Bausch Health: Headed Higher

Bausch Health (BHC) reported strong first-quarter results that sent the stock to close to the $26 level on May 6. That rally proved short-lived as profit-taking took a few points away. Still, with prospects looking strong in the B+L and Salix divisions, the stock could trade back at the $28 level, its 52-week high. And that is just for starters. I would argue once again the stock is worth over $30 a share but markets think otherwise. What is there to like from the Q1 report that fundamentally supports this bullish view?

Strong First-Quarter Results

BHC reported revenue growing 5%, its highest since 3Q2015. B+L and Salix collectively made up 77% of total revenue. The company generated $413 million in cash from operations and reduced debt by more than $100 million. During the quarter, its acquisition of Synergy Pharmaceuticals gives the company Trulance, an IBS-C product. Within its $851 million in adjusted EBITDA, B+L added $319 million while Salix added $289 million. And most importantly, with drug pricing in the U.S. at the center of government scrutiny, BHC's exposure to this risk is falling. 60% of Bausch Health is not exposed to U.S. branded prescription pricing pressures. These products do not face significant LOEs (loss of exclusivities).

GAAP vs. Non-GAAP Results

Bausch lost $2.581 billion GAAP, but if the $2.2 billion in goodwill impairments, interest expenses of $413 million, and depreciation and amortization of $786 million is excluded, EBITDA is $832 million. Though the adjustment values are significant, investors may expect high write-downs and interest expenses becoming a smaller headwind to the income statement. As revenue grows from Bausch's "significant seven" products, cash flow generation will allow the company to accelerate debt repayment.

Growth Opportunities

BHC's eye care unit grew 4% year-on-year and added $203 million in revenue. But when Alcon shares are floated on the open market, this may spur investors to buy BHC stock instead. The 27% in EBITDA as a percentage of revenue topped Alcon's 17%. If investors assume a comparable G&A and R&D spend rate between the two companies, BHC's EBITDA/Revenue is still around 20%.

The BioTrue ONEday torics are only starting to ramp up. As optometrists and consumers start sampling these silicone hydrogel lenses, in Ultra and daily disposable format, unit sales will continue climbing. Investors should expect this segment becoming a bigger portion of total revenue.

Global Optho Rx grew 16% Y/Y, driven primarily from Vyzulta sales in the international markets. Specifically, the company benefited from strong sales in China, U.K., and Germany.

Growth from Salix Division

BHC reported Salix revenues of $445 million, up 5% from last year. An LOE for Uceris was a headwind, but the company offset the decline with 11% growth from Xifaxan. IBS-D prescriptions grew 18%, but the real potential comes from getting doctors to prescribe the drug instead of antispasmodic or antidiarrhea products. Xifaxan still has 90% of the market to win through its IBS-D product. If it meets this market opportunity, product sales could grow consistently in the low double-digit percentage rate.

Though expenses of 6% are slightly above the sales rate, the selling and A&P expenses should help grow sales in the next few quarters.

Bausch's Outlook

Bausch management raised its full-year 2019 revenue guidance from that issued in February. Revenue will be in the range of $8.35-8.55 billion, up from $8.3-8.5 billion. This is due to the revenue contribution of $55 million from Synergy's Trulance. Expenses are also consistent with those posted in February:

Significant Seven

On slide 25, management noted that six of its significant seven product launches will continue to grow in the triple-digit percentage rate. Next month, Duobrii will be launched. As shown on the top of the slide, these seven products will generate over $1 billion in annualized revenue by 2022.

Valuation

Investors may factor in the contribution of those seven products to the business in a 5-Year DCF Revenue Exit model. Per finbox.io, in this scenario, the fair value in BHC stock is close to $35. Though post-earnings trading failed to give the stock a further lift, investors could initiate a position at current levels. The company continues to report an improvement in its underlying business. New products are launched on time and will add to the revenue in the quarters ahead. When that happens, the stock will return to the $30 level.

