Heron's CRL Is Just A Minor Bump And Resubmission For Approval Will Come Quickly

The drop in the stock creates a massive buy opportunity as the CRL issues will not be that difficult to fix and the biotech already has a few approved products.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) announced that the FDA had given a complete response letter (CRL) for HTX-011 for the treatment of patients with postoperative pain. I believe that this is a temporary delay for approval, because the issue noted in the CRL is an easy matter to resolve. The biotech also already has FDA approved drugs, so the selloff is quite unjustified based on this fact alone. Heron should be able to meet with the FDA and set certain guidelines to resolve this issue in the coming year.

Complete Response Letter Not Bad As It Seems

While a CRL for a biotech company is never a good thing, I am making the claim that it's actually not that bad at all. The reason why I state that is because the worst-case scenario for a CRL is when the FDA requests that a company run another study or the efficacy is in question. In this instance, the reason why the FDA gave a CRL was because of requiring additional CMC and non-clinical information. In essence, this type of information includes drug substance, product formulation, labeling and other minor details. That means Heron will not have to run any new studies in order to be able to re-file submission for approval of HTX-011. That's good news, because otherwise a new study would take years to conclude. In this instance, just minor issues have to be fixed for a potential resubmission. That's why I'm confident that Heron should be able to eventually gain approval for HTX-011 for patients with postoperative pain.

Logical Reason For Approval

I view this CRL as a major loss to patients primarily. That's because a lot of patients post surgery that have pain are prescribed opioids. The problem is that the opioid epidemic is continuing to get worse as the years go by. Approvals for new non-opioid medications would have been the most logical solution to solve the problem for patients with postoperative pain. That's because HTX-011 doesn't cause addiction like opioids do.

I don't know if the FDA was overreaching here with the CMC issues noted with HTX-011, but regardless they should be solved quickly. The CDC recommends that non-opioid treatment should be sought out first for chronic pain. New non-opioid type of treatments need to be approved for patients with pain. It's the only way to stop the potential abuse of opioid drugs. The good news is that while the FDA was picky with the CMC issues, the EMA is still reviewing the drug.

That is, the marketing authorization application (MAA) for HTX-011 was validated by the European regulator. In other words, the application was noted to be completely in order and that it would review it for potential approval of the drug. That means there is a chance for the drug to still be approved in Europe. To put this into perspective, it's important to explore how much this drug would benefit patients. A Phase 3 followup study, treating patients for post operative pain of a bunionectomy, used HTX-011 along with over the counter (OTC) analgesic regimens to reduce the need for opioids.

It was noted that about 77% of patients that took such a combination did not require opioids for postoperative pain through 72 hours post-surgery. Then, it went one step even further. About 100% of these patients that remained opioid-free through the first 72 hours post-surgery, were also opioid-free 28 days post-surgery. That is some strong clinical data. The ability to not have the need to use opioids is a very big deal.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC filing, Heron Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $332.4 million as of December 31, 2018. An item to consider is that the biotech has already received regulatory approvals for drugs known as CINVANTI and SUSTOL. Sales in Q4 2018 for CINVANTI were $23.4 million and $5.4 million for SUSTOL. Full-year 2018 sales for the CINV franchise reached $77.5 million, up 152% year over year. The company is guiding that in 2019, net sales for the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) franchise will be between $115 million to $120 million.

Conclusion

Heron Therapeutics suffered a major blow with the CRL it had received for HTX-011 for post-operative pain. With the CRL being about CMC and non-clinical information, I believe the biotech can easily address these issues. The risk is that there is no guarantee the FDA will be satisfied with the new information after a resubmission. However, I feel that Heron stands a good shot in that it has already received FDA approval for other products beforehand.

In other words, it knows what to expect from the FDA. In addition, I believe the FDA is going to buckle under pressure. It needs to start eventually approving non-opioid options for pain management, because the opioid epidemic is continuously getting worse. I view the FDA will not hesitate to point out flaws with an application for approval, but at the same time it will try to accommodate Heron as much as possible to get a non-opioid on the market.

Even though the FDA didn't approve HTX-011 doesn't mean another regulatory body won't. The drug is currently being reviewed by European regulators. I feel that Heron will be okay regardless of what happens with HTX-011, but I think the biotech will eventually obtain approval for the drug for pain. Especially, since no new clinical studies will be needed for resubmission.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.