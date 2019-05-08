An Assessment Of NextEra Energy For Dividend Investors

While the dividend is safe and likely to grow at an attractive rate, investors might want to consider some cheaper alternatives.

The stock has had a great run these last twelve months, but has now become overvalued.

Written By Sam Kovacs

Introduction

As of today, NextEra Energy (NEE) has a dividend yield of 2.62% and is trading at $190.90 per share. My M.A.D. assessment gives NEE a dividend strength score of 71 and a stock strength score of 42.

In this article, I will demonstrate why I believe that dividend investors should consider reducing their exposure to NEE. The stock has had a great run but is now overvalued.

NextEra Energy Inc. is an electric power company in North America. It generates renewable energy from wind and sun. The company also owns generation, transmission, and distribution facilities and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

M.A.D. assessments are presented in two sections: dividend strength and stock strength

I look at stock and dividend strength as 2 distinct subjects. A high dividend strength score indicates that the company has a good combination of dividend safety, dividend yield, and dividend growth potential. Stocks which rank high in stock strength are likely to produce good returns for capital gain investors. Dividend investors can achieve the best results by picking stocks with a good combination of dividend strength and stock strength.

Dividend Strength

For a stock's dividend to be qualified as strong, it needs to a) be safe and very likely to be maintained and b) have the potential to grow many times in upcoming years.

Therefore, we can break down dividend strength into two dynamics: dividend safety and dividend potential.

To evaluate the dividend safety, I will look at payout and coverage ratios. NEE's dividend potential will be derived by analyzing the current dividend yield as well as the history of revenue, net income, and dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

77% of NextEra Energy's earnings are paid out as dividends. This makes NEE's payout ratio better than 22% of dividend stocks.

Operating cash flow payout also gives a good idea of a company's ability to pay its dividend and gives a more complete picture than simply looking at the earnings payout.

NEE pays 32% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 37% of dividend stocks.

To finish my assessment of NEE's payout ratios, I turn to free cash flow payout, which gives an idea of the company's ability to pay its dividend after paying for its Capex.

NextEra Energy has a free cash flow payout ratio of 113%, a better ratio than 16% of dividend stocks. At least, NEE generates free cash flow, which is rare for a utility.

While NextEra Energy's payout ratio is safe, according to these 3 metrics, investors will want to note the uptick in the free cash flow payout ratio in the past years.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $2.9600 $3.1800 $3.5900 $4.0500 $4.5800 Net Income $6.07 $5.98 $8.25 $17.33 $5.97 Payout Ratio 49% 54% 44% 24% 77% Cash From Operations $12.75 $14.05 $13.15 $13.45 $14.40 Payout Ratio 26% 24% 28% 31% 32% Free Cash Flow $6.47 $5.72 $3.89 $3.57 $4.07 Payout Ratio 46% 56% 93% 114% 113%

Analyzing interest and debt coverage ratios along payout ratios gives us an idea of the payout ratio's stability. If a lot of the company's earnings go towards paying interest, the financial leverage makes the company's bottom line more affected by variations in revenue.

NEE can pay its interest 9 times, which is better than 78% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered extremely satisfying for a utility.

The company can cover all of its current debt once. NextEra Energy has a better debt service coverage ratio than 10% of stocks, which is usual for utility stocks.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that NEE's dividend is safe. The company generates ample amounts of cash flow and can easily cover interest. I'm confident NEE investors will continue receiving their dividends.

Dividend Potential

I then move on to analyzing the company's dividend potential (i.e.: its ability to pay us a good dividend which grows at a satisfying rate).

NextEra Energy's dividend yield of 2.62% is better than 57% of dividend stocks.

This last year, the dividend grew 13%, which is higher than their 5-year CAGR of 11%. The growth in dividend has been marvelous these past years.

Over the previous 3 years TTM, NextEra Energy has seen its revenues grow at a -1% CAGR and net income by a 2% CAGR.

Top and bottom line growth will ultimately be the deciding factors of a company's ability to continue growing its dividend. Healthy revenue and earnings growth is essential.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, NEE's dividend will have a decent potential. However, the chart above doesn't show the entire picture. Net income for full year 2018 was exceptionally $4bn higher because of a one-off de-consolidation event. Lack of growth in revenues will have to be overcome in the future.

Dividend Summary

The company generates large amounts of operating cash flow and reasonable amounts of free cash flow. Management has shown commitment to continue growing the dividend at a 12-14% CAGR in upcoming years.

The 2.6% dividend yield will be nicely complemented by the growth, which we can expect to continue for the next 4-5 years, at least. I believe NEE's dividend strength to be above average.

NEE's dividend strength score is 71/100.

Stock Strength

When picking on dividend stocks, investors must focus on more factors than dividends alone. While companies which pay stable and growing dividends usually fare quite well, one would be foolish to not look closely at the fundamentals.

Within the company's stock strength score, we look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality.

To assess a company's stock strength score, I look into the fundamentals underlying these factors separately.

Value

Value can be quantitatively assessed by looking at ratios such as P/E, P/S, P/ CFO, and Shareholder Yield. The combination of these ratios gives a stock a value score out of 100.

NEE's value ratios are as follows:

P/E of 31.98x

P/S of 5.40x

P/CFO of 13.25x

Dividend yield of 2.62%

Buyback yield of -1.70%

Shareholder yield of 0.92%

These values would suggest that NEE is more undervalued than 46% of stocks, which is somewhat worrying. Even as a dividend investor, I have a value bias and tend to shy away from stocks which are more overvalued than the median US stock.

Value Score: 46/100

I also draw PE lines over a stock chart, very much like Peter Lynch would do while running the Magellan fund. By doing so, investors get an idea of the company's PE range, and it serves as an indicator of potential downside and upside.

The chart above suggests that NEE is trading around its maximum 5-year PE. At 32x earnings, NEE is in uncharted territory in this market cycle. This confirms the doubts I had when looking at the value ratios.

NEE is overvalued both in comparison to the market and to its historical range.

Momentum

Buying losing stocks is never a good idea, even if your main motivation is to receive a dividend.

NextEra Energy's price has increased 7.19% these last 3 months, 11.34% these last 6 months, and 16.34% these last 12 months, and now, currently sits at $190.90.

NEE has better momentum than 75% of stocks, which I find to be satisfying. NEE's price is on a roll, dwarfing the S&P 500 this year, and leading the way. While it has become overvalued in the process, NEE has the wind on its back and could appreciate higher in 2019.

Momentum Score: 75/100

Financial Strength

Stocks with good financial strength will have reasonable levels of debt, low liability growth - or even decreasing liabilities - and will produce high levels of cash flows in relation to their liabilities.

Financially strong stocks have historically performed a lot better than companies with weak financials. It goes without saying that investors should be extra careful with stocks who dramatically increase their financial leverage.

NEE's Debt/Equity ratio of 2.2 is better than 35% of stocks. NextEra Energy's liabilities have increased by 21% this last year. The company's operating cash flow can cover 9.2% of liabilities.

This makes NEE more financially sound than 29% of U.S. listed stocks. This is on the lower end, even for utilities. Although the levels of leverage are reasonable for a utility, the increase in liabilities is out of sync with increases in revenue and net income.

Financial Strength Score: 29/100

Earnings Quality

Companies which have high quality earnings will have low levels of accruals, will depreciate assets quickly, and will have high quality assets which produce lots of revenue.

NextEra Energy's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -16.7% puts it ahead of 72% of stocks.

77.3% of NEE's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 31% of stocks.

Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.2 in revenue, which is better than 22% of stocks.

This makes NEE's earnings quality better than 38% of stocks.

This is reasonable for a utility stock, although the asset turnover is on the lower end of utility stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 38/100

Stock Strength summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 42/100, which is troublesome. Utilities usually have lower financial strength and earnings quality than the rest of the market. But it is unfortunate to see the stock be overvalued, which subdues any excitement about the stock's momentum.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 71 and a stock strength of 42, NextEra Energy isn't a great choice at this time.

While the stock has an above-average dividend profile, it comes up short on value. Utilities have outperformed the market this year, but in the process, some stocks have become overvalued.

I'd advise dividend investors to consider reducing their exposure to NEE in favor of other dividend stocks throughout upcoming quarters.

My father Robert and I have been analyzing a bunch of utes recently. Follow us to be notified when we publish a summary of all our utility recommendations in our blog.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.