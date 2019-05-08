IShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Has The Highest REIT Yield, But The Lowest Performance

While REM has a superior yield, investors' long-term return will be significantly better with low-cost USRT and VNQ.

Among the largest REIT ETFs, REM currently has the highest dividend yield at 8.74%, but it also posts the highest expense ratio in this same group.

REM is an ETF that provides exposure to U.S. residential and commercial mortgage real estate companies, including REITs.

Investment Thesis

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) provides access to U.S.-based real estate and provides a higher dividend yield than similar real estate ETFs. However, REM's higher expense ratio and lower long-term performance make it a less attractive option than other real estate ETFs.

Note: Before jumping into the weeds of my analysis, I wanted to disclose that I held positions in REM during the latter half of 2018. It was at that time the highest-yielding large REIT ETF that I could find. As you probably figured out from my other articles, I eventually selected another lower-cost ETF over REM. However, it performed well when I held it and paid out some monster dividends!

Fund Introduction

REM is an ETF that provides exposure to U.S. residential and commercial mortgage real estate companies, including REITs. Per the fund's website, its investment objective is to "track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. REITs that hold U.S. residential and commercial mortgages." Established on 05/01/2007, REM just completed its 12th year of operations and currently reports net assets of $1.27 billion as of 05/06/2019, trading an average of 248,000 shares per day (courtesy of Yahoo! Finance). REM's current expense ratio is 0.48%.

Dividends

REM pays quarterly dividends as shown below:

As you can see, dividends have been steady for the last eight quarters and all dividends have been classified as income (instead of return of capital), which is a positive sign.

Based on the last four quarters of dividends (totaling $3.80723/share), REM's current dividend yield (as of the closing market price of $43.58/share on 05/07/2019) is 8.74%.

Performance

The chart below from REM's website shows that the fund has closely tracked its index in all years except the year of inception:

Note: REM's performance discussed in more detail later in this article.

Portfolio

REM's current portfolio consists of 35 holdings, most of which are REITs. Top holdings include Annaly Capital Management REIT Inc. (NLY) at 16.4% of the portfolio, AGNC Investment REIT Corp (AGNC) at 11.57%, New Residential Investment REIT Co (NRZ) at 8.28%, and Starwood Property Trust REIT Inc. (STWD) at a 7.63% allocation. The fund's website reports that 95.17% of its holdings are mortgage REITS, following by much smaller holdings in industrial, diversified, and specialized REITs.

With these basic facts established from the fund's website, the next step is to take a look at REM's most recent financial statements. Major sections of this document are summarized below.

Financial Statement Analysis

REM's most recent set of financial statements is contained in their semi-annual report, dated 09/30/2018. If you already hold this fund or are seriously considering adding positions, I would also recommend reading the most recent annual report.

Schedule of Investments (p. 8)

All holdings are REITs, with the exception of two BlackRock money market funds (very common for ETFs) and long futures contracts held against a U.S. real estate index.

Statements of Assets and Liabilities (p. 12)

REM reported total assets of $1.394 billion, less a relatively minor $179 million in liabilities, resulting in net assets of $1.216 billion. REM's balance sheet seems quite secure and it does not appear that this fund is going away any time soon.

Statements of Operations (p. 13)

The fund earned net investment income of almost $37 million during this six-year period, net of $2.7 million of advisory fees. Located on the lower half of the page is a detailed listing of REM's realized and unrealized gains/losses, which can seriously impair some ETFs. However, despite having realized losses, REM also saw an appreciation in the value of its holdings, resulting in a net increase of $76.6 million to net assets from the fund's operations!

Statements of Changes in Net Assets (p. 14)

No unusual items were noted on this schedule, except to point out the very positive sign that distributions to shareholders were made entirely from net investment income.

Financial Highlights (p. 15)

This schedule tracks major changes to NAV over the past five one-year periods. As notes (a) and (b) indicate, REM had a one-for-four reverse stock split in 2016 and also changed its fiscal year-end date right around this time.

One item of note is that while REM's NAV began 2013 at $55.99, it has decreased significantly to its current level of $43.57. In the middle of the schedule between the beginning and ending NAV lines, you can see how REM experienced several years of investment losses (realized and unrealized losses) but kept their shareholder distributions mostly the same from 2016-2018. Additionally, many of these lines show a return of capital, which receives favorable tax treatment on the investor's tax return but also indicates that the ETF is not earning the dividends that it is distributing. Notably, in the current and previous year, REM has shown an upswing in its NAV and remains a rather large fund, so I would keep an eye on this from year to year but it doesn't represent a bar to ownership.

Return to the Investment Thesis

Now that we have found REM to be a safe and suitable investment for the U.S. REIT asset class, we will take a look at whether REM is the best ETF option in this asset class.

To perform this very quick and simple analysis, I turn to one of my favorite ETF resources: ETFdb.com. By running a real estate filter and selecting funds with more than $1 billion in assets, we arrive at a workable list of 12 REIT ETFs. Because dividend yield and the expense ratio are my two areas of focus, I sorted this list by dividend yield to determine a good target for further screening:

The top six funds shown above yield at least 3.94%, so I can enter that as another constraint to winnow down the list to these six funds. All else being equal (except for REM's superior dividend yield), my next criteria would be to select the fund with the lowest expense ratio from the list above:

By expense ratio, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) and Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ) are your two best alternatives to REM, as shown above. (Note: On the chart above, REM was left out because its expense ratio was one of the highest, and the other three funds were excluded because they were either global or international REITs (as VNQI and REET are in this example).

Performance

Now that we have three really great U.S. REIT ETFs to choose from, how do these funds compare to each other in terms of investment performance? The chart below shows the price returns of REM, USRT, and VNQ from 01/01/2008 (a low point in the real estate market) through May 2019:

As you can clearly see, REM (in blue) took a dive into March 2009, just like the other two funds (far left side of the chart). However, REM's performance since that time has stagnated. At the end of this period, VNQ and USRT's market price have grown by 40.72% and 32.05%, respectively, while REM's price has decreased by 65.77%!The five-year, two-year, one-year, six-month, and three-month charts all show a similar pattern, with USRT and VNQ finishing on top.

Personally, I will happily trade a higher dividend yield in exchange for a lower expense ratio and a 105%+ greater return!

Summary

We have determined that REM is a safe and suitable investment for those seeking access to U.S. real estate. However, cost-conscious investors (like myself) will find similar alternatives-and at a lower expense ratio-in REIT ETFs USRT and VNQ. REM may beat out most funds on yield, but one iShares fund (NYSEARCA:USRT) and one Vanguard fund (NYSEARCA:VNQ) win the low-cost contest!

Disclosure: I am/we are long USRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long VNQI, which was not specifically mentioned or discussed in this article but did show up on the ETF screener that I reference.