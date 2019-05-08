KLA-Tencor And Metrology/Inspection Competitors Will Outperform Overall Equipment Market In 2019

For Q1, the top five pure-play metrology/inspection companies reported revenues that decreased an average of 15.4% compared to Q4 2018.

Metrology/inspection equipment companies will fare better, as new manufacturing techniques and device architectures will necessitate the need to purchase more, not less metrology/inspection equipment.

As memory companies curb capex spend in 2019, revenue of semiconductor equipment companies is forecast to drop from +37% in 2018 to -17% in 2019.

This past week, the top five pure-play semiconductor metrology/inspection equipment companies reported earnings in their quarterly calls- KLA (KLAC), Rudolph Technologies (RTEC), Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI), Nanometrics (NANO), and Hitachi High Technologies (OTC:HICTF). Table 1 list the results for four of these companies. I also note stock activity on 5/7/19, the day after all companies announced earnings, to illustrate how inconsistent market response is to financials. Incidentally, the Dow dropped 473 points and NASDAQ dropped 160 points on that date.

Table 1 - Quarterly Earnings Results Company Report Date EPS Revenue Stock Activity 5/7/19 KLAC 5/6/19 Beat $0.13 Beat $20M -6.14% RTEC 5/6 Beat $0.09 Beat $1.37M +6.50% NVMI 5/1 Beat $0.06 Beat $1.45M 0.29% NANO 4/30 Miss $0.02 Beat $2.28M -0.23%

This article details the performance of these semiconductor metrology/inspection equipment suppliers for CY 2018 and Q1 2019. It also details headwinds and tailwinds facing this sector during 2019, a period of turbulence in the semiconductor equipment market.

Against the backdrop of the global memory price deceleration, the slowdown in the mobile devices demand in China, and the ongoing adjustment of inventories in the major global data centers, memory chip manufactures have drastically cut spending on new facilities and equipment.

The deceleration in semiconductor manufacturing equipment spending began in Q2 2018 when global revenues dropped from $16.99 billion in Q1 to $16.74 billion in Q2. QoQ revenues continued to drop through the remainder of 2018, although YoY revenues increased 14.0% in 2018. According to The Information Network's report entitled "Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecast," semiconductor equipment revenues are forecast to drop 17% in 2019. Chart 1 Illustrates semiconductor equipment sales in various geographic regions by quarter for 2018.

Chart 1

Semiconductor metrology/inspection equipment is a key sector. Advanced metrology/inspection equipment will spot defects during wafer processing, providing the means to monitor and control the quality of individual steps in the manufacturing sequence.

Metrology/inspection equipment companies will benefit from the growth of the semiconductors in general and from the need to increase chip quality and reliability as the industry moves to 3D logic and memory chips, and more advanced technologies such as EUV lithography become more commonplace.

KLA's share of the semiconductor metrology/inspection equipment market increased from 71.4% in 2017 to 72.3% in 2018, according to The Information Network's report "Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing."

Chart 2 shows the dominance of KLAC. On a YoY basis only Nanometrics increased its market share, rising from 5.5% in 2017 to 5.7% in 2018. Nova Measuring, Rudolph Technologies, and Hitachi High Technologies lost share.

Chart 2

Chart 3 presents QoQ growth for CY Q1. Nova Measuring exhibited the smallest decline in revenues, decreasing just 12.2%. Hitach High Tech and Rudolph Technology exhibited the greatest decline in revenues, each decreasing 27.4%.

Chart 3

Investor Takeaway

At KLAC's earnings call, CEO Richard Wallace noted:

"Consistent with our peers, we expect WFE will be down approximately 15% to 20%, in 2019, largely due to weaker DRAM demand, NAND investment is also expected to be down in the year."

This 15% to 20% downturn is consistent with my March 27, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Semiconductor Equipment Revenues To Drop 17% In 2019 On 29% Capex Spend Cuts."

However, I noted in a December 29, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled "KLA-Tencor And Metrology/Inspection Competitors To Outperform Overall Equipment Market In 2018," that the industry is witnessing a paradigm shift in metrology/inspection equipment as 3D memory and logic devices combined with EUV demand higher chip quality and reliability. I expect this sector to drop only 14% in 2019 compared to 17% for the overall equipment market.

My rational is that as semiconductor design rules decrease, yield becomes more sensitive to the size and density of defects. In addition, new manufacturing techniques and device architectures in production, which include 3D finFET transistors; 3D NAND, advanced self-aligned multiple patterning, and EUV lithography, are creating a paradigm shift in metrology/inspection demand. Semiconductor manufacturers will need to purchase more, not less metrology/inspection equipment.

These five companies, along with non-pure play metrology/inspection companies such as ASML (ASML) and Applied Materials (AMAT), are facing competition from smaller and emerging semiconductor equipment companies, which (1) address specialized markets and (2) utilize innovative technology to gain customers.

There are several startups gearing to compete against market leader KLAC. FemtoMetrix (Irvine, CA), uses Optical Second Harmonic Generation (NYSE:SHG), a non-destructive, contactless, optical characterization method to characterize surfaces, interfaces, thin-films, as well as bulk properties of materials. Already, FemtoMetrix has completed its first round of equity financing in a deal led by Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) Venture Division and SK Hynix Ventures (OTC:HXSCL), and announced a license agreement with Boeing (BA). This type of new technology will eventually compete against KLAC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.