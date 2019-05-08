Ovid Therapeutics: Multiple Ways To Win In This Beaten-Down Biotech

The stock is a Speculative Buy. For the purposes of ROTY, I plan to check back in after Fragile X data (for incremental derisking should it be positive).

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) has certainly been a poor performer, with shares having fallen by 87% since its IPO priced at $15 in 2017. While the stock initially produced a 75% run up gain since my initial article, it's fallen by more than 80% since my November 2017 update piece.

The company's Q1 update caught my attention, given that data from the phase 2 STARS study in Angelman syndrome was selected as one of three programs featured at the 2019 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Top Science Press Conference and that readout for phase 2 ROCKET trial in Fragile X syndrome is expected in the second half of the year.

Figure 1: OVID daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the daily advanced chart, we can observe the gap down in August after ¨positive¨ phase 2 data was reported for lead drug OV1010 in Angelman syndrome, but fell short of market expectations. From there, shares continued to decline given lack of news flow and intriguing early data for OV935 in DEE which failed to excite Wall Street. Lately, shares appear to have found a bottom just under the $2 level or so (base has been established over the past few months).

Overview

In my last update piece, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

The company was focused on development of two assets, delta (δ)-selective GABA A receptor agonist OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome along with Takeda-partnered OV935 to treat rare epileptic encephalopathies. For the latter, the two partners split development and commercialization costs 50/50 (Takeda (NYSE:TAK) to lead in Japan while Ovid would lead in US, Europe, Canada and Israel, profits to be shared on 50/50 basis).

I had a good initial impression of CEO Jeremy Levin, and suggested readers check out this fascinating interview courtesy of Ben Adams at Fierce Biotech.

As for significant market opportunities being targeted, I noted that the company estimates range from 16,000 to 27,000 patients with Angelman syndrome in the United States with no FDA-approved therapeutic options. For Fragile-X syndrome, estimates are between 60,000 and 85,000 patients in the United States, also with no FDA-approved therapy for the condition. The market opportunity for OV935 in adults with rare developmental and/or epileptic encephalopathies is large as well. In the United States, there are estimated to be 7,000 to 9,000 patients with Dravet syndrome, 30,000 patients with Lennox Gastaut syndrome and 50,000 with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. While we should be careful with valuation gap analysis (cheap companies can stay cheap for good reason), I did note that Zogenix (ZGNX) and GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) showed what successful late-stage assets with definitive data sets could be worth.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

In a recent presentation at Cowen Healthcare Conference, CEO Jeremy Levin starts by stating that the company is focused on targeting rare disorders of the brain and has a "phenomenal pipeline for this stage" (quite optimistic given current valuation and stock performance). He notes that this is a late-stage biotech concern now that a phase 3 study in Angelman Syndrome is set to initiate later in the year. Phase 2 study in Fragile X is ongoing with data in second half of the year and mid-stage trials are ongoing for OV935 for rare epilepsies.

Management's approach to building the pipeline is intriguing, as they are targeting both excitatory and inhibitory pathways of the brain (GABAergic and glutamatergic). Starting with OV101, we are reminded that global rights were acquired from Lundbeck (Ovid only owes milestones and royalties) and that it's the only GABA receptor agonist in development at this stage (completely differentiated from all GABA modulators). It's active when GABA levels are low (unlike programs from Sage Therapeutics, Marinus Pharmaceuticals and others which require GABA to be present). Management has a solid rationale behind choosing to target conditions of Angelman Syndrome and Fragile X, given that both are genetically where you have low GABA (tonic inhibitory currents reduced in these conditions and OV101 mediates tonic inhibition). PK profile has been shown to be very similar to zolpidem (otherwise known as Ambien, whose sales peaked at $2 billion in 2006). However, a key difference is that OV101 results in sustained increase in delta, theta, alpha, and beta frequencies (effect grows over time).

For Angelman Syndrome, nothing has been approved ever and no drug has been shown to have an effect on it. The condition is lifelong and there are supposedly around 500,000 patients around the world (US population 1 in 12,000 to 1 in 20,000). These patients need help all the time (do not sleep, have seizures, severe motor disorder, constipation and behavior and cognitive disorders). At age 18 most of these patients are put into long-term care and this is a tremendous burden on their families. As each case is very different (very heterogenous population), that poses a challenge to clinical studies and thus each patient serves as his or her own control. The 3-arm STARS trial (n=88) read out last year and while primary objective was safety/tolerability, improvement in pre-specified endpoints (Clinical Global Impressions or CGI-I once daily treatment group versus placebo, p=0.0103) was interesting although the twice daily dose didn't achieve significance. Levin is clear that there was little improvement in the area of behavior. CGI-I has a 30 year history of use in neuropsychology and a score on 9 different measures, each one scored 1 to 7 (4 is no change). Considering how severe the condition of this patient population is, Levin states that even a change of 1 point is very significant for these individuals.

Figure 4: Data summary from STARS study (Source: corporate presentation)

As expected with other CNS drugs, tolerance was developed at higher doses. Most significant changes were in the areas of motor and sleep, while minor changes were noted in the area of behavior.

Based on this data the phase 3 NEPTUNE trial is expected to begin enrolling patients in the second half of the year. It utilizes a single endpoint (CGI-I score), which is the first time the FDA has ever permitted a company to go forward with this as the single primary endpoint. It's the same endpoint as phase 2 trial but enrolling a younger age group (60 patients ages 4 to 12), as phase 2 data showed trend to better result in younger patients. A benefit of such studies vs. oncology or other areas is the time period is quite brief (just 12 weeks). A Type C meeting with the FDA will focus on protocol and supportive materials. Keep in mind that data from the ELARA open label extension study is expected later this year.

As for the Fragile X program, Levin notes that very few drug candidates have shown signs of efficacy here (Zynerba Pharmaceuticals' Zygel comes to my mind). This is another low GABA disorder with prevalence a bit higher than Angelman syndrome. However, in this case it's present only in boys and is especially known for certain behavioral changes (attention deficity, hyperactivity, anxiety, etc). Two trials have been launched (ROCKET and SKY ROCKET) - for the former it's a three-arm trial looking at three different doses (win would be finding the right dose to tackle behavioral problems in these children). Unlike the nighttime dose for Angelman syndrome, here a daytime dose (1x, 2x, 3x/daily) is being utilized and efficacy objective is reflected in ABC Scale (well-validated endpoint for Fragile-X).

Moving on to Takeda-partnered OV935, the company is looking at a set of rare epileptic disorders. Personally I was familiar with the former two thanks to the work of Zogenix and GW Pharmaceuticals, but not with the latter two.

Figure 5: Severe developmental and epileptic encephalopathies being targeted (Source: corporate presentation)

OV935 targets CH24H pathway (brain-specific enzyme for cholesterol catabolism) which when metabolized produces neurosteroid 24HC (effects on this enzyme affects change in blood, gives company a possible biomarker to take advantage of). The compound is oral first-in-class with extensive patent coverage and what drew management in is that survival benefits were observed in transgenic mouse models (also had anti-inflammatory and glial modulatory activity contributing to disease modification).

Figure 6: OV935 prior trial design with heterogenous patient population (Source: corporate presentation)

Very small three phase study showed a favorable tolerability profile but failed to demonstrate statistical significance due to low number of patients enrolled (n=18). PK data showed plasma levels were dose proportional, there was a good signal in reduction in median seizure frequency (61% at Day 92) and there was a correlation with reducing 24HC levels with reducing seizures. Of 11 patients who continued on drug throughout, 2 were completely seizure free (good early signal).

Figure 7: Change in seizure frequency vs. plasma 24HC – excluding patients on placebo and perampanel (Source: corporate presentation)

It's highly intriguing that one week after treatment finished, 24HC levels dropped even further (hint that the antiepileptigenic process observed in mice being observed in human beings).

Later in the year we can look forward to an update from the open label extension study (ENDYMION). Two ongoing studies are ARCADE (phase 2 open-label pilot in 30 pediatric patients with Dup15q syndrome or CDKL5 syndrome ) and ELEKTRA (phase 2 double-blind, placebo controlled trial in 126 pediatric patients with Lennox Gastaut and Dravet)

That's all for the overview and general update, so let's take a quick look at certain recent events.

Select Recent Developments

On Janl 4 a regulatory filing disclosed that James Singer held a 5.6% stake in the company (1.37 million shares). This was followed in March by Mark Feldberg's TLS Advisors disclosing a 9% stake in Ovid (3.34 million shares), a filing which allows for activism. Specifically, Feldberg spoke to Dr. Jeremy levin and several board members with the goal of "enhancing shareholder value, improving asset optimization and understanding market response to activites." Interestingly Feldberg stated he'd be open to taking a more active role at the company should the situation present itself.

Also in March, Mark Lampert's Biotechnology Value Fund disclosed a 9.99% holding in Ovid. I find this to be significant because having conversed with Mr. Lampert in the past, I have a high opinion of his approach (looking for opportunities with as little risk as possible coupled with high upside potential). BVF also took a large stake in a current ROTY favorite, ArQule (ARQL), when it was a beaten-down penny stock surrounded by pessimism after multiple failed clinical trials. See my initial recommendation of ArQule at $1, where it appeared like a speculative penny stock yet was anything but (rare pediatric disease designation for miransertib in Proteus syndrome, pan-FGR inhibitor derazantinib having shown activity in FGFR2 fusion positive second-line intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and BTK inhibitor ARQ 531 with interesting preclinical data).

To find the best opportunities in biotech, often it's important to look where few others are.

In February the company extended its operational runway with a 12.5 million share offering priced at $2. The stock plunged not only because of pricing but also due to sale of 2,500 shares of non-voting Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. Interestingly enough, each share of Series A stock is convertible into 1,000 shares provided conversion is prohibited if a holder would own over 9.99% of common stock outstanding (upon written notice holder can elect to increase or decrease percentage limitation to less than or equal to 19.99%). Investment banks involved included Cowen, William Blair, JMP Securities and Ladenburg Thalmann. Net proceeds were $31 million.

Changes in management line up are something to take note of as well (Amit Rakhit adding role of Head of R&D after Matthew During transitioned to Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board, appointment of Thomas Perone as SVP General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, served prior at Celgene).

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $59.6 million (almost 75% of market capitalization). Net loss totaled $13.8 million while research and development expenses rose to $9.3 million. G&A fell slightly to $4.7 million.

As for future catalysts of note, see slide below (have already touched on these above). Ex-US partnership could take place for OV101 per management guidance, but I'd expect most companies would like to wait for more data first.



Significant insider buying in February is encouraging, including Jeremy Levin's purchase of 75,000 shares taking his total to over 4.6 million shares.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, we've found yet another discarded biotech company that could be a gem in the making. Ovid possesses multiple irons in the fire along with intriguing early data sets that are sufficient cause for optimism. It's an unusual pipeline for a company this size, with cash accounting for almost three-fourths of the market capitalization and multiple ways for investors to win.

I consider Ovid Therapeutics to be a Speculative Buy.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating pilot positions in the near term and patiently accumulating shares for possible run up into Fragile X readout.

For our purposes in ROTY, I plan to revisit after ROCKET study readouts in 2H 2019 as I require more derisking data before considering the stock for our model account.

Given the semi recent financing, dilution in the near term is not expected. Disappointing data for ongoing studies (especially ROCKET in the medium term) would weigh on the stock significantly, as would setbacks in the clinic (enrolling rare disease patients can be challenging). Competition for certain indications (Fragile X, Lennox Gastaut, Dravet come to mind) is another factor to consider. In the absence of positive data readouts the company would continue to burn cash, requiring further funding until it either reaches a pivot point or all assets fail to pan out.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time out of your day to read my material and hope you found it to be helpful in some form or fashion. If you´re willing, I look forward to interacting with you in the Comments Section. Whether bull, bear or simply a skeptic, we all typically have something worth saying and feedback (plus community-driven due diligence) is one of the reasons I enjoy writing. Have a good one!

