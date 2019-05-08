CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here

The market was pricing the company to miss earnings and guide downward, but instead the value case built with metrics improving in most areas.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) remains a hot topic among our membership and has been great to trade around the $54-$56 level. That said, we believe the stock remains undervalued. For much of 2019 the stock has been in free fall. Now it has been range bound, with fears of what could happen to private industry in the healthcare sector years down the road (i.e. more socialized medicine), as well as what might happen if there are changes to pharmacy/drug reimbursements. The company has lost over 25% of its value recently. We questioned what was going on here over a month ago, and stated that the selling was over done as shares were bottoming out at $51. We offered thoughts on the name heading into a contentious quarter and concluded shares remained a strong buy. With earnings now having been reported we want to discuss what to do now. In this column, we offer thoughts on the recent quarter and the stock going forward as well as what what we are doing now after we held our noses and did some buying. Let us discuss.

Trading action

We think CVS is a great long-term play, but now also offers a short-term trade opportunity once again as the stock is giving up some of its gains following the post-earnings rally thanks to recent market volatility. We will reiterate once more that when you buy CVS you are buying more than a pharmacy. CVS is becoming a one-stop-shop powerhouse health sector play. It now has well over 1,000 walk-in medical clinics offering check-ups, screenings and immunizations, among other services. CVS is a leading pharmacy benefits manager and now has well over 70 million members in its pharmacy benefit plan. With the addition of Aetna, pharmacy volume should rise. From a trading perspective, the stock did some bottom forming in the low $50 range. We believe that with the recent pull back threatening to bring shares back under $55, the stock is ripe for a sizable bounce in the short- to medium-term:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

The decline was big and prolonged. Earnings brought out a pop, and shares looked set to challenge $60 again, however the recent the 3-day selloff following the U.S./China trade battle has brought us back down. Those still on the sidelines have an opportunity to initiate a fresh position in our opinion. To be clear, we think the action is once again opportunity. We think short-term (within the next few weeks), barring continued market turmoil, this retakes the $60 line, and climbs toward the mid $60 level again as the year presses on. That said, we are of course recommending this as not just a trade, but as a long-term value play.

Performance justifies owning the stock

As the stock cratered, the value case was either building, or the market was pricing in a disaster (i.e. a miss and guide lower). It turns out it appears the former was true. Let us now turn to performance to ensure that this multiple compression and the narrowing valuation metrics really were implying that the value case was building.

Revenue patterns

The earnings show an interesting trend in sales over the last few 1st quarters, and reflects Aetna's contributions. The name is performing rather close to in line with our expectations for overall sales, though the pace of growth was slowing to the low single-digits percentage wise prior to the acquisition:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Revenues this quarter came in at $61.6 billion, well ahead of consensus expectations and slightly above what we were expecting ($60.6-$60.9) billion. This figure is good enough for 35% growth year-over-year. Our expectations factored in continuing growth in front end retail, a shift of the Easter Holiday, and sizable contributions from Aetna. That said, there remains a growing dichotomy between 'Pharmacy Services', and retail. Let us discuss these revenues in more context, and understand the contribution of Aetna to the revenue gains.

Revenue in context

First, the revenue spike is mostly the result of the acquisition of Aetna in November 2018. With it, CVS established a new Health Care Benefits segment, which is the equivalent of the former Aetna Health Care segment. Certain aspects of Aetna's operations, including products for which the Company no longer solicits or accepts new customers, such as large case pensions and long-term care products, are included in the company's 'Corporate/Other' segment. Then there is pharmacy services and the retail side of things. Let us begin with with pharmacy services.

One important change to note is that during Q1, the company realigned the composition of its segments to correspond with changes to its operating model and how the business is managed. As a result of this realignment, the Company's SilverScript Medicare Part D prescription drug plan moved from the Pharmacy Services segment to the Health Care Benefits segment. So that had a touch of an impact. With that understanding, we were still pleases that total revenues rose 3.1% for this segment. Total pharmacy claims processed increased 2.8% on a 30-day equivalent basis.

Over on the retail side of things, we have the front store and the pharmacy. We were pleased to see growth in both areas. Revenues increased 3.3% compared to the prior year overall. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by increased prescription volume and branded drug price inflation, though there continues to be reimbursement pressure and the negative impacts of recent generic introductions.

Front store revenues remain approximately 23% of total retail revenues. Front store revenues increased driven by increases in health product sales once again. Prescription volume is a strength on the pharmacy side of the retail business. Total prescription volume grew 5.5% on a 30-day equivalent basis compared to the prior year. The growth was driven mainly by the continued adoption of patient care programs and collaborations with PBMs as well as preferred status in a number of Medicare Part D networks. These positives are likely to continue through 2019.

We remain a bit uncertain about how the health care benefits segment will perform since it is new, and of course contains Aetna's operations that were maintained. We knew it would be tough to pinpoint revenue here but we were above consensus we believe (pushing our total revenue expectation higher). We were estimating $17.5-$18.0 billion in revenue. It is important to note that revenues were not directly comparable to the former Aetna Health Care segment, because the company's SilverScript PDP business is still here. Overall revenues were at the higher end of our range at $17.9 billion. We continue to anticipate strong revenues moving forward in this segment, but will revisit this assertion should the government make alterations to reimbursements/rebates, or changes to healthcare costs etc.

Earnings power

Taking into account the rise in sales to $61.6 billion, and the pressures associated with Medicare Part D timings and more generics, as well as cost savings initiatives, the integration, and other associated costs, operating profit rose nearly 35% in the quarter to $2.69 billion. Factoring in all expenses, net income rose to $1.43 billion. This translates to $1.09 in earnings per share, up from the $0.98 brought in last year. Factoring in adjustments to the GAAP net income, adjusted earnings were $1.62, up 7.3% year-over-year from the $1.51 in earnings last year:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The improvement in earnings is certainly welcome. These earnings beat our expectations by $0.07, mostly due to of course due to a lower tax rate, as well as the operating profit increase stemming from expense reductions that were better than we anticipated. Of course, with the acquisition and integration expenses (a sizable increase in operating expenses was due to an increase in intangible amortization related to the Aetna acquisition), GAAP was demonstrably lower than the adjusted result, but expect this divide to improve as we move forward. With Aetna under the company's belt, mostly, we turn to 2019.

Our projections for 2019

Taking everything into consideration, we continue to expect growth in retail sales, and the reimbursement issue will continue to weigh on the pharmacy, but the new healthcare segment creates so much opportunity.

We contend that we are still looking at the stock conservatively. Even with our our conservative expectations, the stock is trading at less than ten times forward earnings. That is very attractive, even if there are some growth concerns in the short-term. The point is that earnings and revenues are still growing.

So where does that take us? Based on what we saw for the Q1 2019 impact of Aetna, and the trends in the front-end retail and pharmacy side of things, our expectations for 2019 remain unchanged after this solid Q1 and are for $4.95 to $5.10 for the year 2019 in GAAP earnings. That may look weak, but considers expenses. When we factoring in adjustments we anticipate will be made, we still see adjusted earnings per share possibly hitting $7.00, but have revised the lower end of the range higher from the previous $6.60 to $7.00, up to $6.75 to $7.00 following the Q1 and positive outlook for management. We arrive at this figure based on expectations for revenues growing to $249 to $258.0 billion with the projected impact of Aetna, with continued expense management, comparable tax rates, and taking into account management's outlook for business lines.

What we are doing

We are buying common stock on the dip, but also defining our entry point by selling some puts. We believe selling the June 21, 2019 Put at a $55 strike price, which can currently net you a credit of $1.95 is wise. If you are put to the stock (stock is below $55 at expiration), will pay a net $53.05 (excluding commissions) to enter the stock. We like that level, especially after earnings reaffirmed our solid outlook. Factoring in dividends and share repurchases, the company has returned significant value to shareholders in the last few years.

From a simple value perspective, if the company his $7 in earnings this year, then At $55 a share, we are at less than 8 times forward 2019 earnings. With the exception of the last 8 weeks or so, these are levels unheard of. Despite immense growth of the business and reshaping the business to be a total health care shop, you can acquire shares for 2013 prices, with a more favorable risk-reward ratio.

Take home

We liked the stock under $60, and love it under $55, especially after the recently reported earnings. We think the common stock is still a bargain, but also believe selling puts can help raise cash and define your entry point. We think another nice trade is setting up here, and factoring in a 3%+ dividend, shareholder friendly repurchases, and a valuation that is attractive, you can do some more buying.

