An Analysis Of Fortinet's Growth Prospects And Valuation

Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming one of the most important topics in the modern business world. As concepts such as Internet of Things (IOT) continue to disrupt the global business world, having an adequate level of security for user data and company systems in place has become a core business objective of many firms. These prevailing conditions have resulted in the growth of many cybersecurity firms. Fortinet (FTNT) is one such firm that specializes in delivering integrated, high-performance security systems across the IT infrastructure of companies. Consistent earnings surprises and the tailwinds driving the cybersecurity industry have both helped the share price of Fortinet, which has gained 54% over the last 12 months.

Share price movement in the last 12 months

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

However, the attractive profile of the company and the growth prospects are not convincing me to buy shares at the current market price, as I believe these growth prospects are already priced in the current share price.

Business strategy

Fortinet provides various products and services that cater to a wide array of cybersecurity requirements of the corporate world. FortiGate is the flagship enterprise firewall platform sold by the company and this facilitates a broad array of security and networking functions.

(Source - Fortinet)

In addition to FortiGate, the company distributes products that address various stages of the cybersecurity process.

(Source - Company brochure)

Historically, Fortinet has focused on small and medium enterprises to drive the earnings growth of the company. However, the management has shifted from this stance and is targeting high-end enterprises in the hopes of marketing mid and high-end products to these firms. Successful deployment of this strategy will help Fortinet sell midrange and high-priced products in the future, which should support further profit margin expansion.

Fortinet is not only focused on gaining momentum through sales of cybersecurity products, but views customer support as an area that could bring in millions of dollars to the firm. Existing customers have already shown a liking to migrate toward around-the-clock support provided by the firm, FortiCare.

(Source - Company brochure)

The company will continue to provide security appliances, but the management continues to emphasize on the subscription segment which is expected to become the primary driver of company earnings in the future. Subscription based products and services are continuing to gain traction worldwide, and presents a robust growth opportunity for the firm, in my opinion.

Fortinet is focused on expanding the product range offered to its clients. The company has involved in a number of acquisitions over the last decade to fuel this, which remains a key growth strategy to this date.

(Source - Crunchbase)

Financial performance

Fortinet released Q1 2019 earnings on May 2 and marked another successful quarter for the company in which analyst estimates for earnings were beaten easily.

(Source - NASDAQ)

Revenue grew 18% on a year-over-year basis, whereas billings grew 19% supported by the continued shift from entry level products to mid and high-end products, and of course the growth of the services segment.

The real highlight once again was the growth of services revenue. The services segment accounted for 65% of revenue in Q1 and grew 21% in comparison to Q1 2018.

(Source - Investor presentation)

The strong growth in services revenue was driven by a 24% increase in FortiGuard security subscriptions. In addition, FortiCare technical support and other revenues grew 17%, which depicts the success of the strategy to provide a subscription based round-the-clock customer services solution.

The gross margin expansion of 50 basis points was driven by the improved margins of the services segment. As the services segment contributes more to company revenues in the future, margins are likely to expand for many years to come. A shift of focus to midrange and high-end products will support higher margins in the products segment as well. In addition to this margin expansion from the product mix of the company, streamlined expenditures will provide an additional support for margins to expand. Margin expansions have been a feature of Fortinet's growth story over the years and is expected to drive future earnings as well.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Throughout the last couple of years, contribution from international markets to Fortinet's topline has remained at a stable level. This is an area the company can focus on to drive future earnings as many international companies are yet to adopt latest cybersecurity measures to fight cyber threats. A lower level of competition can be expected in international markets for Fortinet's products and solutions as opposed to the Americas.

Revenue by geography

(Source - Investor presentation)

Fortinet completed 35 deals with a value of over $1 million, which is an improvement from the 34 such deals completed in the comparable period. The ability of Fortinet to engage in more high-value deals will determine the future growth of the company and is the right way to seek growth opportunities. Even though this strategy will attract formidable competitors, acquiring a high-end customer base is essential to take the next step as a leader of the cybersecurity industry.

(Source - Investor presentation)

Free cash flow continued to grow in Q1 as well, which follows the significant improvement of free cash flows over the last decade. Operating margin expansion and the topline growth helped free cash flow grow in Q1.

(Source - Investor presentation)

Higher free cash flow generation supports the share repurchase program in place. The company repurchased 779,000 shares in Q1 at an average price of just over $72, and the remaining share repurchase authorization at the end of the quarter was $677.5 million. The program is set to expire at the end of 2019. Fortinet will continue to repurchase its shares throughout this year, and this will improve per-share earnings figures in the future. The company does not pay a dividend at present nor is expected to establish a dividend policy anytime soon, considering the need to invest for the future. Share repurchases will remain the sole way the company distributes wealth to shareholders.

Fortinet operates with zero long-term debt in its capital structure, which is a bit uncommon for high-growth companies in the tech sector. The balance sheet of the company is strong with a current ratio of 1.77, and a total cash balance of $1.6 billion.

(Source - Morningstar)

Future outlook

Fortinet has successfully gained market share in the global security appliances industry throughout the last decade. From a market share of just over 4% in 2011, the company has grown exponentially to maintain a market share of over 10% at present.

Global security appliances industry market share

(Source - Statista)

The shift to target large-scale enterprises will help Fortinet gain further market share in the future, but the company faces significant competition for market share in this segment.

The installed base provides a real strength to the company as pay-as-you-go solutions are actively marketed to existing customers by Fortinet. Round-the-clock customer support services will continue to drive earnings of the company as the installed base purchases these services to avail premium customer service throughout the year.

The growth story for Fortinet in the coming years would be a tale of higher monetization of the user base followed by slow and steady market share gains. The way forward for the company is to provide high-quality products with top-notch customer service to retain and grow its customer base.

The cybersecurity market has a positive outlook and there are tailwinds driving the industry forward. The financial costs associated with security breaches are topping multi-billions, and this is creating a massive demand for cybersecurity products and solutions by large-scale enterprises. Governments on the other hand are taking every measure possible to stop security breaches from happening, which is another tailwind driving the industry as the demand stemming from governments are expected to grow for many years to come. The growth of cryptocurrencies is another development that calls for higher security measures as the success of this industry lies on the level of security associated with these products. The complex nature of security threats is another tailwind driving the industry. It has become difficult to predict the types and patterns of security breaches, which calls for cybersecurity solutions that can develop with time. These types of solutions are often powered by latest technologies such as AI and are priced significantly higher than other cybersecurity products. This provides an opportunity for players in this industry to expand their profit margins by shifting their product mix to include high-end products that would be embraced by large-scale companies.

The attractive outlook for the global cybersecurity industry is expected to result in an exponential growth of the industry over the next decade. The global cybersecurity market is expected to reach $248 billion by 2023, which presents a significant growth opportunity for companies operating in this industry.

Size of the global cybersecurity market

(Source - Statista)

Fortinet has a billion-dollar market to tap into, and I expect the company to successfully penetrate this market by focusing on the services segment offering. Many companies and individuals are shifting to cloud-based solutions, and pay-as-you-go subscription solutions are a great way to focus on this market opportunity.

Valuation

FTNT is trading at a forward P/E of 40, and shares have continued to trade at very high earnings multiples in the past.

(Source - Morningstar)

In order to arrive at a fair value estimate for FTNT, I used a two-stage discounted cash flow model. Main assumptions used in this model are listed below.

Revenue growth of 17% over the next 5 years. Operating margins expanding from the current level of 13% to 17% within the next 5 years. Cost of equity of 8.8%. Zero debt within the next 5 years but a target debt ratio of 50% in perpetuity. Terminal growth rate of 2%.

The target debt ratio is based on the assumption that the company will aggressively invest in growth opportunities for many years to come, and the use of debt is cheaper for the firm as the company currently operates with zero debt in its capital structure. Competition will increase in the future as well, and the company would be required to spend millions of dollars for R&D purposes to stay competitive to retain its market share. The company is currently shifting its stance from serving small and medium businesses to large-scale enterprises, and this requires the development of high-end products.

Based on these assumptions, I arrived at a fair value estimate of $66 for FTNT, which represents a downside of 19% from the current market price.

(Source - Author's assumptions and calculations)

Fortinet is an attractive growth company operating in an industry with a favorable outlook. However, shares seem to have priced in the expected growth of the firm. Investors should note that not all growth companies are attractive investments, which is the case with Fortinet in my opinion.

The median target price for FTNT is $95, which represents an upside of 16% from the current market price. However, the low-end of the estimates suggests a significant decline in the share price.

(Source - CNN Money)

Despite the attractive business profile and future outlook, I continue to wait on the sidelines for a better entry point.

Risks & challenges

The primary risk faced by the company is increasing competition. Now that the company targets enterprise level customers with the ability to purchase high-end solutions offered by Fortinet, competition will stem from established cybersecurity firms. Previously, Fortinet focused on small and medium enterprises and the competition was limited for entry-level products and solutions. As competition heats up, Fortinet might fail to retain its customers purely because of the size and scale of its competitors. To this end, it would be vital to build competitive advantages through higher switching costs to ensure customer retention in the future.

The technology space is continuing to evolve at a breakneck speed. As such, it's important for cybersecurity firms to keep up with the latest technological developments to develop products that would be embraced by tech-firms around the world. Threats faced by firms across the world are now complex than ever, which has created a need for products supported by AI as automated cybersecurity processes have become a need of the hour. A failure to develop and market these types of products will fail the management strategy of targeting high-end firms, which would become an obstacle for continued revenue and earnings growth.

Conclusion

Fortinet is a company that is expected to grow for many years to come. The company is correctly focusing on selling high-margin products and subscriptions, which should help further margin expansions in the future and higher earnings. Fortinet will benefit from the expected growth of the industry as well but would be exposed to a very high level of competition. Despite being an attractive company with growth prospects, shares do not present an attractive investment opportunity as the share price has appreciated significantly over time. I rate FTNT a hold, and do not recommend buying more shares at the current market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.