one might also be able to take advantage of accelerating national flows in South Korea starting in January and into April of 2020. That would be the trade to look forward to.

An investor wishing to trade these stock market movements could do so using the following South Korean ETF funds that mirror the broad stock market index:

(EWY) iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (KORU) Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (FLKR) Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (DBKO) X-trackers MSCI South Korea Hedged Equity Fund (HEWY) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (FKO) First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.