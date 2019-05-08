IPO Update: Jiayin Group Readies $40 Million U.S. IPO

JFIN's growth has dropped sharply due to the effect of Chinese regulatory actions in the peer-to-peer lending space.

The firm provides Chinese borrowers and lenders with a peer-to-peer online marketplace.

Jiayin has filed proposed terms for a $40 million U.S. IPO of ADSs.

Jiayin Group (JFIN) has filed to raise $40 million in an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, per an amended registration statement.

The company operates an online peer-to-peer lending marketplace for consumers in China.

JFIN is in a highly volatile industry given Chinese regulatory crackdowns in recent years.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based Jiayin was founded in 2011 to connect lenders and borrowers in China through an online P2P marketplace, empowered by the company’s proprietary risk assessment system.

Management is headed by Founder, Director and CEO Dinggui Yan, who was previously CEO at Niwodai Internet.

Jiayin’s strategy is focused on ‘facilitating mid-to-long-term consumer loans with an average term of 12 months or more,’ as the company believes similar products are best-suited to profit its investors as well as capture the financial needs of borrowers.

The company’s risk management system is based on its generated user and transaction data, ‘as well as multiple layers of background and behavioral data from more than ten third-party sources.’

As stated in the filing, according to iResearch, the company ranked third amongst individual finance marketplaces in China in terms of transaction volume in H1 2018 for mid-to-long-term loans.

Below is a chart showing the firm’s loan statistics from Q1 2016 to Q3 2018,

Source: F-1 statement

Customer Acquisition

Jiayin utilizes various online advertising channels, including ‘websites, search engines, app stores as well as online partnerships with online traffic marketplaces which have access to quality borrowers.’

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping substantially, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 25.2% 2017 39.3% 2016 79.1%

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Average Revenue Per Borrower has been steadily increased from 2016 through 2018, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Borrower Period ARPB Variance 2018 $135.78 13.7% 2017 $119.45 89.3% 2016 $63.12

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Market

According to a 2017 Oliver Wyman report on Chinese FinTech firms, outstanding loan balances for online peer-to-peer lending platforms have exploded in recent years, from RMB 31 billion ($467 million) in January 2014 to RMB 856 billion ($129 billion) by January 2017.

This spectacular rise represents a 27.6 times growth multiple in just a three-year period.

Furthermore, ‘China has overtaken the United States as the global leader in FinTech venture capital activities [in 2016] and represents 47 percent of global FinTech investments,’ as the chart below shows:

Source: Oliver Wyman

China is also home to a growing number of ‘unicorns,’ tech companies that have a private valuation of at least $1 billion. Ant Financial, valued at $60 billion, is far and away the largest FinTech unicorn followed by Lufax’s valuation of $18.5 billion: Source: Oliver Wyman

Until the recent government crackdown, the growth of the Chinese FinTech market has been nothing short of dramatic.

In the four categories of Financing, Investing, Insurance, and Transaction, the chart below indicates the recent indexed growth history, with 2014 being a major inflection point.

Source: Oliver Wyman

During this tremendous growth period, the PBC (People’s Bank of China) cut the benchmark interest rate five times and lowered the required reserve rate six times.

Also, during the past few years, the application of sophisticated machine learning and data mining technologies by these new financial services startups promises to improve their credit risk analysis of credit consumers for a given risk pool.

So, it isn’t surprising in hindsight that the market for financial products in China grew rapidly as a result of a more liberalized interest rate and regulatory environment.

That liberalized regulatory environment has shifted to a more constrained environment since the government’s regulatory actions have impacted non-traditional consumer credit firms such as JFIN.

Financial Performance

JFIN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increased topline revenue, but at a decreasing rate of growth

Reduced operating profit and margin

Increased net income

A sharp swing to negative cash flow from operations

Relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 419,161,000 22.9% 2017 $ 341,037,879 280.8% 2016 $ 89,560,303 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 99,659,000 -4.2% 2017 $ 104,039,545 2016 $ (77,696,818) Operating Margin Period Operating Margin 2018 23.78% 2017 30.51% 2016 -86.75% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2018 $ 88,977,000 2017 $ 81,749,242 2016 $ (59,053,182) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ (33,213,000) 2017 $ 15,871,515 2016 $ 39,015,152

Sources: Registration Statement, IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $6 million in cash and $356.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($35.6 million).

IPO Details

JFIN intends to sell 3.5 million ADS representing 14 million underlying Class A shares at a midpoint price of $11.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $40.25 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class B shares will be entitled to ten votes per share vs. one vote per share for Class A shares. Multiple classes of stock are a way for management to retain voting control even after selling economic control and presents a risk to Class A shareholders.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $609 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 6.54%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

30% of the proceeds, or US$9.9 million, will be used to implement our marketing initiatives to further build our brand awareness and expand our investor and borrower base; 40% of the proceeds, or US$13.2 million, will be used to conduct strategic acquisitions of business and assets to strengthen our technologies, particularly big data analytics and risk management capabilities, although currently we have not entered into any binding agreement for any acquisition nor identified any definite acquisition target; and 30% of the proceeds, or US$9.9 million, will be used to for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Roth Capital Partners and Shenwan Hongyuan Securities.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $615,250,000 Enterprise Value $609,223,000 Price / Sales 1.47 EV / Revenue 1.45 EV / EBITDA 6.11 Earnings Per Share $1.65 Total Debt To Equity -1.49 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 6.54% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $11.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$35,601,000 Revenue Growth Rate 22.91%

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge

As a reference, Jiayin’s clearest public comparable would be X Financial (XYF); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric X Financial Jiayin Variance Price / Sales 1.39 1.47 5.6% EV / Revenue 1.27 1.45 14.4% EV / EBITDA 2.99 6.11 104.5% Earnings Per Share $0.81 $1.65 103.3% Revenue Growth Rate 14.3% 22.9% 60.5%

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge and Sentieo

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week beginning May 6, 2019.

