Anglo Platinum: PGM Prices Act As Tailwinds

The company is also expected to deliver full-year production at the lower end of the guidance range.

Thesis

In this article, I have analyzed the operational performance of Anglo Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF) during Q1 2019. I have also considered the production guidance for full-year 2019 together with the company's mining potential, to evaluate its fundamental strength. AGPPF is the world's largest producer of PGMs (read: Platinum Group Metals) and the recent recovery in PGM prices provides an opportunity for share price growth.

Figure-1 (Source: Anglo American)

Performance Review

During Q1 2019, AGPPF's production of PGMs stood at ~999 Koz (read: a thousand ounces). Figure-2 shows the quarterly production profile for the preceding five quarters and the comparison of Q1 2019 results on a Y/Y and Q/Q basis.

Figure-2 (Source: Q1 production report)

As seen above, the PGM production from its 'own managed mines' stood at 601 Koz, recording a 4% Y/Y increase. In contrast, AGPPF's 'production from joint ventures' and 'concentrates purchased from third parties' witnessed a respective 29% and 44% decline on a Y/Y basis.

FY 2019 outlook

Despite the decline in Y/Y PGM production during Q1 2019, I believe that FY 2019 would be a strong fiscal year for the company. AGPPF expects full-year PGM production to lie between the range of ~4.6 Moz and ~4.9 Moz (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Annual Report 2018)

However, when we prorate Q1 2019 production on a full-year basis, we can expect the annual PGM production to lie at the lower end of the guidance range. Have a look at Table-1 for details.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

On the surface, it might appear to be a problem that the company may only produce at the lower end of the full-year guidance range, but we need to see the bigger picture to consider where AGPPF is heading.

Anglo Platinum's fundamental strength

AGPPF's fundamental strength is denoted by the fact that PGM prices have witnessed improvement during the past 12 months. While platinum prices have recently recovered after a prolonged depression (Figure-4), the prices of palladium have been on a continuous climb (Figure-5).

Figure-4 (Source: Infomine)

Figure-5 (Source: Infomine)

In my view, the improvement in platinum prices will help support the company's revenues going forward. Similarly, the improvement in palladium prices would help reduce the AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Costs) and consequently strengthen the operating margins. This is so because AGPPF's calculation of AISC excludes the revenues from the sale of all metals other than platinum (Figure-6). Hence, growth in palladium prices would help lower the AISC/oz of platinum production.

Figure-6 (Source: Annual Report 2018)

Moreover, I believe that AGPPF has significant reserves to deliver sustainable production for a long time. Based on the FY 2017 'reserves and resources' report, AGPPF's mining assets are estimated to contain PGM reserves of ~166.2 Moz (read: a million ounces). These reserves declined from ~170.2 Moz in FY 2016 to ~166.2 Moz in FY 2017 (Figure-7) indicating that the company produces ~4 Moz of PGMs each year, on average. The FY 2019 production guidance lies between ~4.6-4.9 Moz and therefore (at this rate), we can safely assume that the company has enough resources to deliver sustainable production for the next 35-40 years.

Figure-7 (Source: Reserves Report)

Mining risks in South Africa and Anglo's de-risking strategy

AGPPF's major operations are conducted in SA (read: South Africa) which is inherently risky in terms of a having a relatively high rate for fatalities and injuries for many of its mines. Moreover, following any such security mishap, the mineworkers' unions frequently call strikes and file claims for damages against the mine operators. Have a look at Figure-8, which represents some of the challenges associated with mining in SA.

Figure-8 (Source: Mining Safety in South Africa)

In response to the increasing challenge of conducting safe mining operations in SA, AGPPF has struggled to de-risk its operations. As seen in Figure-9, AGPPF's mine fatalities have gradually reduced during the past 3 years and only 2 deaths occurred during FY 2018. Moreover, the TRCFR (read: Total Recordable Case Injury Frequency Rate) has also declined from 5.28x in FY 2016 to 3.0x in FY 2018. AGPPF defines TRCFR as "a measure of the rate of all injuries requiring treatment above first aid per 1,000,000 hours worker".

Figure-9 (Source: Annual Report 2018)

In my view, the improved safety-related performance of AGPPF enables the company to avoid unnecessary costs and simultaneously lowers the risks of strikes/production stoppages, etc., and adds positively to the overall mining dynamics of the company.

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that AGPPF's Q1 2019 had been a mild quarter in terms of Y/Y producing of PGMs. An analysis of the guidance range for fiscal 2019 and its comparison with the annualized production forecast reveals that AGPPF is likely to deliver full-year output that lies near the lower end of the guidance range.

Nevertheless, the recent strength in the prices of PGMs (and particularly of platinum and palladium) supports an expectation of business growth going forward, that will stem from improvement in revenues, costs and margins. Finally, there's also a visible improvement in the company's safety-related performance that enables AGPPF to reduce some of the risks in its mining environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.