Suburban Propane Offers Asymmetric Risk/Reward And 10% Yield

Even without these expected improvements, SPH is an attractive stock on 8.5x cash earnings due to low capex relative to depreciation and a 10.5% dividend yield pre-any Q2 boost.

In addition, the expanding spread between retail and wholesale propane pricing over the same period may further boost profits.

Suburban Propane (SPH) is a high yielding propane distributor that should benefit from the cold 2018/2019 winter when it reports Q2 earnings spanning (Jan-Mar 2019) on Thursday. Buying ahead of earnings may present an opportunity to own this cheap name ahead of positive newsflow. Q2 is by far their most profitable quarter due to seasonality.

The opportunity here appears asymmetric in that improved earnings are probably both on the basis of (1) expected higher volumes due to colder weather and (2) improved spreads between retail and wholesale propane costs potentially boosting margins.

There is downside protection because the stock seems relatively cheap trading at 8.5x cash earnings because capex is well below a material depreciation charge.

The risks are that propane is likely a slow-growing market in future years, though the 8.5x multiple more than reflects that, and management appear mediocre in terms of shareholder alignment. Also, note the business is a K-1 filer.

A Colder Winter

Coldness can be measured by 'heating degree days', this is a measure of how many of degrees of heating per day are needed to raise the temperature indoors to 65F, relative to the temperature outside. 2018/2019 winter was colder than the prior year and relatively close to normal conditions after several warmer winters. The result is 135 more heating degree days across the U.S. or about a 6% increase compared to last year as shown immediately below.

Source: American Gas Association

Suburban Propane's Operations

Now, although it was a colder winter. Bear in mind that SPH primarily operates on the coasts and particularly the east coast. The cold winter in January-March of 2019 was extreme year-over-year in the Pacific and Mountain regions, where SPH is relatively under-represented, still, SPH does seem set to benefit from the national trend. Net SPH may not see a 6% volume increase, and heating degree day figures are not a perfect match for SPH volumes, but a single digit increase in volumes seems probable.

Source: Suburban Propane Investor Presentation, Wells Fargo Conference, December 2018

Improving Spreads

The spread between wholesale and retail propane typically spikes in winter, but last winter has shown an earlier and more sustained spike over the 2018/2019 winter. Now, SPH does employ hedging which may offset some gains here, but the underlying trend is again positive.

Data by YCharts

What This Means For Earnings

SPH is extremely seasonal with most of earnings coming in Q2 which is Jan-Mar (the company has a September year-end) and Q3 and Q4 are typically loss-making quarters. The twin trends of improving volumes and wider spreads for Q2 should help them in their most impactful quarter of the year.

The winter we've just seen was in temperature terms, roughly similar to 2014/2015 (see here for historical data) during which SPH did $2.24 in diluted earnings compared to $1.73 in Q2 of 2018. So, if operating leverage works as expected, the uplift could be material and the company has done bolt-on acquisitions since then which could cause incremental growth.

To come at it another way, an incremental 6% of propane sales over Q2 numbers at 75% contribution margin works out to an additional $21M of earnings, translating to around $2.08/share for Q2 earnings. That's intended as directionally accurate, rather than a precise earnings forecast.

As such, Q2's results given the seasonally important quarter can be expected to be material for the stock. After a period of warmer winters and a reduction in the dividend, a strong Q2 could prompt a change in sentiment on the stock.

Low Capital Intensity Helps SPH

Dividend coverage for SPH looks tight on a net income basis, but this can be misleading because this is an asset-light business and capex runs well below depreciation. SPH does approximately $128M in annual depreciation and under $40M in capex in a typical year (see page 20 of 10-K). That delta combined with reported annual earnings of $1.24 for last year translates to underlying estimated cash earnings of $2.67. Of course, that is still tight relative to the dividend payout of $2.40/share but bear in mind that is based on the relatively depressed earnings from a few years of warmer winters. If Q2 heralds the start of a few years of more normal winters, SPH may be able to raise the dividend, but even holding it at the current 10.5% yield is not be ignored.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Nonetheless, there are some risks with SPH. Firstly, propane is seeing structural decline, fewer new properties require propane today when compared to the existing housing stock (4.5% Propane use today for new build vs. 6% historically - see below). However, this is somewhat offset by some properties converting from fuel oil. At the margin too, the company is likely to see incrementally lower demand from climate change over time, which has the potential to slow growth in volumes from a warmer winter trend. As such, this is a business with moderate growth potential at best.

Source: Suburban Propane Investor Presentation, Wells Fargo Conference, December 2018

Secondly, management are uninspiring. Certain comments regarding using equity to fund bolt-ons hint at lack of alignment with equity investors. Further, management's hedging program creates some lack of predictability in results and it's unclear it creates value for the business.

Also, although the business is relatively attractive on a free cash flow yield and dividend basis, it does trade at 11.4x EV/EBITDA. Again, this historic EBITDA number is relatively depressed, but it does signal the relatively high degree of leverage in the business.

Summary

Q2 appears to offer upside potential for SPH both through volumes and margins. The company is solid and attractively valued. The potential for a strong Q2 may create an opportunity for the equity to re-rate, and if not, you should receive a 10% yield while you wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.