Intel's Results Paint A Dire Picture For Micron

Micron's (MU) stock has been falling in recent days, and it may be heading even lower over the coming weeks. The stock has climbed by over 26% in 2019, but now it appears to be losing some of its appeals, as trade war tensions rachet up. But Micron is facing more significant problems, as prices of memory chips are still showing signs of weakness. Intel's (INTC) first quarter conference call revealed that there is a very challenging NAND pricing environment. I first noted this potential problem for Micron in my SA Marketplace service Reading The Markets.

The technical charts and options betting suggests the stock may continue to fall in the coming weeks to potentially $36. The last time I wrote on Micron was on March 14, noting the stock may fall following its quarterly results, which turned out to be the wrong call. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Intel's Warning

Intel warned on its quarterly conference call that it saw a challenging NAND marketplace. The company noted that its memory business saw its operating income fall due to demand weakness. Additionally, some of Intel's weak forward guidance was attributed to this weak environment. In the fiscal second quarter, NAND represented 30% of Micron's revenue.

During the quarter, Intel noted that its memory business saw its revenue decline by 12%. This was due to continued pressure on NAND pricing. The company also noted that it expects to see its data-centric business to decline by high-single digits due to the weakness in its memory NAND business as customers continue to work down inventory.

Weakening Charts

The chart shows that the stock is falling below technical support around $40. That price has represented a significant zone of technical support for the stock over the past year. With the shares falling below support, it suggests that the equity may fall further to around $36.40, a drop of about 10% from the current stock price of approximately $40.30.

The relative strength index is also breaking down and is now trending lower. It is even breaking an uptrend, suggesting that there may be more declines on the way as well. Additionally, volume levels have been rising as the stock has been falling which may indicate that more sellers are moving into the stock.

Puts Bets On The Rise

The open interest for the $39 puts expiring on July 19 have seen their open interest levels jump in recent days, rising to around 8,000 open contracts, up from 4,300 on May 7. For a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to fall to roughly $36.25 by options expiration.

Additionally, the $40 puts for expiration on September 20 have also seen a sharp rise in recent days to over 13,000 open contracts from just 5,000 on May 1. A buyer of these puts would need the stock to fall to around $36 by the expiration date. It is a rather big bet, with the open interest valued at roughly $5.2 million.

Cutting Estimates

According to YCharts, analysts’ consensus estimates have fallen sharply in recent weeks for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts forecast the company to report that revenue fell 38% to $4.8 billion. Additionally, earnings estimates have declined as well, and analysts see earnings falling by 73% to $0.85 per share.

Risk

The biggest risks and uncertainty is around trade tension between the US and China. Right now, the semiconductor sector is in the crosshairs which have weighed on the sector. Should a deal come through, the sector and Micron's stock is likely to rebound sharply. The technical chart also suggests that if the stock does not fall through support at $40, the shares could rebound to around $42 and potentially as high as $44.

Regardless, there seem to be many large bets being placed that suggest Micron continues its decline over the coming months. Intel’s latest results reveal that the NAND environment is still fragile and that is not good for Micron, or its stock.

