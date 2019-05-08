Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/6/19

Includes: EVLV, JBHT, NVUS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/6/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are picking up right on cue and will continue increasing into mid-May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Novus Therapeutics (NVUS), and;
  • J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Arconic (ARNC);
  • Semler Scientific (SMLR);
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Mondelez International (MDLZ);
  • Hilton Worldwide (HLT);
  • CarGurus (CARG);
  • Bank of New York (BK);
  • Aspen Technology (AZPN);
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), and;
  • Apple (AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • UnitedHealth (UNH);
  • Tesla (TSLA), and;
  • Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Musk Elon

CEO,DIR,BO

Tesla

TSLA

B

$24,999,840

2

Wichmann David S

CEO,DIR

UnitedHealth

UNH

B

$4,635,730

3

Lalo Eyal

DIR

EVINE Live

EVLV

JB*

$3,000,000

4

Orbimed Israel Gp

DIR,BO

Novus Therapeutics

NVUS

JB*

$2,003,232

5

Friedman Michael

DIR

EVINE Live

EVLV

JB*

$1,350,000

6

Plant John C

CB,CEO

Arconic

ARNC

B

$1,106,930

7

George Gary Charles

DIR

J.B. Hunt Transport

JBHT

JB*

$708,850

8

Kania Edwin M Jr

DIR

TransMedics

TMDX

JB*

$533,328

9

Gupta Rajiv

DIR

Arconic

ARNC

B

$499,447

10

Michael Lipscomb S

DIR

Altra Industrial Motion

AIMC

B

$484,871

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Garden Edward P

DIR

Bank of NY

BK

S

$31,157,376

2

Williams Jeffrey E

COO

Apple

AAPL

AS

$11,866,355

3

Pietri Antonio J

CEO,DIR

Aspen Technology

AZPN

JS*

$7,043,447

4

Pleuhs Gerhard W

VP,GC

Mondelez International

MDLZ

S

$4,125,200

5

William H C Chang & Diana Shon Chang Ttee Chang

BO

Semler Scientific

SMLR

S

$3,928,540

6

Mollins Gregg J

DIR

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

RS

S

$2,295,250

7

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,185,512

8

Marcus Joel S

CB,DIR

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

ARE

S

$2,130,450

9

Carter Ian Russell

O

Hilton Worldwide

HLT

S

$2,006,832

10

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$1,888,671

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

