Charter Communications: Growth Should Continue, But Stock Is Fairly Valued

The company should be able to continue to grow its Internet revenue thanks to increasing demand for data and bandwidth as well as subscribers growth.

Investment Thesis

Charter Communications (CHTR) delivered solid Q1 2019 with mid-single-digit top and bottom lines growth. The growth was primarily driven by its Internet segment and its newly started mobile business. This trend should continue in 2019 and beyond due to still low Internet penetration rate in its areas of operation and the increasing demand for data and speed. However, its shares are currently trading at a fair valuation. We believe investors may want to wait on the sideline for a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Charter posted solid Q1 2019 earnings. In the quarter, the company saw its revenue increased by 5.1% year over year to $11.2 billion. The growth was primarily driven by its Internet business and its newly started mobile business. As can be seen from the second chart below, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.2% year over year to $4.06 billion in Q1 2019.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Growth and Earnings Analysis

We have a positive view on Charter’s business for the following reasons:

Still a long runway of growth in Internet business

Charter saw strong revenue growth in its Internet business. In Q1 2019, its Internet revenue increased by 8.6% year over year to $4.024 billion.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

We think Charter can continue to grow its Internet business for the following reasons. First, Charter’s internet penetration rate of estimated internet passings has only reached 50.5% in Q1 2019. In the past, the penetration rate has increased by about 2 percentage points annually. This means that there is still a long way of growth before it reaches saturation.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Second, demand for online video and music services should result in higher data usages from its subscribers. In addition, it will also result in many of its subscribers upgrading to higher speed services. This should result in solid growth in Charter’s average billing per user. With subscribers and ARPU growth, we see Charter’s Internet business to continue to grow at a healthy pace.

Newly started mobile business has a lot of growth potential

Charter started its new mobile wireless service, Spectrum Mobile, on June 30, 2018. Like Comcast (CMCSA), Charter also uses Verizon’s wireless network through MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) agreement. Charter’s mobile service added 176 thousand mobile subscribers in Q1 2019. The increase was more than Q4 2018’s 113 thousand subscriber adds. We think Charter’s mobile service will allow it to provide a package of multiple services to its existing subscribers. This should help improve its customer loyalty as customers that signed up with multiple services are much less likely to terminate the services than those with only one service with Charter. In addition, Charter’s mobile service has clearly become a growth driver of its top line. As can be seen from the chart below, the revenue growth rate in Q1 2019 would have been only 3.8% instead of 5.1% if we exclude the revenue from its newly started mobile service.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Falling capital intensity in its cable business should result in strong free cash flow growth

With the integration activity and the completion of DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade on the rear view, management indicated that capital intensity for its cable business should gradually decline to the low double-digit range. In fact, Charter’s customer premise equipment expense has reduced from the high of $934 million in Q1 2018 to $565 million in the past quarter. Its total capital expenditure declined from $2.18 billion in Q1 2018 to $1.67 billion in Q1 2019. As a result, its capital intensity has declined from 20.5% in Q1 2018 to 14.9% in Q1 2019. This decline in capital intensity was the major driver behind the growth of its free cash flow. In Q1 2019, its FCF of $645 million was much better than the negative $49 million in Q1 2018.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Share price of Charter has surged by nearly 30% since the beginning of the year. As a result, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio has also expanded to 9.7x. This valuation is below Cable One’s (CABO) 12.8x but higher than Altice USA (ATUS), Comcast and WideOpenWest (WOW). Therefore, we believe its shares are fairly valued. Unlike most other telecom companies, Charter does not pay a dividend to its shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Structural headwinds in its legacy voice and video businesses

Like many other cable companies, Charter’s legacy video and voice services continue to face structural headwind as consumers gradually switch to other platforms such as IPTV. As can be seen from the chart below, its video service units continue to decline quarter over quarter. In fact, it has declined from nearly 16.6 million service units in Q1 2017 to 15.9 million service units in Q1 2019. Similarly, its legacy voice service units have declined from 10.4 million service units in Q1 2017 to 10 million service units in Q1 2019. If this cord-cutting trend accelerates, and loss of revenue from these two legacy businesses is greater than its increase of revenue from its Internet and mobile businesses, it can erode Charter’s top and bottom lines.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Investor Takeaway

Charter should be able to steadily grow its top and bottom lines thanks to growth in its Internet and mobile segments. However, its shares appear to be fairly valued. Investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.