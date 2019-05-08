Honda: Competitive Strength And Expansion Of The EV Markets Add To The Attraction

Thesis

In this article, I have analyzed the growth opportunity in Honda Motor Company's (HMC) major market segments. This opportunity is based on the increased EV (read: Electric Vehicles) demand in those markets.

Honda is well-suited to seize this opportunity thanks to its fundamental strength (in terms of financial and operating performance) and its relative competitive position among Japanese automakers. Figure-1 (Source: Honda)

Performance review for the period ended December 2018

In terms of financial performance, HMC demonstrated a mixed profile. On a Y/Y basis, the company's top-line revenues increased from ¥11,446.4 BB to ¥11,839.5 BB. In contrast, the bottom line profits witnessed a sharp decline from ¥1,006.9 BB to ¥680.8 BB. This resulted in a decline in EPS from ¥529.39 to ¥353.10. The decline in profitability despite the Y/Y increase in revenues was due to higher operating costs (including selling and administration expense) and the negative impact of foreign currency translations.

When we consider the balance sheet, we can see that it increased from ¥19,349 BB (as at 31st March 2018) to ¥19,851 BB (as at 31st December 2018). A closer look at the assets side indicates that HMC's inventories increased by ~¥1 TT during the nine-month period (from ¥1,523.3 BB to ¥1,618.7 BB). In my view, this will result in an increase in inventory holding costs and will negatively impact the company's profitability for the year ended 31st March 2019.

In terms of operational performance, we can see significant improvement in HMC's 'Motorcycle' business and 'Power Products' business. However, Y/Y growth in unit sales was largely flat in HMC's most significant segment ( that is, the 'Automobiles' segment). Have a look at Table-1 that summarizes HMC's operating performance for the period under review.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

It can be seen in the above table that HMC's regional markets of Japan and Asia had supported Y/Y growth in unit sales for all three business segments. However, the other 2 regions (that is, North America and Europe) delivered mixed performance in that North America witnessed Y/Y decline in motorcycle sales. Similarly, the European markets saw a Y/Y decline in automobile sales. Nevertheless, a closer look at the table indicates that the declining sales volume in both these regions did not create any noticeable impact on HMC's group unit sales. In my view, this indicates the fundamental strength of HMC on its operational front. The following section highlights the growth opportunity in HMC's major geographical segments.

Growth opportunity in Honda's major markets and Honda's response

As mentioned earlier, HMC's most significant segment (with respect to revenues) was its automobile segment. This segment accounted for ~¥8,228 BB out of HMC's revenues of ~¥11,839 BB (for the nine months ended December 2018). Within the segment, the majority of sales were recorded in Japan, North America (particularly in the US) and Asia (particularly in China). Since Honda has historically delivered strong business growth in its home market of Japan, I have limited the discussion to the growth opportunity in the US and Chinese markets.

In an attempt to reduce the damage caused to the environment by the ever-increasing global warming, modern economies are witnessing an increased demand for EVs (read: Electric Vehicles). On that note, it should be considered that China is the fastest growing EVs market. The growth opportunity in this regional market was also highlighted in the recently concluded Shanghai Auto Show, where all the major automakers presented their EV concept cars, and HMC was no different. HMC plans to introduce the X-NV EV concept car (Figure-2) in H2 2019 to seize the growing opportunity in the Chinese market.

Figure-2 (Source: Global Honda)

On a similar note, the US has also witnessed a recent surge in demand for EVs. As shown in Figure-3, EV sales in the US grew from ~200K vehicles in 2017 to ~361.3k vehicles in 2018, thereby recording an 81% Y/Y increase in demand.

Figure-3 (Source: GreenTechMedia)

Figure-4 shows the monthly proportion of model-wise unit sales of different EV brands in the US. We can see that Honda's Clarity PHEV (read: Plug-In-Hybrid-Electric-Vehicle) took the 5th position on the leaderboard. The company has now launched the 2019 version of its Clarity EV series and looks all set to deliver business growth in the US (in terms of unit sales).

Figure-4 (Source: GreenTechMedia)

Honda's competitive strength among Japanese automakers

To evaluate HMC's competitive strength against other Japanese automakers I have compared it with well-known automobile manufacturers including Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Toyota (TM), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), and Suzuki Motors (OTCPK:SZKMY). The comparison is based on several metrics including EBIT margins, dividends (payments and yield), DE ratio, FCFs and valuation (in terms of PB and PE ratios). Let's have a look at the details (Table-2).

Table-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha-data taken from YCharts]

The table shows that HMC has an attractive valuation in terms of PE and PB ratios (and both these ratios lie at the lower end of the industry average). HMC also has adequate FCFs that could be utilized by the company for the development of new vehicle models, payment of dividends, and for the repayment of debt. It should be noted that HMC's DE ratio lies near the mid-point range of the industry (Figure-5).

Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

Moreover, HMC also paid suitable dividends (with a DY of 3.53%) during the past 12 months. The dividends paid were in line with the dividend payments made by other Japanese automakers. Nevertheless, as discussed in an earlier section, the company is struggling to maintain its profitability. The table shows that HMC's EBIT margins are on the lower end of the industry average.

Section conclusion: On an aggregate basis, HMC has a strong competitive position among Japanese automakers. The only metric where it lags behind competitors is in terms of EBIT margins. If it could improve its profitability then HMC would surely gain a competitive edge among peers.

Technical analysis indicates more upside

HMC's 52-week range lies between $25.30 and $33.50. At the time of writing, HMC last traded at $27.96 and that value was slightly lower than the median value of the 52-week range (at ~$29.40). The technical price chart in Figure-6 shows that based on an extension of the trend lines connecting the resistance and support levels, a reasonable target price may lie between $29.40 and $31.

Figure-6 (Source: Finviz)

Moreover, HMC's current prices are below the 200-day SMA (read: Simple Moving Average). In my view, this also indicates that HMC's share price may explore further upside. Have a look at Figure-7.

Figure-7 (Source: YCharts)

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that HMC's financial performance (for the nine months ended December 2018) was weaker Y/Y in terms of bottom-line earnings. In contrast, the company's operational performance improved during the same period. Moreover, HMC has an opportunity to deliver sales growth in its major geographical markets and the company is already responding to these opportunities. A comparative analysis of HMC against other Japanese automakers also indicates that the company has a strong competitive position among peers, which could get even better if HMC can improve its EBIT margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.