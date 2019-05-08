Eight Diamonds' April 2019 Best Pick Issuer Direct And 2019 Top Ideas 40%+ Outperformance

As part of an effort to consciously reflect and improve on my investment process I started a “Best Pick” series in 2019. My previous entries are a January 2019 Best Pick on Gaia (GAIA) found here and February 2019 Best Pick on Curo Group Holdings (CURO) found here. I also want to publish a track-record as a way of monitoring “alpha.” In this article I take a different approach to selecting my April 2019 Best Pick Issuer Direct (ISDR). Instead of using the four criteria I applied in past Best Pick articles, this time I use the main criteria of a fund manager with an enviable track-record, Fundsmith, and that is return on capital employed (ROCE). I will also comment on the performance of my first two 2019 Seeking Alpha Top Ideas.

Performance review

Source: Author’s Seeking Alpha articles

As time allows, each month I publish a few articles on Seeking Alpha. The main company articles are listed in the table above along with the share price performances from the closing share price the day before each article was published to the end of April 2019. The bottom two rows are the average performances of my Best Picks and Top Ideas. I have excluded Issuer Direct from the average performances as the relevant share price start date was the end of April 2019. As shown in the very last column my Best Ideas are outperforming the Russell 2000 by nearly 8% and my Top Ideas by around 43% up to the end of April 2019. The difference between the two is January Best Pick Gaia’s performance versus that of January Top Idea Spark Networks (LOV). I had previously reflected that I needed to place a greater weighting on valuation but I think there is more to this story that I expand on next.

Catching falling knives

Why my first two 2019 Top Ideas are outperforming the Russell 2000 by an average of over 40% but my January 2019 Best Pick Gaia is underperforming?

One answer could be that the Top Ideas were lucky picks and with a sample size of two so far that could certainly be the case. I found both by picking a sector, preferably an out-of-favor one, and working through the participants one-by-one. This generated the twin benefit of deepening company/sector knowledge whilst uncovering lesser known players that fell outside the radars of even many value investor. In addition, the arbitrage opportunity for both was declining share prices set against improving fundamentals. For Spark Networks, its merger and effective management take-over by Affinitas skewed the dynamic towards a positive outcome which was not being reflected in its share price (see article here). Curo suffered a double regulatory blow in the UK and Canada that played out negatively in its 2018 quarterly results peaking in Q3 2018. However, its year end numbers released at the end of January 2019 revealed an improving Canadian profile and a later February 2019 filing announced it had resolved its UK issue by filing for insolvency. The market was not giving it credit for either positive development (see article here).

In contrast, my January 2019 Gaia Best Pick is an example of catching a falling knife with no hard evidence to support why a reversal was imminent. As it turned out, its full year 2018 earnings release was what I hope is the final capitulation when it abandoned its multi-year 1 million subscriber target in favor of a profitable growth strategy. If this arbitrage theory plays out as I expect, then my March 2019 Gaia article found here marks the point where a fundamental improvement (profitable growth) is set against a skeptical investor community creating an optimal entry point. Gaia released its Q1 2019 results on April 29, 2019 which seemed to confirm it is tracking its new targets closely enough for its share price to correct higher. My nagging concern with Gaia is price. Its trades on a revenue multiple of over 3x which already reflects some of the bull thesis.

Applying Fundsmith’s ROCE-led approach

Per Fundsmith’s April 2019 factsheet it has an annualized performance of 19% since inception late 2010. Its founder CIO, Terry Smith, gives a detailed presentation of their investment approach here which they sum-up in three short tenets: (1) Only invest in good companies; (2) Don’t overpay; and (3) Do nothing. One reason I like to follow Fundsmith, outside of their strong performance, is that their investment style challenges my own. While I tend to focus on small out-of-favor companies, their average holding size is plus USD100 billion and they like to pick companies who have already won. From the start of their fund, they have maintained that a good business is one that can maintain a high return on operating capital employed. Using this criteria I can already eliminate two of the businesses I covered in April 2019, Workiva (WK) and Donnelley Financial (DFIN), and concentrate instead on the higher ROCE companies Issuer Direct and Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR).

Source: Company filings and Seeking Alpha data

I added Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to the spreadsheet analysis above as it is a Fundsmith holding and ADP spun-off Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) in 2007. Broadridge’s corporate issuer division is one of Issuer Direct’s main competitors and having reviewed the sector I believe one of the stronger players. Refer here to see my basic return on capital employed (ROCE) calculation formula. In addition to EBIT, I also use operating cash flows and free cash flows as numerators because sometimes EBIT is depressed due to high depreciation and/or amortisation expenses as is the case with Issuer Direct due mainly to elevated acquisition goodwill/intangible charges. On a cash flow basis Issuer Direct is a pretty good match to Broadridge but both trail ADP by a wide margin. So why not buy ADP as it is the clear ROCE winner? My answer basically comes down to valuation.

Conclusion - why I chose Issuer Direct as my April 2019 Best Pick

Though Fundsmith does emphasise “Don’t overpay,” it seems to me they are willing to pay a full price for a good company. For example, at 5.2x EV/Revenue ADP’s share price is reflecting a very bullish view of its prospects. Though it has grown revenues at 4.4% on average over a 10 year period its share price has been outpacing this growth with a 10 year CAGR of 18.1%. Conversely, though Issuer Direct’s share price came off a very low base to record an impressive 10 year CAGR, since then it has stagnated vs revenue growth averaging 10% a year over the same 5 year period. During this time Issuer Direct’s legacy Services business has been obfuscating its Platform and Technology business which achieved a 5 year revenue CAGR of 40%. The Platform and Technology revenue now constitutes 60% of 2018 revenues and has scaled enough to accelerate future total revenue growth. The market in my view is not pricing this in and so I prefer Issuer Direct over both Broadridge and ADP. Time will tell whether my value arbitrage will work or a superior compounder like ADP will win out over a 3-5 year investment horizon. For more detail about why I like Issuer Direct please refer to the Top Idea article here.

