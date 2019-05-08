Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended May 5, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Macassa gold project in Canada

On May 2, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) reported several high-grade intercepts of more than 400g/t at its Macassa gold mine. The best interception was 2m @ 4,772.2g/t Au from 216.5m in hole 53-3698, which is equal to 9,544m (AuEq.) and is the best drill result of 2019 so far.

Early drilling in 2019 has successfully identified high-grade mineralization to the east, west, and well below the existing mineral resource base in the SMC zone.

Macassa is a high-grade low-cost mine located in Northern Ontario:

In Q1 2019, the project produced 72,776 ounces of gold and AISC per ounce sold averaged just $602. The production guidance for the year is for between 240,000 and 250,000 ounces at operating cash costs per ounce sold between $400 and $420.

As of December 31, 2018, Macassa had mineral reserves of 2,250,000 ounces at an average grade of 21.9 g/t.

Kirkland Lake has big plans for the project, with annual production expected to top 400,000 ounces in 2022:

2) Aurora gold mine in Guyana

On May 1, Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) announced that hole MKD 187 drilled into the central mineralized zone at the Mad Kiss satellite deposit at its Aurora gold mine intersected 301.4m @ 6.11g/t Au from 14.1m. This is equal to 1,842(AuEq.)m.

SVP technical services and corporate development Ron Stewart said that the geologic interpretation of mineralization at Aurora suggests potential for steeply plunging, high-grade ore shoots in beneath satellite Mad Kiss, East Walcott, and Aleck Hill ore zones.

Aurora is Guyana Goldfields' flagship mine and it reached commercial production in January 2016. It has an estimated average annual recovered gold production of 218,000 ounces over the next five years at average AISC of $879 per ounce.

In March 2019, the resource model and life of mine plan saw a major change as the average grade was overestimated.

The company expects gold production to be between 145,000 and 160,000 ounces in 2019 with AISC of $1,175-1,225 per ounce.

Aurora is currently expected to produce 2.15 million ounces at an average estimated head grade of 2.6 g/t over a 13-year mine life. At a gold price of $1,300 per ounce and using a 5% discount rate, the net present value of the project stands at $454 million.

3) Four Eagles gold project in Australia

On April 29, Catalyst Metals announced that it intersected 8m @ 212.3g/t Au from 84m in hole FERC236 at its 50%-owned Four Eagles project. This is equal to 1,698m (AuEq.) and is the best drill result from the property to date.

The Four Eagles project is a joint venture between Catalyst and Hancock Prospecting and is located along the Whitelaw fault corridor which is considered a major structural control of gold mineralization north of Bendigo:

The Australian Mines Department predicts that there are 32 million ounces of gold covered by Murray Basin sediments which vary in depth from 10 meters to 120 meters and Four Eagles is completely concealed by the cover.

Four Eagles is one of five Catalyst projects within the Whitelaw gold belt, including the Tandarra, Raydarra, Macorna Bore, and Sebastian projects. It covers an envelope of gold mineralization which is around 6km long and 2.5km wide:

Conclusion

Kirkland Lake Gold owns two large very low-cost mines which seem to have an amazing exploration potential. The company plans to produce around a million ounces of gold in 2019 at AISC in the $520-560 range, which is phenomenal. Certainly, a great mine operator. However, with reserves of just 5,750,000 ounces, I think that the company is massively overvalued as the current market capitalization is close to $7 billion. This is equal to around $1,200 per ounce of reserves.

Guyana Goldfields is trying to turn around its Aurora project and regain the confidence of investors. While the AISC are high, I think that it's a decent project if gold prices stay above $1,300 per ounce for a prolonged period. The company also has no debt and has earmarked several initiatives which should help it cut costs.

Catalyst is trying to find the next Fosterville and I think that recent drilling results have been very impressive. The company is well-funded after it closed a A$13 million placement in January with its joint venture partner Hancock Prospecting. Catalyst is also backed by St Barbara (OTC:STBMF), which owns over 10% of its shares. I think that the company is a very interesting exploration play. Unfortunately, Catalyst is not listed in the U.S., so you'll have to go to the ASX to gain exposure.

