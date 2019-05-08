A Simple Way To Avoid Unpopular REIT Segments

At the end of my recent article about REIT ETF alternatives to the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), I noted I would be writing about a simple way to avoid certain REIT segments. The idea behind this article came from another author who posted about not buying VNQ in part because of the allocation to certain segments of the REIT universe. Those three segments were retail REITs, office REIT and hotel REITs. So that got me thinking about how can you still gain broad exposure to REITs, but avoid those segments even though all the most popular REIT ETFs hold REITs in those segments. The answer is actually simple, buy 3 specific REIT ETFs.

REIT segment list

Below is a list of the main REIT segments that VNQ holds as well as the list of segments that I need to try to find ETFs that avoid exposure. After the eliminations, it is easy to see that I need to find REIT ETFs that focus on self-storage REITs, data center REITs, cell tower REITs, residential REITs, health care REITs and industrial REITs.

ETF #1: iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (REZ)

The first ETF in my search was one that I know well, because I have posted about it before. Two years ago, I wrote an article titled "Avoid the mall with this REIT ETF" and I targeted REZ because it has no exposure to retail REITs. REZ is an excellent first choice because it avoids all three areas I am looking to exclude and includes self-storage REITs, residential REITs and health care REITs.

The iShares Residential Real Estate ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. residential, healthcare and self-storage real estate equities. ~ REZ overview

REZ overview

As you can see in the performance charts below, REZ has outperformed VNQ over the last year and over the last five years. This shows not having exposure to retail REITs has been beneficial for REZ.

1-Year

5-year

ETF #2: PACER BENCHMARK DATA & INFRASTRUCTURE REAL ESTATE ETF (SRVR)

With my first ETF selection, that took care of the majority of what I was looking for but I was still lacking exposure data center REITs, cell tower REITs, and industrial REITs. My next selection of SRVR covers both data center REITs and cell tower REITs. SRVR only holds companies that get the majority of their revenues from data and infrastructure REITs, which includes cell towers.

A strategy-driven exchange traded fund (ETF) that aims to offer investors exposure to U.S. companies that generate the majority of their revenue from real estate operations in the data and infrastructure sector. ~SRVR overview

SRVR has large exposure to American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI), as is shown in the table below. In addition, Equinix (EQIX) is a large holding as well, and when combined with AMT and CCI, those three account for just over 45% of the holdings. If you are considering SRVR, you need to have a favorable viewpoint on those three companies because they will seriously affect the direction the ETF goes.

Since its inception, SRVR has slightly outperformed VNQ, which is surprising given the focus on growth areas like data centers and cell towers. The close performance tracking to VNQ makes sense because AMT, CCI, and EQIX are all in the top five holdings of VNQ.

SRVR performance since inception: May 16th 2018

ETF #3: PACER BENCHMARK INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE ETF (INDS)

After my first two ETF selections, all I needed was to find an ETF that had exposure industrial REITs, and perfectly fitting is INDS, which holds only industrial REITs. INDS is an attractive REIT ETF because it holds industrial REITs that can benefit from the continued growth in e-commerce because of all the warehousing, distribution and logistics that are needed.

An objective, rules-based strategy that seeks to track the Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR SM Index and invest in industrial REITs that are part of the ecommerce distribution and logistics networks along with self-storage facilities. ~INDS overview

INDS has large exposure to Duke Realty (DRE) and Prologis (PLD) and Liberty Property Trust (LPT). Those three account for just over 43% of the holdings. If you are considering INDS, you need to have a favorable viewpoint on those three companies because they will seriously affect the direction the ETF goes.

Industrial REITs have significantly outperformed VNQ since its inception in September. There has been an increased focus on industrial REITs because of their exposure to increasing needs from e-commerce.

INDS performance since inception: September 14th 2018

Closing Thoughts

In closing, these 3 REIT ETFs when combined will give you exposure to data center REITs, self-storage REITs, cell tower REITs, residential REITs, health care REITs and industrial REITs, while at the same time avoiding retail REITs, office REITs and hotel & resort REITs. What is great about combining these three ETFs is there is only one company that is overlapped and that is Life Storage (LSI). In total, these three REIT ETFs hold 77 REITs, which I believe provide provides good broad exposure to REITs that were not in the segments I was excluding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned.



The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy.



This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.