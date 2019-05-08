CryoPort: Powerful Industry Tailwind Signals Robust Growth Ahead

As it posts year-over-year revenues increases and earnings improvement, CryoPort is hitting its "growth inflection." Interestingly, growth initiatives (i.e. new partnership and infrastructure expansion) are being launched.

The reason why the growth stocks do so much better is that they seem to show gains in value in the hundreds of percent each decade. In contrast, it is an unusual bargain that is as much as 50 percent undervalued. The cumulative effect of this simple arithmetic should be obvious. - The Patriarch of Growth Investing (Phillip Fisher)

In my analytical research, I found it fascinating to forecast the growth of one industry by assessing a related sector. Accordingly, I believe that as CAR-T and cell-based therapies gain prominence, they'll drive business growth for the logistics providers. A prime example of a CAR-T logistics operator is CryoPort (CYRX). The firm provides the temperature-controlled transport and storage of CAR-T specimens for innovators like Gilead Science (GILD), Novartis (NVS), and Amgen (AMGN). Since I added CryoPort to Integrated BioSci Investing's long-term portfolio (CP-Alpha), the stock returned more than 86% in profit. Better yet, I strongly believe that there are substantial upsides due to a powerful industry tailwind. In this article, I'll present a fundamental analysis of various developments and share with readers my expectation of CryoPort.

Figure 1: CryoPort chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I’ll present a brief overview of the company for new investors. If you are familiar with the stock I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CryoPort is operating the logistics business that supports CAR-T and gene-based companies. CryoPort stores and delivers biological specimens in a strict temperature-controlled environment to ensure their livelihood, efficacy, and safety. That aside, CryoPort concurrently runs the regenerative medicines, reproductive and animal health subsidiaries. Due to its stellar service, CryoPort is able to secure notable clients, including Kite Pharma (a Gilead Sciences acquisition), Novartis, and Amgen.

Strong Industry Tailwind

I strongly believe that CAR-T is the best solution for dreaded cancers where other therapeutic options are exhausted. The key reason is that CAR-T enlightens the so-called general of the immune system, T-cells with the intelligence to specifically decimate tumors. As such, CAR-T is highly specific in targeting various cancers. The target specificity leads to unprecedented efficacy and safety in managing resistant cancers. In contrast, the conventional treatment approach like chemotherapy usually kills healthy cells along with the rogue tumor. Hence, its efficacy and safety profile is not comparable to CAR-Ts.

Though having strong efficacy, a CAR-T can "over-activate" the immune system at times to induce a phenomenon coined "cytokine release syndrome." Be that as it may, the side effect is not a deal breaker for CAR-T. After all, CAR-T delivers hopes for patients suffering from hopeless cancers. And similar to the "cytokine storm," cytokine release syndrome is reflective of the fact that CAR-T's efficacy is extremely strong: It's cleaning out all tumors. In other words, if you view it in the broader context the side effect can be an indicator of efficacy.

Since CAR-T is a frontier market, I strongly believe that it will grow substantially going forward. As CAR-T becomes the "standard of care," it's dollars to doughnuts that logistics businesses like CryoPort will significantly capitalize on this tide of profits. The premium CAR-Ts reimbursement is a strong incentive to fuel further innovation and thereby the industry tailwind. As CAR-T expands, there are more businesses for Cryoport that will lead to further growth in revenues and bottom line earnings.

Back in 2017, Gilead and Novartis correspondingly gained FDA approval for the commercialization of two CAR-Ts, Yescarta and Kymriah, for the treatment of resistant blood cancers. In providing logistics support for these stellar firms, CryoPort is certain to enjoy a significant revenue increase. Aside from Yescarta and Kymriah, Gilead and Novartis are brewing highly-robust pipelines. The aggressive research and development efforts of these companies will provide additional revenues for CryoPort.

Fundamental Developments

Though CryoPort operates other subsidiaries, I'm most interested in the logistics business supporting the CAR-T and gene-based therapy innovators. Essentially, CryoPort is positioned to benefit from the robust industry tailwind. To support further growth, CryoPort partnered with World Courier to tap into its large network. The aforesaid partnership enabled CryoPort to leverage World Courier’s +140 company-owned offices across 50 different countries.

Recently, CryoPort inked another deal with Be The Match BioTherapies to expand its footprint in the supply chain logistics: This serves the strong demand for specimen transport and care in the cell-based and gene therapy industry. Combining the strong industry tailwind with an improved growth infrastructure, I strongly believe that there are many good days ahead for CryoPort. Despite the growth in the reproductive subsidiary, I doubt that it will be anything like the prospects of CAR-T. Thrilled by strong fundamental developments, the CEO (Jerrell Shelton) enthused,

To meet current and future global demand from our Biopharma clients both in clinical and commercial stages, we are building a Global Logistics Network. Today we have four Global Logistics Centers and one Embedded Logistics Center. Our new Global Logistics Centers in New Jersey and The Netherlands are ramping revenue significantly, which we expect to continue throughout 2019. By focusing on establishing a networked presence in leading life sciences hubs around the world, driven by client activity, we believe we are strategically positioning the Company at the core of the growth which will take place in the global cellular therapy market and which will drive significant revenue growth for Cryoport.

Financial Assessment

As a financial report reveals important development, I'll present an assessment of the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. Revenues climbed by 65% to $6.7M, compared to $4.0M in 1Q2018. The majority of the revenue increase came from Yescarta and Kymriah. They accounted for $1.4M for the aforesaid period which represents the mega 374% year-over-year ("YOY") improvement. As a logistics provider for CAR-T and cell-based therapy, I strongly believe that CryoPort will continue to garner increasing revenues. My rationale is supported by the fact that many companies worldwide are tinkering with CAR-T to address resistant cancers. Additionally, CryoPort continues to enjoy a high gross margin in the 50% range. Commenting on the strong revenues increase, Mr. Shelton stated,

We continue to work in lockstep with Gilead and Novartis to increase market penetration and help their respective, much-needed CAR-T cell therapies safely reach patients around the world. Our commercial revenue from these agreements were driven by the advancement of the rollouts in the Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions.

Due to infrastructure expansion, CryoPort registered $1.6M higher in operating expenses. I believe that this is money well spent because the two new Global Logistics Centers are crucial growth drivers. That aside, there was a $2.4M ($0.08 per share) net loss vs. the $2.7M ($0.10 per share) decline for the same YOY comparison. This underlies a remarkable 20% bottom line improvement. In my view, it's a vote of confidence in the business model when a growth company improved its bottom line. After all, the net earnings mattered most.

Regarding the balance sheet, there was $47.3M in cash, equivalents, and investments which is comparable to the $47.2M for the prior period. Based on the $5.6M quarterly OpEx rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations for nearly 2.5 years. Yet it's likely that CryoPort will execute an offering sometimes in 2020 to strengthen the cash position.

Figure 2: Key financial metrics (Source: CryoPort)

Catalyst Tracking

I believe that it's important to keep tabs of pertinent development for your stocks. Therefore, I presented a list of important catalysts in the table below. In my view, the most important events centered around the biopharma franchise. Specifically, the biopharma business enjoys a 72% revenues growth for the quarter. Due to 26 new studies added, CryoPort now supports a total of 383 clinical trials.

Most remarkably, the pharmaceutical giant, Amgen (AMGN) inked a partnership for CryoPort to be its primary logistics provider of temperature-controlled solution for various specimens and CAR-T samples. I strongly believe that the Amgen partnership will ultimately lead to substantial revenues growth in the coming quarters. This is due to Amgen's gigantic size and robust pipeline. In the foreseeable future, the aforementioned catalyst will translate into substantial revenues and net profits for CryoPort.

Latest Advancement Biopharma CryoPort enjoyed the strong revenues growth (i.e. 72% quarterly growth posted). There were 26 new trials added for a total of 383 clinical studies being supported by CryoPort. Amgen chose CryoPort as its primary logistics provider of temperature-controlled solution for specimens and CAR-T samples. CryoPort also secured a new client (Celularity) which is a world leader in placental-based allogeneic cell therapy. Biokin Pharma selected CryoPort for logistics support of its Phase 1 and 2 trials in the U.S. and China. CryoPort built two new state of the art (Cryoport Logistics Centers) in New Jersey and the Netherlands. Activities at these facilities are ramping up. The company is expanding its infrastructure through the partnership with World Courier. Animal health As an underperforming subsidiary, animal health posted a 5% revenues decline. Reproductive medicine There was a 56% revenue increase for reproductive medicine subsidiary due to the strong demands in the Americas and Europe. Outlook Asides from the US and EMEA, CryoPort anticipates the global expansion into Asia. Leveraging information from the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine and Wells Fargo Securities, CryoPort reiterated its expectation for five additional supported BLA and MAA submission to occur this year. Ultimately, this can lead to sales growth.

Table 1: Catalyst summary. (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Valuation Analysis

Warren Buffett stated that two analysts can come up with completely different price targets for the same stock. Therefore, I believe that valuation can be subjected to significant erroneous assumptions. To minimize my potential bias and remain objective, I apply as much science and data that are leveraged with comparative market analysis.

In my appraisal, I tend to check Wall Street analyst consensus estimates to gauge the short-term "sentiment" on a stock. With the $19 PT, it seems that Wall Street is bullish on CryoPort. Likewise, I'm bullish on CryoPort yet I'm focused on the long-term outlook of a growth company. Due to the industry tailwind, I estimated that CryoPort will procure at least $100M within the next five years. Consequently, the revenues translate into $3.2 earnings per share ("EPS"). Taking the 10 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, my calculations yield the $32 PT for CryoPort.

Potential Risks

At this point in its growth cycle, the main risks for CryoPort is whether the company can continue to deliver revenues and bottom line earnings increase. Usually, a small company that grows rapidly can widen its net loss and thereby runs into the cash flow constraint. This is not the case with CryoPort, as the company is posting net earnings improvement. Since CryoPort relies on three large clients (Gilead, Novartis, and Amgen), a potential business termination can significantly dampen its earnings prospect. That risk is real. Notwithstanding, I expect CryoPort to reduce those risks as the company gains its global footprints and more clients. The fact that CryoPort already inked the deal with Biokin Pharma and Celularity is a testament of its ability to reduce the said "concentrated risk."

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on Cryoport with the five out of five stars rating. And, I ascribed the $32 price target (to be reached within five years). Nonetheless, the PT can be achieved as early as within the next six months depending on the market's upcoming sentiment. My research suggested that CryoPort is highly undervalued. And its high intrinsic value will be reached in the foreseeable future. The company is profiting from the improving industry tailwind, as a vast number of innovators are racing to develop their CAR-Ts and gene-based therapies. With these frontiers market growing larger by the day, I anticipated additional business for Cryoport to support its growth inflection.

CryoPort already secured the working relationship with three pharmaceutical giants. As 383 clinical studies are supported by CryoPort, the evidence of its stellar service is certainly there. Interestingly, the company is expanding its infrastructure through the partnership with World Courier. The collaborative partnership enabled Cryoport to leverage World Courier’s global network of company-owned offices. Business activities at the new Cryoport Logistics Centers located in New Jersey and The Netherlands also are ramping up. Taken the pertinent developments altogether, I strongly believe there are significant further upsides to this long-term investment. In all probability, CryoPort will yield multiple fold profits in the long haul as CAR-T increases its footprints in the bioscience space.

