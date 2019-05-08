Spring Crash Signs Grow

Lumber prices have been forming something of a baseline here relative to gold but the overall downtrend remains in place.

After more than a month of underperformance, investors have begun adding to defensive positions once again, albeit modestly.

“People change and forget to tell each other.” - Lillian Hellman

This is the Lead-Lag Report for 5/8/19.

Below is an assessment of the performance of some of the most important sectors and asset classes relative to each other, with an interpretation of what underlying market dynamics may be signaling about the future direction of risk-taking by investors. The below charts are all price ratios which show the underlying trend of the numerator relative to the denominator. A rising price ratio means the numerator is outperforming (up more/down less) the denominator.

LEADERS: ROTATION INTO DEFENSIVE SECTORS WHILE CYCLICALS HANG ON

Technology (XLK) – Starting To Turn

Comments: The tech sector has led the market rally in 2019 but it looks like the trend is about to change if it hasn’t already. Revenue slowdowns and weak guidance from some of the group’s bigger names coupled with tepid wage growth has led to some rotation out of the sector. Tech is still the best performing sector year-to-date but investors are starting to show a preference for safer shores.

Consumer Discretionary (XLY) – Spending Slows

Comments: Cyclicals got the blowout headline number from the jobs report that generally portends good things but the broader economic picture is a bit more mixed. There was little wage growth and personal income missed expectations. If consumers aren’t making more money and they aren’t spending more money. This economically-sensitive group could begin falling out of favor as it may have started recently.

Financials (XLF) – Not Concerned With The Yield Curve

Comments: Banks continue to look strong on the heels of the trifecta of low unemployment, low inflation and solid GDP growth. The long-end of the yield curve is still a headwind as bond investors don’t seem to be fully buying into current economic strength but overall economic strength has boosted prospects for increased lending activity.

Communication Services (XLC) – Sharp Reversal

Comments: Social media stocks have generally been a bright spot this quarter but the inevitable revenue slowdown from Alphabet, which accounts for nearly ¼ of the sector, pulled the entire sector back down to earth. The group as a whole, however, has shown strength in Q2 thanks to better than expected earnings and increased mobile average user figures on the social media side.

Health Care (XLV) – The V-Shaped Bounce

Comments: This ratio has experienced a non-stop plunge since November so a bounceback was inevitable at some point. The narrative here seems to be politically driven. Healthcare stocks sold off as Medicare For All dominated the news cycle. As the hot button issue began to fade into the background, bottom feeders swooped in and began scooping up cheap shares. The sector still looks relatively inexpensive but the near-term future remains murky.

Utilities (XLU) – Rotating Back Into Safety?

Comments: After more than a month of underperformance, investors have begun adding to defensive positions once again, albeit modestly. The unexpected China trade impasse has been a good thing for utilities stocks as the sector has held up well relative to a declining broader market. That trend could continue if a deal fails to happen by the upcoming Washington-imposed deadline.

Consumer Staples (XLP) – A Slow Rebound

Comments: The consumer staples group hasn’t experienced a whole lot of volatility lately but its slow-forming base and recent bounce have been an encouraging sign for investors seeking safety. The uptrend in staples and utilities combined with the relative strength in long-term bonds could be signaling a change in overall market sentiment.

Small-Caps (SLY) – A Broader Market Rally

Comments: A chief complaint about the recent market rally is that it was mostly confined to cyclical large-caps. The strong unemployment report and a dovish Fed have broadened the rally as small-caps have begun participating in gains again. Sustained small-cap leadership could give the current rally some legs to continue pushing higher.

Long Bonds (TLH) – Capturing The Low Inflation Trade

Comments: Bonds in general have lagged equities this year but long-term Treasuries have done relatively well as yields on the long end of the curve continue to fall. Recent ETF flow activity suggests that much of the money going into long bonds is coming from TIPS.

LAGGARDS: ENERGY AND FOREIGN EQUITIES CONTINUE TO BREAK DOWN

Industrials (XLI) – Approaching An Inflection Point

Comments: Industrials have struggled to sustain direction all year long and it could soon be coming to a head. Chart watchers will point to the triangle pattern that’s forming as the trading range condenses. If the sector is able to stay above its moving averages, it could be poised for a breakout to the upside.

Materials (XLB) – The Commodities Bear Growls

Comments: Commodity prices continue their decline relative to the S&P 500 and are dragging materials stocks down with them. Weakness in the demand for raw materials runs counter to the growth story being told by more popular economic numbers and could be a signal that weakness might be creeping in.

Real Estate (XLRE) – Some Defensive Recovery

Comments: REITs have caught some buying action as investors rotated back into more defensive areas. Real estate did some retreating as the Fed’s lack of interest in a future rate cut failed to make REIT yields look more attractive. Small-cap REITs have more attractive valuations than large-cap REITs right now.

Energy (XLE) – The Long Downtrend Continues

Comments: Rising oil prices didn’t do much to keep the energy sector ahead of the S&P 500. The subsequent decline over the past couple of weeks has kept the downtrend intact. President Trump’s calls for OPEC to keep oil prices down and higher gas prices at the pump have kept bearish sentiment high.

Emerging Markets (EEM) – Investors Lose In The Trade War Battle

Comments: The rally in Chinese shares that has carried emerging markets indices higher this year has appeared to come to its conclusion as weak manufacturing data combined with a trade deal that may be further off than we thought has contributed to the weakness. Investors are quite simply putting their money where the economic story is better.

Europe, Australasia, and the Far East (EFA) – Recessionary Worries Grow

Comments: Foreign equities continue to lag as manufacturing and economic growth in many developed areas continue to shrink. We’ve seen some improvement in Italy and Germany which have narrowly been able to avoid the textbook definition of a recession but that’s little consolation for traders who still see a global economy that’s struggling to pull its feet out of the mud.

Junk Debt (JNK) – Bond Traders Start Removing Risk

Comments: Junk bonds have been the undisputed leader in the fixed income space this year but it looks like investors are ready to take a break. We said last week that “the direction of the high yield market from here could be a good benchmark for where traders see the economy going from here”. Indications are that investor optimism is tepid.

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (IPE) – Real Yields Too Low

Comments: Investors migrated into longer-term maturities over the past couple of weeks while ultra-low inflation rates have also contributed to a general lack of strength. Real yields look to be more attractive on the long end of the Treasury curve.

Bonds (TLH) – The Tide Is Turning

Comments: We could be looking at the start of a sustained period of outperformance of bonds as the latest China/U.S. trade dispute has sent investors towards safe havens. Long-term Treasuries are already beating the S&P 500 by nearly 4% during just the first part of this week. If tariffs spike at the end of the week and no trade resolution is reached, the rotation into Treasuries could gain steam.

Lumber (LUMBER) – Forming A Base But Still Concerning

Comments: Equities have pulled back but it’s the China trade storyline that’s been the driver, not lumber weakness. While it hasn’t been the instigator of this week’s declines, lumber could assist in making this a sustained pullback in equities instead of just a short-term blip. Lumber prices have been forming something of a baseline here relative to gold but the overall downtrend remains in place.

Conclusion?

The Trump trade announcement spooked investors into safety this week but a slow rotation into more defensive areas of the market was beginning even before that. It’s been just 2-3 weeks that we’ve seen this change in sentiment but the outperformance of utilities, consumer staples and long-term Treasuries during this time frame suggests that are becoming more interested in capital preservation than maximizing returns. As I stated on Real Vision, there is a very real chance of a Spring Crash in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.