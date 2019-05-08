Why Apache Doesn't Need To Be The Next Andarko To Outperform

Chevron's (and Occidental's) bid for Andarko sparked speculation of a buyout for Apache due to the "similarities" between the two.

Investment thesis

Apache's (APA) assets and strategy make it a compelling opportunity, even if it's not bought out. In the 2019 capital budget the company stated that it expects cash-flow neutrality (including dividend, exploration, maintenance & growth capital) at $53 WTI. With current prices (~$63 WTI) the company should generate an important FCF, 50% of which (at least) will be returned to shareholders.

Apache's main operations

Apache's 1st quarter 2019 earnings presentation

Apache is a global oil producer. Most of its operations are in the United States, in the North Sea and in Egypt. As we can see above Apache reported production of 503 Mboe/d, even though after excluding production attributable to Egypt tax barrels and noncontrolling interest their "real" production (the part that fully belongs to the company) was 437 Mboe/d. This production was 12 Mboe/d higher than guidance and 16 Mboe/d above 4Q'18 levels (a 3.8% increase).

Apache's present value of estimated future revenue net of direct expenses and discounted at an annual rate of 10% (PV-10) was $13.7 billion at year-end 2018.

Egypt

Apache's first quarter 2019 earnings presentation

Apache's operations in Egypt are a joint venture with Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation), since the Chinese company acquired a 33% stake for $3.1 billion. The Egyptian play is characterized for being ~60% oil. The rest is natural dry gas and a bit of NGL's (natural gas liquids). Production has decreased by 1 Mboe/d since 1Q18 but when compared to 4Q18 it has grown by 6.75%. Present value of Egypt's reserves is $3.75 billion, amounting to about 27% of total Apache's PV-10.

North Sea (UK)

North Sea operations reported production for the first quarter has been 65,833 boe/d, which has been the highest quarterly production in two years. One of the main advantages of the North Sea operations is that it can get premium pricing (Brent) due to its proximity to Europe (bear in mind that average realization price for a North Sea produced barrel was $57, while in Egypt was $46 and in the Permian $27). Storr is also progressing adequately: first production is expected in late 4Q 2019. Present value of North Sea reserves is $2.45 billion (18% of total)

United States

The Permian assets are where Apache is investing heavily. From 1Q18 production has risen 35.5%, from 183 Mboe/d to 248 Mboe/d. Net wells for the period were 34 (39 gross). From the 29 rigs the company operated worldwide 14 were in the Permian (6 in the Midland Basin, 3 in other Delaware Basin and 5 in Alpine High). Production in the Permian is expected to continue climbing. The average price realization for the quarter in the Permian was $27 per boe, while the cost was $11 per boe; therefore, the operating cash margin was $16. Present value of Apache's reserves in the United States amounts to $7.52 billion (55% of total PV-10).

Cryo facilities

Apache's first quarter 2019 earnings presentation

Apache will start using cryogenic facilities for its Alpine High production. Alpine High sells most of its production in the Waha hub, which right now is sitting at ~$0 (basically you can get that gas for free as there's no enough infrastructure to take it away). And not only this, there have been prices under $0 (the producer had to pay to the buyer to take the gas). This has put some pressure on Apache, but management expects this to change soon due to the ramp up on cryogenic facilities.

In the first quarter 2019 conference call management said they expect to have three cryogenic facilities at the end of 2019. Even though, they are not expected to be working at full capacity until 2020. When they are at full capacity each of this cryo units is expected to generate from $135 to $165 million in cash flow for Apache.

This cryo units are a good way to "fight" the Waha hub prices, which even though expected to rise due to new pipeline capacity coming online rising production can offset part of this gains.

Free cash flow

Investors in the E&P sector have been punishing high debt levels and negative free cash flows. Apache's net debt stands at ~$8.1 billion, growing from ~$7.5 billion in the 4th quarter. Net debt to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) stands at 1.68, rising from 1.54 at year end. The negative Waha prices have weighted heavily on FCF, and the company has taken the right steps to try to minimize its impact deferring production. When new pipeline capacity comes online the company will be able to realize far better prices providing a boost to FCF. The ramp up on the cryogenic facilities will also provide a nice boost to FCF.

As long as oil stays above $53 per barrel (WTI) the company should end up the year generating FCF. Management has stated that they will return at least 50% of this "extra" free cash flow in three ways:

Share repurchases

Dividends

Debt repurchases

Each one of these options has its pros and cons. Share repurchases can be very accretive or the definition of value destruction depending on the direction the business takes (and in Apache's case oil and gas prices) after completing them.

Distributing dividends is a way of returning capital to owners, even though for now it seems a better option to reduce leverage, which is the most conservative option. Reducing leverage improves the profitability of the company reducing the interest expense (a higher portion of every $ that enters the top line will finish in the bottom line).

This debt reduction will have a positive effect on the share price due to two other factors:

Multiple expansion: in the current market E&P with little debt are "awarded" higher multiples (EOG).

Reduction of the EV: reducing debt is a way to increase shareholder's equity in the bussiness.

Conclusion

Apache Corporation will very likely generate an important amount of FCF 50% of which (at least) management has pledged to return to shareholders (via debt repurchases, dividends or share buybacks). All three of these options are accretive for investors, and the most likely option seems to be a combination of the three. These actions should have a very positive effect on Apache's share price. It is also important to note that in the first quarter conference call management said they do not expect to increase activity, so for now they'll stick with guidance. Therefore, Apache does not seem to need a buyout to outperform if oil stays at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for educational and informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice.