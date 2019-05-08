Can USA Technologies Stay Alive?

USA Technologies (NASDAQ: USAT) is an interesting story. Mainly known for activity in the business of cashless transactions for the retail market, the company has developed products and services – most notably “ePort Connect” - which are aimed to be a one-stop shop for cashless payment. The company is supported by dozens of patents, has maintained partnerships with numerous major international corporations including Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and has been in business since 1992 with a proven track record. Yet while USAT stockwas a healthy investment for the past several years, within the last 12 months we have seen substantial difficulties:

Primary issues: Late or inaccurate financial filings and potential Nasdaq delisting

Much of the uncertainty and cause for USAT's difficulties surround allegations of both incorrect and late filings of the company's financial statements. Last year, a class-action lawsuit was filed alleging that USAT's internal controls over financial reporting were insufficient, and thus information put out by the company with regard to the financial health was inaccurate. This came around the same time USAT disclosed that it was not able to file its required Form 10-K with the SEC. In the wake of that news, the market reacted sharply, sending USAT shares down significantly. These issues only continued into 2019, as in February the company again disclosed in a Form 8-K that certain financial statements could not be relied upon, including statements made in both 2017 and 2018. This led to USAT's independent accounting firm resigning and a further drop in USAT stock price.

In light of the above, some of the firms assigning ratings to USAT such as Lake Street have downgraded their ratings from buy to hold, or (in the case of William Blair) stopped covering the stock completely due to uncertainty around the accuracy of filings.

Following these issues, the most recent cause for concern for investors is was that in March 2019 USAT received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq due to delinquent financial filings. While in the following month the Nasdaq Hearings Panel had granted USAT's request to remain listed for the time being, USAT has only until Sept. 9, 2019, to get its filings into order to avoid a final delist determination. USAT will be required to file two Form 10-Qs for previous quarters in 2018, a Form 10-K for 2018, and any other periodic reports that would normally need to be filed within the next four months going ahead. Prior to the deadline USAT also will be required to submit several written updates regarding the status and estimated completion dates of required filings that are yet to be filed, as well as updates on any measures taken to address the situation that led to USAT's accounting problems in the first place.

Should USAT be delisted from the Nasdaq, it will very likely only be able to trade on the OTCBB or Pink Sheet exchanges, with far less liquidity and a lower market capitalization.

Fundamental analysis and market environment

Due to USAT's aforementioned issues regarding inaccurate or missing filing financial statements, the fundamentals and financial health of the company cannot be accurately evaluated. The most recent quarterly report shown on USAT's website covers the quarter ended March 31, 2018, over a year ago from now – and while that reads very positive (revenue of $35.8 million, increasing 35% year-over-year and marking the 34th consecutive quarter of growth) and certainly played a major part in USAT's bull run last year, it's of little relevance at this stage. Beyond a handful of fairly insignificant press releases, there also has been little news in 2019 in the way of major customer acquisitions and steps forward for the company. And while many if not most would agree that USAT's main industry of cashless payment services faces a bright future and will gradually replace physical cash, there's a great deal of competition in this space, including for vending machines where USAT's signature ePort technology is primarily found. These include Nayax, Ventopay, Ingenico, OTI Global and Vendtronics, among others.

The big question: Is USAT a safe buy?

Given how far USAT stock has fallen since their accounting issues came to light, one may be tempted to take a speculative long position. However, I believe investing in USAT at this time is far too risky, as it's a complete gamble whether the company is financially sound, will file as required in future and will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq. With the current management it is rather difficult to place too much trust in USAT, as there has been little if anything to indicate the company will rectify all its issues and be completely compliant in future. It would be far more prudent to at least wait a few months to see how the current situation plays out, upon which a more educated decision could be made.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.