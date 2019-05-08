Royal Dutch Shell: Strong Earnings Show Continued Execution Of Its Plan

Royal Dutch Shell has a significant number of projects under construction or awaiting FID, which should help its earnings continue to grow.

The company announced the next tranche of its buyback plan, and plans to repurchase $25 billion of shares (10% of outstanding) by late-2020.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) is a quarter trillion dollar oil “ultra-major.” In a league of its own among the supermajor oil companies, the company is the second largest publicly traded oil company, with a market cap of $270 billion. The company also offers investors a dividend yield of almost 6%, a leading yield among oil majors.

Royal Dutch Shell 1Q 2019 Highlights

Before we discuss the company as a whole, and its projects, let’s begin with a quick overview of the company’s 1Q 2019 results.

Royal Dutch Shell 1Q 2019 Highlights - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The company achieved a massive $12.1 billion of cash flow from operations, which turned into $3.4 billion in organic free cash flow. This was in a quarter where crude prices averaged $63 per barrel versus the low-$70s per barrel price currently. On top of this, the company had ROACE of 8.4%, strong returns in a difficult environment. I expect this to continue going forward.

The company has continued to invest heavily in its operations. The company has an anticipated 2019 capital investment of $25-30 billion, roughly 10% of its market cap. Very important for shareholder returns, the company has also announced a massive buyback program. The company intends to repurchase $25 billion of shares by the end of 2020, equivalent to almost 10% of the company’s market cap.

Portfolio Highlights

On top of Royal Dutch Shell’s impressive 1Q 2019 returns, the company also has a strong portfolio, with numerous strengths, that will continue to provide sector-leading returns.

Royal Dutch Shell Portfolio Highlights - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell’s upstream and integrated gas portfolio are the heart of its business. The company expects first production from its FPSO off the coast of Brazil, and its Iraqi business made its FID on its growth program, which will increase capacity by 40%. In the Gulf of Mexico, the company is focused on expanding and consolidating its portfolio, with a $1 billion interest sale, along with significant other discoveries.

In the downstream area, the company has significantly grown its retail sites and V-Power fuel. The company recently sold part of one of its refineries to Saudi Aramco, which seems to be significantly expanding its refining portfolio.

Lastly, and most excitingly, the company is expanding its new energy portfolio. Climate change is one of the largest threats our planet faces, and regardless of the timeline of it, it’s prudent for multinational corporations to prepare. Most importantly, one of the key facets of climate change is that regardless of how our fuel mix changes, human consumption of energy will continually increase.

As a result, companies that invest in renewable energy, will consistently be able to grow. Royal Dutch Shell has been focused on investing or acquiring renewable energy assets, and out of the oil majors, the company has one of the most impressive renewable portfolios.

Royal Dutch Shell SASREF Sale - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Here shows some additional information about the company’s portfolio strategy. The company sold its SARSEF refinery portion for $630 million, helping the portfolio. At the same time, the company expanded its Singapore refinery. In the wake of changes in shipping fuel standards in 2020, these changes will help improve Royal Dutch Shell’s refining earnings.

Royal Dutch Shell Outlook

Royal Dutch Shell has an impressive portfolio, and has had strong results recently. These two things translate into a strong outlook for the company’s results.

Royal Dutch Shell Outlook - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The company plans a small production drop in its integrated gas results as a result of portfolio improvements and timed maintenance. In the upstream market, however, the company anticipates significant growth in its production, as a result of additional project startups. Overall, putting everything together, the company should see its overall production grow.

This will combine with higher Brent crude oil prices so far during the quarter. Prices of just $8-10 per barrel per Brent higher, could help increase the company’s quarterly earnings by several $ billion.

Royal Dutch Shell Cash Flow Forecast - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

This shows the company’s overall organic free cash flow anticipations from 2019-2021. The company is on track to deliver its outlook of $25-30 billion of organic free cash flow, which should be enough to continue buying back shares and paying out the company’s impressive dividend yield. The company anticipates new projects and portfolio optimizations will help the company’s free cash flow profile to improve.

More so, it’s important to keep in mind that Royal Dutch Shell’s current forecasts are for a world where low oil prices are the new standard. Should this change, a short-term feasibility in a world where Iran can no longer sell millions of barrels of oil, this should help oil prices to recover helping Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings.

One other thing to keep in mind is long term production growth for the company. The last few slides of the company’s recent investor presentation discuss the company’s long term growth projects. The company’s 2019-2020 projects under production are expected to total more than 600 thousand barrels per day.

The company also has 1 million barrels per day of projects that are pre-FID, which should help growth into the late-2020s.

Conclusion

Royal Dutch Shell has done impressively well towards executing its plan these past few years during the oil crash. The company acquired BG Group 4 years ago now, at the start of the oil crash, meaning it has had a significant amount of time to improve its portfolio. This means the company’s financial strength has improved significantly, and the company has started a share buyback.

Over the next two years, the company anticipates that it’ll buyback roughly 10% of the company’s outstanding shares. This will save the company more than $1 billion in annual dividend expenses, while giving each share a larger share of the company’s strong cash flow generation. This will grow even further, as the company continues to grow its production.

Overall, this makes Royal Dutch Shell a strong investment decision showing continued execution of its plan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.