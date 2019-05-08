It's Official: Anadarko Petroleum Has Reached The Stars

I believe selling out at this level should be an excellent idea.

Total production for the quarter was 715K Boep/d, up from a year ago and up sequentially.

Revenues and other were $3,218 million, down 5.3% from the same quarter a year ago and down 3.9% sequentially. Generated $259 million or $0.53 per share of adjusted net income.

Investment Thesis

Anardako Petroleum (APC) is showing mixed technical signals in its last results, and if it was not for the total euphoria attached to this bidding war between Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Chevron (CVX), it is highly likely that the stock would be around $44 per share right now or even lower. The three-year chart below is self-explanatory.

However, as we can see, it is close to double this value due to a new bid from Occidental Petroleum that I explained in my precedent article on OXY here.

Vicki Hollub, Occidental Petroleum CEO, said in the conference call:

we also delivered a revised and significantly enhanced superior proposal to the Board of Anadarko to acquire the company for $76 per share with the revised terms of 78% in cash and 22% in stock. Under the terms of the revised proposal, Anadarko shareholders would receive $59 in cash and 0.2934 shares of Occidental stock per share of Anadarko. Pro forma ownership of the combined company would be 84% legacy Occidental shareholders and 16% legacy Anadarko shareholders. The increased cash portion of $59 per share provides significant immediate value, greater closing certainty and enhanced accretion. This revised proposal represents a premium of approximately 23% to the $61.62 per share value of Chevron's offer as of Friday's market close.

The last offer from Occidental Petroleum backed by Buffett and a potential sale of assets to Total SA (TOT) gave an advantage to OXY as we speak. Chevron has a few days to decide if it wants to raise its first offer or just let it go. If Chevron lets it go, APC will have to pay the company $1 billion.

The investment thesis is quite simple. Anadarko Petroleum has reached an overbought situation and is now a strong sell in my opinion.

Anadarko Petroleum - 1Q'19: Financials and trend. The raw numbers

Anardako Petroleum 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 3.77 2.72 2.50 2.93 3.05 3.29 3.70 3.35 3.22 Net Income in $ Million -318 -415 -699 974 117 27 359 102 -15 EBITDA $ Million 1160 892 247 1,224 1,518 1,382 2,053 1,733 1,596 (calculated by Fun Trading) Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 33,3% 3,8% 0,8% 9,7% 3,0% -0,5% EPS diluted in $/share -0.58 -0.76 -1.27 1.80 0.22 0.05 0.72 0.21 -0.03 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 1,123 857 639 1,390 1,430 1,225 1,647 1,627 1,129 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,194 1,102 1,242 1,493 1,547 1,730 1,614 1,292 1,178 (Calculated by Fun Trading) Free Cash Flow in $ Million -71 -245 -603 -103 -117 -505 33 335 -49 (Calculated by Fun Trading) Total Cash $ Billion 5.83 6.01 5.25 4.55 3.36 2.32 1.88 1.30 2.03 Total Debt in $ Billion 15.33 15.48 15.57 15.69 16.40 16.29 16.69 16.42 17.92 (Including WES) Dividend per share in $ 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.30 0.30 0.30 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 551 552 553 536 519 505 500 495 490 Oil Production K boep/d 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 795 631 626 637 643 637 682 701 715 Global liquid price ($/b) 50.34 47.19 48.31 56.32 63.66 68.43 70.37 59.86 n/a Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 3.00 2.84 2.69 2.63 2.61 2.15 2.35 3.14 n/a

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Note: I calculated CapEx 1Q'19 by adding $1,030 million CapEx from APC and 55.5% of the CapEx of WES which is $266 million.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income

Anadarko Petroleum generated $1.129 billion of cash flow from operations during the first quarter of 2019 and capital expenditures totaled $1.030 billion, excluding Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES).

Revenues and other were $3,218 million, down 5.3% from the same quarter a year ago and down 3.9% sequentially and generated $259 million or $0.53 per share of adjusted net income

Additionally, the company indicated discretionary cash flow from operations of $1.541 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $381 million for the quarter. Net income was a loss of $0.03 per share.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

The free cash flow turned slightly negative this quarter and is still negative yearly with minus $186 million. The company is not doing very well at this level and is far from covering the dividend and share buyback. By the way, the company indicated an "adjusted" free cash flow of $381 million (using discretionary cash flow).

Capital expenditures for Anadarko were $1.03 billion and capital expenditures for the subsidiary midstream (WES) were $132 million (55.5%).

3 - Detailed Oil production in K Boe/d

One of the reasons Anadarko Petroleum is in high demand is the strength of its domestic assets and what they are producing. Below, I present a closer look at how the company has performed. Total production for the quarter was 715K Boep/d, up from a year ago and up sequentially as we can see below.

Production in oil equivalent per basin in 1Q'19 was 465K Boep/d mainly in four basins (i.e., DJ Basin, Delaware Basin, Greater Natural Buttes, and Wyoming/others). Details from the last nine quarters indicated below.

Note: Production in oil equivalent per basin in 1Q'19 is estimated, only the total of 465K Boep/d is known as I am writing this article. The ratio of oil is about 71.6% (333K Bop/d).

One particularly attractive Basin is the Delaware Basin (i.e., Wolfcamp A, Silvertip) in the Permian Basin with a production estimated at 127K Boep/d or 27.3% of the total output onshore for the company in 1Q'19.

Source: APC Presentation of April

However, Anadarko also has a strong presence in the Gulf of Mexico and produced 166K Boep/d in 1Q'19 which represents a total contribution for US onshore and offshore of 88.25%.

Source: APC

4 - Net debt including WES subsidiary (55.5%)

The debt is a little complex and involves the subsidiary Western Midstream Partner in which Anadarko Petroleum owns 55.5% after selling a significant stake to Western Gas Partners in November 2018 for $4.02 billion.

Total debt for Anadarko consolidated is $17.92 billion with net debt of $15.90 billion. However, excluding WES, the net debt is down to $8.79 billion.

Net debt to adjusted capitalisation is 60% on a consolidated level and 50% excluding WES.

5 - Anadarko Petroleum: guidance and CapEx 2019

Source: APC Presentation April 2019.

Most of the CapEx (~70%) is directed to the U.S. Onshore in 2019.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Anadarko Petroleum and its shareholders cannot be happier with what is going on now. This all saga makes them the only sure winners.

Anadarko board's endorsement of Occidental Petroleum new offer will not require a shareholder vote. The only way to derail this deal is if Chevron decides to offer a better deal which is not likely. Chevron has until May 10 to indicate what it intends to do.

Occidental has been able to change the terms of the deal after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway pledged $10bn to support Occidental in its effort to increase the cash portion of the agreement, increasing the cash from $19 billion to now $30 billion. Moody's indicated that Occidental Petroleum new deal raises the risk of a downgrade to junk.

I believe we are close to the end and Chevron management is too smart to get involved with this sick excitement and will take the $1 billion and walk out happy maybe using the fee as a special dividend for his shareholders? Thousand thanks to OXY.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

APC is now up nearly 80% from its December 2018 low, and my first reaction when I look at this madness is that we are close to a peak. The nearest line long-term support that I can see is $65 per share (I recommend buying again cautiously at this level). The line resistance is impossible to find and will depend on the Chevron's next move? However, I believe selling out at this level should be an excellent idea.

