Pareteum - Strong Q1/2019 On Legacy Contract Outperfomance But Questions On Backlog Remain

I remain steadfast in my expectations that backlog conversion rates will continue to deteriorate going forward and the company's future revenues likely being a fraction of the currently stated backlog.

Most of the recently announced large new contracts haven't been implemented yet, leaving the jury still out on the validity of the company's massive $938 million backlog.

Management surprisingly abstained from providing the backlog conversion rate for the quarter and instead turned to a much less transparent nine-quarter-average.

Four weeks ago, I explained why the recent success story of emerging Communications Platform as a Service ("CPaaS") provider Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) doesn't pass my smell test.

In particular, I scrutinized the value behind the company's self-introduced key performance metric "36-Month Contractual Revenue Backlog" after doing some quick back on the envelope calculations on two recent, material contract announcements. In short, judging by the contract descriptions provided by Pareteum, the upcoming customer service offerings are highly unlikely to attract the number of subscribers required to achieve the stated contract values. Frankly speaking, I would be very surprised to see the numbers come even close to the combined $72 million in contract value touted by the company.

At that time, I hadn't noticed the due diligence already carried out by fellow contributor Oil and Gas Investments Bulletin. He actually took the time for a deeper dive into some of the company's more recently acquired customers and came up with some sobering findings. In sum, his concerns are pretty much the same as mine. I highly recommend investors reading his blog post on the company as well as the bull case regularly presented by fellow contributor Shareholders Unite.

On Tuesday, Pareteum released its eagerly awaited Q1/2019 report and the numbers, at least on the surface, didn't disappoint as the company beat consensus expectations by a wide margin on both the top- and bottom line.

In addition, management raised its previous revenue guidance range for FY2019 from $105-115 million to $115-125 million and reiterated its expectations for adjusted EBITDA and cash flows, net of restructuring and acquisition costs, to be positive for the year.

Table: Development of Key Business Metrics - Source: Company's Q1/2019 Earnings Release

With quarterly contributions from recent acquisitions Artilium and iPass stated at $3.5 million and $5 million respectively, legacy Pareteum revenue growth obviously accelerated during Q1. On the call, management pointed to business with key legacy customers like Vodafone, Telenet and Proximus as drivers behind the strong growth.

On the flipside, cash usage was substantial as Pareteum reported negative free cash flow of $8.7 million for the quarter, leaving the company with unrestricted cash on hand of $10.7 million at the end of Q1 and $25 million available under its recently announced $50 million senior secured credit facility with Post Road Group, a Connecticut-based junior private investment firm.

While charges related to the recent acquisition of iPass should abate going forward, on the conference call management surprisingly announced the purchase of long-standing iPass partner Devicescape for approximately $4 million in cash and stock. As Devicescape has been privately held, there's little public information on the company's scope and finances available but given the low purchase price, I do not expect a material impact on top- and bottom line results. After being asked on the call, management stated:

We have not lifted the guidance based upon Devicescape, although there is revenue from Devicescape, what we want to do is examine that more closely with the enterprise accounts and the communication service provider accounts. And if we think it's going to be material, it'll be reflected as we do our Q2 call in August and updated guidance at that point.

The most meaningful short-term impact of the Devicescape acquisition will likely be the further reduction of the company's remaining cash balance by $2 million during the current quarter.

That said, I was perplexed by management's move to not provide the all-important 36-month-backlog-conversion percentage number for the quarter anymore after having used it for two years to demonstrate superior execution against backlog. But during H2/2018, backlog conversion rates started to move below 100% and are expected to decline even further given the fact that management based its original revenue guidance for FY2019 on a projected conversion rate of just 75-80%.

Instead, management now provided a nine-quarter average of 101% for backlog conversion relative to internal expectations. As backlog conversion has been solidly above 100% for all of FY2017 and H1/2018, it seems quite clear that conversion rates have continued to deteriorate during Q1/2019.

As Pareteum has disclosed the conversion rate for each given quarter from Q1/2017 to Q4/2018, we can extrapolate the Q1/2019 conversion rate at approximately 94%, another sizeable decline from last quarter's 97% but still solidly above the assumptions the company's original FY2019 guidance has been based on.

On the call, management provided additional color on the company's contract backlog conversion based on actual performance since Q1/2017:

Source: Conference call statements, Author's own work

While encouraging on the surface, keep in mind that the vast majority of legacy Pareteum's revenues is still derived from long-standing customers like Vodafone and not from the hundreds of millions of dollars in recent contract announcements which have experienced increased scrutiny as of late.

According to management, Pareteum signed 112 contracts since January 2017 which constitute the company's stated 36-month-backlog of $938 million as of the end of Q1/2019, but only 53 have been fully implemented so far. Of these 53 contracts, 38 have been in service for only 12 months or less which clearly shows the company's still heavy dependence on just a couple of legacy contracts. With most of the large contract announcements touted by management over the past couple of quarters not even generating revenues at this point, it might take another couple of quarters for the company to arrive at the crossroads.

Lastly, on the call management warned on recent internal control challenges which lead to the engagement of leading accounting firm RSM to support internal audit functions and internal control processes. The issue might put some minor pressure on operating expense going forward and investors need to prepare for some respective language in the company's upcoming 10-Q.

Bottom Line:

With Q1 outperformance and guidance raise seemingly caused by stronger than expected contributions from legacy customers, the jury remains still out on the validity of Pareteum's massive stated backlog which has been largely accumulated over the past 15 months.

Personally, I was disappointed with the reduced transparency around the backlog conversion number, particularly given that original guidance for FY2019 was based on much worse assumptions.

For now, I remain steadfast in my expectations that backlog conversion rates will continue to trend down over time as more of the recently announced contracts become fully implemented with the true revenues to be realized from the currently stated $938 million backlog likely being a fraction of management's expectations.

While a short position looks increasingly tempting at current price levels, it will likely take another couple of quarters until ongoing outperformance on legacy contracts will no longer mask the much weaker than expected contribution of the company's large recent contract announcements anticipated by me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.