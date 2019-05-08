Wright Medical - No Fuss, No Drama, Just A Good Quarter

Stryker et al have been talking up their robotics platforms, and there is some threat in the shoulder space, but Wright Medical's software platform is strong in its own right.

I’ve commented more than once recently that Wright Medical (WMGI) needs a run of steady, strong performance, and the March quarter was a good step in that direction. Revenue was good overall, gross margin was strong, and there wasn’t much that really needed explaining. What’s more, looking around the neighborhood, it looks like some of the competitive pressure has eased a bit, giving Wright Medical a smoother runaway to reestablishing reliable double-digit growth and its credentials as the leader in extremities.

With a quarter that offered few surprises, there’s not much to do on a modeling or valuation front, so I still think these shares deserve to trade closer to the mid-$30’s. The stock has been a little weak relative to the device space since the AAOS meeting, but I don’t see any near-term competitive concerns coming out of that meeting. While Wright Medical has earned a reputation for being more volatile than it probably should be, I do think the company is on a solid path now and represents a good GARP (“growth at a reasonable price”) set-up.

A Pretty Clean, Strong Set Of Numbers

Wright Medical reported 16% revenue growth in the first quarter, or 13% on an organic basis, which was good for a small beat (a bit under 2%) relative to sell-side expectations, though more in line with my own.

Once again, the upper extremity (shoulder) business kicked butt. Revenue rose almost 17% overall, with 21% growth in the U.S. on ongoing strength in Simpliciti, augmented and accelerated by the Blueprint software platform. Integra (IART) had a similarly good quarter in shoulders (up about 20%), but from a much smaller base, while Stryker’s (SYK) commentary suggested a performance more in line with the market (high single-digit growth), with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continuing to be the market share “donor”. While on the market for some time now, it doesn’t seem like Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) new shoulder product is changing much for Integra.

My biggest quibble with Wright this quarter, and it’s a small one, is that the lower extremity business was just slightly below my expectations (and Street expectations) Revenue rose 9% in organic terms, with double-digit growth in the U.S. business, including 18% growth in total ankle and a solid result from Cartiva (more than 10% of the lower extremity business). Wright may have outperformed Stryker this quarter; it’s hard to tell given the vague commentary, while Integra probably did a little better (again, from a smaller starting point). To put that “quibble” in perspective, I only mean that Wright came in maybe $1M - $2M below my expectation, mostly due to weaker OUS sales.

The Biologics business posted 17% organic growth, with a 25% improvement in U.S. sales, as the injectable form of Augment continues to drive expanded use – both in terms of pre-existing doctors using more, and new doctors starting to use it.

Gross margin improved 60bp to just under 80% on a reported basis, and this was a little better than I expected. Adjusted EBITDA rose 40%, coming in stronger than expected, but it looks like timing of SG&A spending had a little something to do with it, so it arguably slightly overstates the health of the business.

Management reiterated guidance for the year. Maybe some of the more bullish analysts and investors will be disappointed that there wasn’t a raise, but I’m not bothered by it.

The Robots Are Coming … Eventually. But Will It Matter?

This year’s AAOS meeting (back in March) was a little more sedate than some of the recent meetings, at least within the extremities space. Neither Wright nor Stryker had major launches, and Wright management mostly took the opportunity to talk more about how its existing platform has a lot more to offer.

ProStep is likely to be a significant driver for a larger forefoot business down the road, but the “down the road” part is important, as there’s a high training requirement for this system. A presentation on Blueprint helped underline how this software platform can reduce future revision surgeries and expand the use of Wright’s shoulder implants, and it’s worth noting that fewer than half of Wright’s U.S. shoulder surgeons use it.

As far as the pipeline goes, management talked a little about a next-gen Simpliciti shoulder, as well as future customized 3D-printed shoulders more fully integrated with Blueprint. Management also talked about looking into expanding the use of Augment into mid-foot procedures, as well as elbow and shoulder procedures, though it was pretty clear that management wants to avoid further PMAs.

As for the competition, Stryker, Zimmer, and Smith & Nephew (SNN) all talked up their robotic platforms. Stryker has already talked about leveraging MAKO into shoulders, and that’s probably the biggest threat to Wright (which has no robotics program). Still, I’m not convinced that the benefits of a robot are that substantial over a solid planning software platform (like Blueprint), and I think we’re further away from real applications in lower extremities. Don’t get me wrong – there will be docs who buy and use robots in shoulders, but I think it will take time to gain traction.

The Outlook

This should be a better year for Wright. Stryker’s commentary was less ebullient than before (on extremities), and it doesn’t sound like they have much in the near-term that’s going to disrupt the market. Integra has its recently-launched total ankle revision system, but I don’t see that being too problematic for Wright (and could help grow the market). All told, I think Wright is now past the worst of the competitive disruptions and should be on firmer ground for double-digit growth.

I do expect further M&A from Wright down the road, but most likely smaller deals for discrete products (like Cartiva, though maybe not that big). While it’s conceivable that Wright could look into robotics, I’d expect it to be something more like what Globus (GMED) did – a relatively small-at-the-time deal rather than a big splash.

As I said in the open, I’m not making any substantive changes to my model. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the high single-digits, nearer-term growth in the double-digits, and a long-term FCF margin in the low-to-mid 20%’s.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that fair value for Wright Medical is in the low to mid $30’s on the basis of its revenue growth (the primary driver for med-tech multiples) and solid gross margins. The recent underperformance looks like an opportunity to me, and I think 2019 can be a year where Wright Medical gets back on the radar as a solid growth story in med-tech.

