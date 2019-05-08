Hormel Foods Corporation: Buying Opportunity Approaching?

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has been on our watchlist for a significant period of time. The reasons for our interest in this stock are numerous. It has a very conservative balance sheet, a stable 2%+ dividend yield and sustained long-term growth in both sales and operating profit.

This past April though has been a poor month for the firm with shares dropping from above the $44.5 level all the way back to the sub $39 level where we are at present. Divergences though are showing up in the daily chart of the MACD and RSI indicators. In fact, we almost have a crossover on the convergence and divergence lines on the MACD and momentum to the downside also seems to be decreasing.

With companies such as HRL, researching the valuation is a critical component of our analysis. Why? Because companies such as Hormel Foods rarely come cheap. When it does, we usually grab the stock with both hands.

Hormel's valuation may look cheap on the surface but there may be more than meets the eye here. For example, the firm's earnings multiple is 22.6 which is well behind the average in this industry (34.9). However, when we move on to the sales and book multiples, Hormel does not look as cheap as its counterparts. Why? Because Hormel's sales and book multiples of 3.7 and 2.2 respectively are well ahead of the averages in this industry (1.4 and 2.0).

When a company has a low price to earnings ratio (which does coincide with the other valuation metrics), it means we are dealing with a stock with a low share-price and/or elevated earnings. From a buyer's point of view, what we are looking for is obviously elevated earnings which is what we have at Hormel Foods at present.

If we look at the income statement for example, we can see that there have been no impairment charges which could have bloated the net income total. This is what we want. Pre-tax profit over the past four quarters came in at $1.183 billion with net income coming in at $950 million. This net profit number along with the net profit figure of $1+ billion at the end of last year are the highest numbers we have seen in over a decade at Hormel.

Yes, operating profit topped out in 2016 at $1.286 billion but we are still just over $100 million off this peak at present. Suffice it to say, one cannot state that Hormel's present low P/E ratio is a result of a problem with its earnings. Profits may have hit a speed bump but we like the fact that analysts see sustained growth coming down the track not before long.

Many times, a company can attempt to reignite growth by leveraging the balance sheet. Hormel Foods though has remained ultra-conservative as we can see with the firm's debt to equity ratio. In the firm's latest quarter, this key metric came in at 0.04 which is very attractive. On closer inspection of the balance sheet, we can see that shareholders' equity is on the rise ($5.7 billion in the firm's latest quarter).

Total assets rose to $8.1 billion in the January quarter. If one was ultra-critical, one could say that the firm's amount of goodwill & intangibles ($3.9 billion) make up too much of the firm's total asset take. In fact, it is slightly more than 48% which is definitely on the high side. On the contrary though, even if we stripped out or wrote down these line items (which always is a possibility), one would feel that Hormel's balance sheet (given its limited debt) would be able to withstand the impairments.

With respect to earnings and how analysts are projecting growth going forward, as long as the bottom line can meet expectations, there should be no issue with these levels of intangible assets on the balance sheet. The dividend looks stable with a 53% cash flow payout ratio. Furthermore, it is still growing by double-digit percentages on average per year despite the recent slowdown in earnings.

Therefore, we will be looking at the firm's first quarter earnings announcement carefully at the end of the month. As stated, this company rarely sells on the cheap. Considering the firm's track record with respect to its earnings and sales growth, the recent downturn seems to have all the hallmarks of a temporary speed-bump. Let's see if we get confirmation at the end of the month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.