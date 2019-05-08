General Motors: Why I Sold Out Today

Whether or not this announcement is a tactical maneuver to speed up trade negotiations is anybody's guess.

U.S. President Trump said over the weekend that tariffs on Chinese imports will be raised this Friday.

Investors are still greatly underestimating the risks of an escalating trade war, which is why I have closed my position in GM on Wednesday.

I have closed my long position in General Motors (GM) today as a way to take profits and protect my portfolio against further market losses. Market risks as well as investment risks relating to U.S. auto companies have greatly increased this week after the U.S. announced that higher tariffs will go into effect later this week. A potential escalation of the trade conflict would have a very negative effect on U.S. auto companies and potentially trigger a revision of General Motors' 2019 earnings guidance.

Trade War Update

The trade conflict between the United States and China is back, and it could get really ugly in a very short period of time.

U.S. President Trump reignited the trade war on Sunday by tweeting that the United States will increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent this Friday. Further, U.S. President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on $325 billion of additional Chinese goods that currently come to the United States untaxed. If those additional tariffs went into effect, the U.S. would tax 100 percent of Chinese's products coming into the United States.

The announcement came as a total surprise to investors that until this point priced in a favorable outcome with respect to trade negotiations between the two largest economies in the world. The news initially shocked stock market investors on Monday, with global stocks selling off sharply in both Asia and the United States. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped almost 500 points on Monday, but reversed course throughout the day and bounced higher after news spread that a Chinese delegation would come to Washington this week to resume trade talks.

The flare in the trade war is concerning, especially for investors in U.S. auto companies such as General Motors which performed exceptionally poorly last summer when China imposed auto, steel and aluminum tariffs on U.S. companies. General Motors and Ford Motor (F) both widely underperformed the S&P 500 in the third quarter of 2018 when trade tensions were the highest. General Motors also lowered its earnings guidance for 2018 in light of the tariff stand-off.

Source: CNBC

A Tactical Maneuver?

Some commentators believe that the tariff announcement is a tactical maneuver on the part of the Trump administration that is used to put pressure on the Chinese side to speed up discussions and wrap up a trade deal over the short haul. Whether U.S. President Trump is just using his tariff threat as a tactical maneuver or whether he is prepared to actually follow through on this, is anybody's guess at this point.

In any case, downside risks have greatly increased over the weekend, and the potential implications are just too great to ignore.

This Might Be A Good Time To Take Profits

Escalating trade threats in Q3-2018 caused General Motors' share price slid from the mid-$40s in June to the low $30s in October. Since the trade rhetoric is heating up yet again, I have decided to take profits and reduce my exposure to the vulnerable U.S. auto sector by closing my position in General Motors today.

General Motors, which is increasingly dependent on China, is at risk of facing higher input costs and a disruption of its supply if a trade deal doesn't materialize until Friday. General Motors is currently doing very well in the pick-up truck and SUV categories in North America, while China has shown signs of an industry slowdown and has produced lower equity income for General Motors in the first quarter (Q1-2019: $0.4 billion, Q1-2018: $0.6 billion).

A trade war won't bring GM down because the domestic auto market is in pretty good shape right now. However, an escalation of the trade war could further accelerate the slowdown in China and stoke nationalist sentiment which would hurt GM's sales going forward.

Source: General Motors

Time To Tread Carefully

The last time the United States threatened tariffs on Chinese imports, China immediately responded with tariffs on its own, and global stocks slumped.

As a result, the escalation in the trade confrontation this week is significant and very concerning to me. It increases general market risks and could cause analysts to revise earnings estimates down. A guidance revision on the part of General Motors would then be only a question of time which would be a very negative catalyst for GM's stock.

Valuation

I think the odds are 60:40 that the United States and China will reach a trade deal this week. That said, though, investors also have to consider the possibility, 40 percent, that a deal won't come about, which exposes investors to considerable downside risks.

U.S. auto companies aren't really expensive based on forward earnings, but valuation multiples could surely further contract as soon as investors start to price more protectionist policies into valuations.

Data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Investors, in my estimation, are still greatly underestimating downside risks in light of the recent re-escalation of the trade stalemate. The stock market wants to believe that U.S. President Trump just used the tariff threat as a negotiation tactic, but the risks associated with such a maneuver are too big to ignore, in my opinion. As a result, I have used the opportunity, and removed GM from my income portfolio.

All it takes for another major sell-off to happen is for trade talks to hit another roadblock this week. The potential downside greatly outweighs the potential upside from here, in my view. Whether investors like it or not, the risks to GM's earnings guidance are growing, and it is about time to tread carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.