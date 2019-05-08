Infineon Managing To Weaker Assumptions About The Chip Recovery Cycle

Infineon has taken a more conservative view of the chip recovery cycle, but performance is exceeding that of many of its peers.

With Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) being one of the rare semiconductor companies to challenge the rally in chip stocks by pointing to a lower, slower recovery, it’s not surprising that these shares have lagged the SOX this year, not to mention peers like ON Semiconductor (ON) and STMicro (STM). Japan’s Renesas Electronics (OTCPK:RNECY) has been down in the doldrums with Infineon, but then there are some pretty serious margin (and possibly market share) issues at that large MCU player.

At this point, it’s just too soon to tell whether what’s going on at Infineon is an issue of company-specific end-market/customer mix, market share shifts, or a more aggressive approach to dealing with inventory and demand challenges. Given the relative valuations and recent performance trends, I’d probably list my preference order as STM, ON, Infineon, Renesas, but Renesas has a lot of upside if they get back on track, ON has more inventory risk, and Infineon may prove to be managing this downturn the best when it’s all said and done.

Hurdling A Lowered Bar

Infineon’s fiscal second quarter (calendar first quarter) results were fine relative to sell-side expectations, but then the company warned about a slower pace of recovery back in March and lowered guidance for the quarter and the full year, so this is a small beat on a lowered set of expectations.

Revenue rose 8% YoY and 1% QoQ this quarter, beating expectations by about 1% and doing much better than the reported results from STM and ON for the March quarter. The Auto segment saw 8% YoY and 3% QoQ revenue growth, again surpassing both of its peers on healthy demand for electric drivetrain and ADAS products. IPC revenue was up 9% YoY and down 1% QoQ on weaker industrial and appliance demand, and outperformed ON’s industrial segment. PIMM revenue rose 9% YoY and fell 4% QoQ, outperforming ON’s power business and seemingly STM’s as well, but it’s well worth noting that these are all no better than “apples to oranges” comparisons given the differences between the segments.

Gross margin improved 50bp YoY on an adjusted basis (and slipped about two points QoQ), beating expectations slightly. Infineon’s decision to reduce inventory levels across the business (at Infineon and in the channel) has hurt and will continue to hurt the gross margin. Segment-level operating income rose 6% YoY and fell more than 7% QoQ, though the 40bp of YoY and 150bp of QoQ margin contraction was better than expected, with Infineon beating sell-side expectations by more than a point.

No “All Clear” Just Yet

Both STM and ON lowered their revenue guidance for the second quarter, with a roughly 150bp revision at STM and a 350bp revision at ON. Infineon lowered its June quarter expectations as well, but only slightly. Of course, numbers went lower when Infineon warned in March, so I would say there’s a more or less consistent trend in place here among these peers.

Not much in Infineon’s tone, commentary, or details are particularly cheerful regarding the near term. Book to bill slipped to 0.8x (from 1.1x in FQ1), the first time Infineon has gone below 1.0x since 2012. The order slowdown was seen across the business, with auto down to 0.8x (from 1.1x in FQ1), IPC down to 0.7x (from 1.1x), PMM down to 0.7x (from 0.9x), and DSS down to 0.9x (from 1.3x). Given the weak recovery in demand, management will continue to reduce fab loading – a move that will pressure margins near term, but help resolve inventory issues amid shrinking lead times.

Speaking of inventory, Infineon’s inventory days jumped 23 YoY and 4 QoQ to 124, what I believe is a new record for the company. ON had a similar experience, with its QoQ inventory days up 8 to 128 and reaching a new peak for themselves as well.

Looking at some of the details, management continues to see healthy demand for its Aurix MCUs, and I believe Infineon is among those taking share from Renesas in auto MCUs. Management said that auto demand remains weak overall with elevated inventories. Within IPC, demand is weaker for discretes, gates, and low-power IGBTs, and PIMM is seeing weaker demand for low/medium-power MOSFETs, though vehicle charging and 5G is perking up demand for high-power MOSFETs.

Auto demand should pick up as 2019 goes on, but recent volume trends have been below expectation, so I wouldn’t take that for granted yet. Longer term, though, Infineon is very well-placed to leverage increased vehicle content, with 48V hybrids offering a $100/vehicle uplift (on average), and full EVs doubling the addressable content, while moving from Level 2 ADAS to Level 4/5 would more than quintuple the addressable opportunity, though Level 4/5 (which is basically full autonomy) is still a ways off.

I do expect weaker industrial demand, though, as I think the industrial automation cycle will take longer to bottom out. Again, longer term, this is an attractive market for Infineon.

The Outlook

While my near-term outlook for Infineon is lower than it was last time I wrote, the longer-term picture hasn’t changed all that much. I still believe Infineon can grow revenue at close to 8% a year on a long-term annualized basis and at higher margins. The shares still look pricey on a discounted cash flow basis, though.

Using a margin-driven multiple approach, though, Infineon does seem somewhat undervalued, with the shares offering about 10% upside to a forward EV/revenue multiple of around 3x.

The Bottom Line

If Infineon’s view of the pace of the recovery proves to be more accurate, the company’s more aggressive efforts to reset expectations and inventories may be rewarded. Of course, it is possible that Infineon’s issues are more company-specific. On balance, I think STM is the best mix of value, risk, and performance, but I think STM, ON, and Infineon all have solid bull arguments in a chip sector that I think has recovered too far too fast. I also think Renesas has recovery potential, but there are more serious issues that need addressing there. On balance, then, I think Infineon is still worth a look at this price, though a sector-wide pullback would likely drag these shares down with it.

