The Income Method: What About Delaying Social Security?

While the Social Security Administration shows you how much payments can be increased by delaying the start of benefits, that doesn’t take into account the time value of money.

Why Talk About Social Security At All?

Today, we're looking at the other half of the equation - social security and the retirement income it provides. This is an essential piece of the puzzle almost every retiree or near retirement investor needs. Planning on when to retire and take social security benefits is a life-altering decision that must be carefully thought out. This article aims to help answer some questions we have been receiving lately from our investors and from followers.

"When to start taking one's Social Security benefit" is a complex topic. This article is a part of a series we are currently dedicating on the subject. This report covers only the topic of whether or not one should delay taking the benefit past full retirement age in order to collect the 8% a year that is added to the benefit when the start is delayed. We plan 2 more articles in this series. The next article will cover issues related to starting to collect benefits before reaching full retirement age.

Retirement Stages Within Social Security

Source

Those who live and work in the United States, and pay into the system, have the benefit of drawing social security payments once they reach the minimum age of 62. Delaying the start of getting regular payments will increase the amount of those individual payments. Since payments stop at death, there has been much written and debated about when is the best time for an individual to begin receiving those payments. In this article, we will take a look at several factors that impact this choice that we think haven't been given enough weight in the past.

We will start with a look at what we see as 3 distinct time periods in which one could start taking social security payments. Since each of these periods have a complex combination of factors that can easily span an article by themselves, we will focus on starting payments after one reaches full retirement age.

Early Retirement

The period of time we will call Early Retirement is the period in time when the retiree candidate has at least reached age 62 but has not yet reached what the Social Security Administration calls Full Retirement Age. The table at this link shows how much of a reduction from the full benefit amount those born in 1957 or later will have a reduction of from 27.5% to 30% in their full benefit, depending on when they were born if they start taking benefits at age 62. Those taking benefits before their full retirement age also see their benefits reduced if they are still working.

Full Retirement Age

Source

For those born in 1953 or earlier, you have now reached full retirement age, which is currently 66 years old. Starting in 2021 (for those born in 1955), the full retirement age will increase 2 months each year till it reaches 67 years old (if you are born in 1960 or later). For those of you not taking social security payments until you reach full retirement age, you will get their full retirement benefit payment and not have your payments reduced by income from a job. Since full retirement age is later than the age for Medicare eligibility, you will also qualify for Medicare benefits and can have the premiums for that coverage deducted from your social security payment.

Delayed Retirement

So, everyone born in 1953 or earlier has reached full retirement age, while those born earlier than 1949 have reached the age where they qualify for the maximum bonus to their social security payment. For those who can still get a bonus, each year of delay results in an increase of 8% to the payment (which is prorated for each month of delay). The table below shows an example for a person who has a full retirement age of 66 years and 6 months and qualifies for a benefit of $1,000 a month.

Source: SSA

So, as can be seen from the table above, at what age you start taking benefits can have a significant impact on the amount of that monthly check.

One point to note is that, once you reach full retirement age, you can apply to have benefits start before the date you apply for them. This lookback provision is limited to either your full retirement age or 6 months, whichever is less.

The Considerations for Delaying Taking Social Security Payments

When considering delaying social security payments versus taking them right away, many do a simple analysis - 3.5 years' worth of missed payments or 42 monthly payments of $1,000. This would generate $42,000 that would need to be recouped by the additional $280 provided for waiting until age 70 to retire. Dividing $42,000 by $280, it would take 12.5 years to recover the difference. Considering the average retiree is expected to live an additional 20 years. This arrangement doesn't sound so bad, but this is overly simplistic.

While fairly straight forward, this consideration gives little weight to a couple of factors. First, it should be understood that, while the intent was to provide incentives for folks to delay receiving their social security benefits, the idea was to adequately compensate individuals for doing so, not provide a no-brainer cash windfall to those who could afford to delay receiving payments. The government knows that many retirees will not outlive the 12.5 years it takes to recover the difference, thus the government actually saves itself money. Second, most retirees who are able to delay social security wouldn't simply sit on this excess cash if they elected to receive their benefits at 66.5 years of age. So, we must adjust our considerations to factor in the weight of these considerations.

The first thing to consider beyond just how long it will take to replace the waived payments is that, at age 70, the retiree who took the payments will be sitting with $42,000 in extra cash (assuming he just stuffed those payments under the mattress) - that is 3.5 years' worth of social security payments. This cash could pay for a significant amount of unexpected expenses, for example, a leaky roof, a new car, or an unexpected illness. The retiree who waived those payments to get a boost in future payments will require more than 12 years to replace that cash and, potentially, the debt incurred from those unexpected expenses.

Source

The next thing to consider is that the $42,000 figure is based on just letting that cash accumulate and not actually doing anything with it. But most retirees who can afford to delay receiving social security payments will have a portfolio, and so they can invest that extra cash and earn dividends and interest on it. Imagine if, with each received social security deposit, our retiree stashed these funds away in a savings account earning 3% interest. After 42 months, the savings account balance would be $44,336.60 and have earned our retiree an additional $2,336.60 worth of interest in 3.5 years. Now, it would take the extra $280 a month a total of 13.19 years to recover. To calculate this, we started with a savings account earning 3% paid monthly and gave it an initial balance of $0 and depositing each $1,000 as it was received. Let's increase the interest, assuming the retiree invested these funds using the same savings calculations.

Interest Rate Final Amount in Account Years for $280 to Recover Difference 3% $44,336.60 13.19 4% $45,151.81 13.44 5% $45,985.98 13.69 10% $50,458.33 15

Seeing these numbers, holding off to receive the added benefit seems to outweigh taking them at age 66.5. This model assumes that, at age 70, this retiree will simply withdraw this balance and leave it sitting to even out. This would be poor planning on the part of the retiree, unless some unexpected expense required the full balance. To accurately measure how long it would take for the added social security benefit to overcome the invested social security payments, we must also assume this balance is left in the savings account, and the interest is used to live on as a supplement to social security. Thus, the person who waits to age 70 to retire would receive $1,280 monthly. But the person who invested their monthly checks at 3% would receive $1,000 monthly from social security and $110.84 from interest monthly. Now, the difference of $169.16 would be used to calculate the time frame to overcome taking social security at 66.5 years of age. This would take 21.84 years! Now, let's do the same for the other saving or investing rates we used above!

Interest Rate Monthly Income Excess Amount from SS delayed Benefit Years to Overcome 3% 110.84 169.16 21.84 4% 150.51 129.49 29 5% 191.61 88.39 43.36 10% 420.49 -140.49 Never

When factoring in the income from the retiree's savings versus the added benefit from taking social security at age 70, quickly the time frames rapidly get extended out. Why? The more income from savings the retiree receives, the less the added benefit can be counted as an additional benefit. If a retiree were to receive a yield equal to High Dividend Opportunities model portfolio of 9-10%, they actually outearn the extra income from the delayed social security payments altogether!

When looking at these numbers, one should consider the longevity rates. About half of those between 66 and 67 years of age will die over the next 20 years. Between 20% and 25% will die over the next 10 years. How long a retiree will live is subject to a whole host of factors including general health and genetic factors. One couple planned around the husband dying first (he has already had several heart attacks and had diabetes as well), so he was ill prepared to be the surviving spouse (they had a lot of life insurance policies on him, almost none on her).

Final Thoughts

The Social Security Administration rightfully talks about how to maximize one's total social security payments. Actual retirees should consider more than that when making decisions about when to start benefits. We have outlined several additional factors to take into account in making that decision. Looking at the benefits of having a lump sum of cash, the time value of money and the possibility one might not live to the break-even age, all should be considered in making the decision of when to start social security payments. These added considerations can vastly change the outcome of which route is best to take!

Wise financial planning is something we at High Dividend Opportunities will continue to help every member conduct. However, investing intelligently separately from Social Security, or using those unneeded payments while working to boost retirement income, is something that every investor should consider, especially after factoring in the power of investing at yields readily achieved by our high-yield model portfolio. More conservative investors could look toward our all bond and preferred stock portfolio to achieve returns that outperform delaying social security.

