Dividend Aristocrats And Credit Ratings

AT&T is a unique case with a high dividend yield and weaker credit rating. Bondholders and shareholders will keep a watchful eye on how operating cash flow is divided between these key stakeholders.

All of the Dividend Aristocrats are rated investment grade. Over 70% of the market capitalization of the Aristocrats is rated A- or better.

The Dividend Aristocrats are components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years and have collectively outperformed the broader market over time.

When AT&T (T) had its earnings release and investor update in late April, the first phrase on the investor presentation was "de-lever through strong free cash flow, non-core asset sales". The telecom, media, and technology giant posted an impressive $5.9B of free cash flow on the quarter, and is trying to challengingly thread the needle of delivering on its prioritized promise to de-lever from recent acquisitions and continue to deliver increasing dividends to shareholders.

In my monthly article detailing the performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, AT&T sticks out as an outlier with a dividend yield (6.6%) that is more than 100bp higher than the next highest constituent, AbbVie (ABBV), and more than 200bp higher than the third highest yielding Dividend Aristocrat, Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Date through 4/30/19

These 57 companies comprise the Dividend Aristocrats, constituents of the S&P 500 (SPY) that have paid increasing dividends for at least 25 years. Collectively, these companies have outperformed the market over time with lower variability, lower drawdowns, and absolute outperformance in each down year for the market.

Source: Bloomberg

In 2019, AT&T is planning to generate $26B of free cash flow. Of that free cash flow, $14B is earmarked to be returned to investors in the form of dividends. AT&T is working the delicate balance of appeasing the debt markets and credit rating agencies, while simultaneously delivering for shareholders and continuing to invest in a rapidly changing landscape for media content. The equity market has expressed some concern about the ability of the firm to pull off this feat as the company trades at the second lowest trailing earnings multiple of any of the 57 Dividend Aristocrats.

Over the past several years, AT&T has seen its credit ratings migrate lower due to the impact of debt-financed spectrum purchases and the acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner Inc. A lower credit rating signals an increasing likelihood of a default on the company's debt. While that is a very remote risk for AT&T and the Dividend Aristocrats at large, lower ratings also signal a rising tension between producing cash flow to service debt obligations and the rising dividends delivered to shareholders.

In this article, I wanted to look at the credit ratings of the Dividend Aristocrats. Are there any interesting observations that can be gleaned from current credit ratings that can help the Income Investing community on Seeking Alpha make better relative investing decisions on these dividend growth stalwarts?

The table is graphed in descending order of creditworthiness. The Moody's rating scale in descending order is as follows (Aaa, Aa1, Aa2, Aa3, A1, A2, A3, Baa1, Baa2, Baa3...). The Standard and Poor's credit rating scale in descending order is AAA, AA+, AA, AA-, A+, A, A-, BBB+, BBB, BBB-...). To rank order, I translated the ratings into a numeric figure and used the middle of three ratings, if available, or lower of two ratings to position the credits. For the most part, these ratings represent senior unsecured debt. The three companies at the bottom of the ratings scale have no bonds outstanding.

Notably, all of the Dividend Aristocrats with credit ratings outstanding carried investment grade ratings. Only medical supply company Becton Dickinson (BDX) carries a single below investment grade rating (Ba1 from Moody's) as a result of the 2017 leveraging acquisition of C.R. Bard.

For this list, dividend yield tended to decline as credit rating declined. Mid-BBB AT&T and AbbVie (upper right-hand dots) are certainly outliers. The lowest rated companies, rated - the aforementioned BDX, Pentair (PNR), and Roper Technologies (ROP) - are rated low BBB, but all still pay sub-2% yields despite their long history of rising payouts.

A more stark relationship was between market capitalization and credit rating. The largest companies tended to carry the highest credit ratings. This makes intuitive sense. Equity is subordinate in the capital structure to debt, so companies with larger equity market caps have a higher distance to default. AT&T (mid-BBB, an effective rating of 9 on the graph) is the sixth largest company by market cap. All other companies with as large of a market capitalization as AT&T's $225B are rated AA- or higher, including Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), WalMart (WMT), and Proctor & Gamble (PG).

Market cap and yield for the Dividend Aristocrats appear to be positively related, but this in part a function of the relatively high yields on AT&T and the two domestic supermajors.

While many of the companies on the Dividend Aristocrat list have made leveraging transactions in recent years, none of the companies on this list appear to have a debt issue that could crowd out rising shareholder payments. AT&T is a unique case, and its high yield and low earnings multiple indicates some market concern over whether the company can satisfy both its equityholders and debtholders with the same cash flow. I hope this screen of the Dividend Aristocrats proved useful to Seeking Alpha readers trying to determine which dividend growers to build their portfolio around. I continue to prefer owning all of them through the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.