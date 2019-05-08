Disney: Mickey Mouse's Garage Sale Fails To Meet Expectations

After going on a massive shopping spree, officially closing the 21st Century Fox acquisition and buying AT&T-owned (T) 9.5% stake in Hulu in April, Mickey Mouse has been left feeling a little light in the pockets. This is a big shift: long rated deep into investment grade, Disney (DIS) has a stellar reputation to uphold as far as credit quality goes. As is always the case, bondholders and access to credit take precedent over the investors buying the stock. With the stock buyback program suspended, Disney is now undergoing a dramatic shift in how it allocates capital. The company has spent nearly $50B buying back its shares since the Great Recession, making it one of the largest (and most successful) large cap repurchase programs. With the sale of the regional sports networks coming in well below expectations, Mickey is going to be eating beans and rice for a while, running lean on spending and paying down debt. At least for the next two years, those days of retiring shares are over.

21st Century Fox Acquisition, Recent Sale Breakdowns

While Disney did push through the sale of the 21st Century Fox stake in British broadcaster Sky to Comcast (CMCSA) for $15B already, substantial work remains to be done to bring a little normalcy back to the balance sheet. Recall that many ratings agencies, such as Fitch, took a negative stance on the increased debt that came alongside buying out that media firm. There were clear feelings that this transaction would jeopardize the A/A2 ratings that the company held – something management did not want to risk. The sale of 21 regional sports networks (“RSNs”) to Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI), announced last week, helps the company along the path back to financials that are commensurate with that high credit standing. This is not the only RSN sale. There is little doubt that the company will also close its stake in YES Network to the Yankees before Q2 close, expected to fetch at least another $3.5B on top of the $10.6B received from the Sinclair sale. Net of minority interest and debt, Mickey will have $12B or so in net proceeds to reduce debt.

Investors should have seen this coming. Disney was forced to sell the RSNs over antitrust concerns around Fox’s entertainment assets. Unfortunately for Disney shareholders, these assets were sold for a song. Once valued at over $20B, most media firms were unable to bid, instead most reports showed firms like Apollo Global Management and other institutional investors driving more interest. Media firms like AT&T or Comcast would have faced heavy regulatory scrutiny; the list is short of companies that have the capital to pick up this package. This was a bad thing. Most companies did not have significant cable assets to bundle with the RSNs when negotiating with the underlying sports. These assets were worth substantially more for Disney than they were to any other partner and I believe it is likely that, at least on a sum of the parts basis, Disney expected greater value here.

This is, in my opinion, a great deal for Sinclair as a result. With estimates that the RSNs were generating $2B in proportionate EBITDA over the last twelve months, the implied multiple here is about 7x. That’s tough to find in the media industry right now and certainly not at this kind of scale. Sinclair jumped 15% on the news that it bought these assets.

Leverage, Impact On Share Repurchase Suspension

Pro forma for likely total synergies and the assets that will be exiting the balance sheet, I believe Disney will report somewhere in the neighborhood of $20B in EBITDA. This is largely in line with current Wall Street expectations for the 2020 calendar year. After closing costs and including adjustments for pensions and leases, Disney should report something in the neighborhood of $54B in net debt, putting leverage in the 2.7x range. That is certainly quite high for the credit rating, nonetheless ratings agencies have decided to give the firm a pass, allowing them the benefit of the doubt on reaching their 2.25x leverage target by the end of 2020. This will be no easy task. Getting there will require $9B in free cash flow, meaning that the company will need every dollar of its free cash flow for the next two years dedicated towards standing a chance at meeting its target.

With asset sale proceeds coming in well below expectations so far, this likely means that the resumption of the stock repurchase program is a long way off. Recall that in fiscal Q3 2018, Disney made the decision to suspend buybacks until total leverage declined:

Given our pending acquisition of Fox and the expected increase in leverage in order to fund the $35.7 billion cash component, we will not be an active buyer of our stock until our total leverage ratios return to levels consistent with a A credit rating.

Buybacks have been a major driving force behind the consistent rally in the stock market over the past decade. While buyer interest from the markets has waxed and waned, companies plowing trillions into active buybacks has been a constant source of demand. While not a guarantee of solid stock performance – more than one company has botched timing on implementing them – it is always good to have a consistent buyer out there absorbing seller demand. With Disney's stock riding high after the Disney+ reveal, it remains to be see if the stock price holds. While you can never count out Mickey, it seems likely the road from here might be just a little more bumpy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.