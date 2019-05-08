EQM Midstream Partners' 10.5% Yield Is Safe - For Now

Capex and debt have both increased as the company has invested heavily into its future.

The company's payout ratio has been rising as the corporate structure was recently simplified and unit holders were diluted with a large round of equity issuance.

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) pays a massive 10.5% dividend yield. And its parent company, Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN), which owns 60% of EQM, pays a generous 8.75% yield. If the master limited partnership (EQM) manages just to continue paying its current distribution (even without a single raise), investors at the current price would have their full invested capital returned to them in under ten years.

But this leads to the question every investor should be asking about such a sky-high yield: Is it safe? Let's do some investigating to find out.

The Company

With the largest natural gas producer in the United States EQT Corp. (EQT) as its largest counterparty, ETRN/EQM operates premier natural gas gathering, storage, and pipeline assets in the gas-rich areas of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania - specifically, the Marcellus and Utica shale regions. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of the growth in natural gas production over the next few decades. US production of natural gas is expected to increase by 60% over the next 20 years.

Some might fear that the rising political push toward renewable energy will diminish the use of natural gas, but this fear is misplaced. As the cleanest burning hydrocarbon, natural gas has become the primary replacement to retiring nuclear and coal electricity generation plants. It should account for half of electricity generation by 2040. Furthermore, it is being used more and more often in transportation. And, of course, it is the primary source of heating during cold winters.

The company does not expect to issue any new equity for the "foreseeable future." I interpret this as management saying that their distribution yield is far too high to consider equity issuance as a way to raise capital, so they will refrain from doing so until the stock price rises back to its trading range in the mid-2010s. Since retained earnings are limited, the company's options to fund its capex budget and distribution will be to take on more debt, sell assets, or lower the quarterly distribution.

Of course, the sooner the company's projects come online, the lower capex spending will need to be and the higher retained earnings should be.

Stock Underperformance

The stock price has performed poorly in recent years.

There are several main reasons for the recent underperformance: (1) company restructuring and equity dilution (to get rid of incentive distribution rights, or IDRs), (2) a spike in capex from new projects (some of which are facing legal/political difficulties), and (3) a drop in return on equity as the company raised loads of new capital and debt to make large acquisitions (i.e. Rice Midstream, Eureka Midstream, and Hornet Midstream).

The big spike in capex in the last year is mainly due to the $3.5 billion of organic growth projects underway. The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), for instance, began construction in early 2018.

The company already has firm commitments for these projects, which means that they will be revenue generating as soon as the company can complete them. Completing them is proving to be the difficult part (especially the Mountain Valley Pipeline, given the recent legal and regulatory setbacks), but the total EBITDA that will be generated from these projects upon completion is about 30% of their current total.

Thus, significant upside awaits when these projects eventually do see their completion date.

Fortunately, the company expects to fund all of its current project backlog with retained cash flow and debt. And no debt will need to be rolled over until 2023:

This gives the company some margin of error when it comes to its recent investments.

Financial Performance

Let's check up on the growth of its EBITDA and debt to gauge how they stack up against the growth of capex.

Data by YCharts

EBITDA has risen modestly over the past several years, but in the past 12 months, long-term debt has exploded due to the acquisitions as well as the increased capex.

Total debt to EBITDA currently sits at 3.69x, which falls within the range of 3.5-4x that the company aims for beginning next year. For FY2019, EQM expects to make a total of $1.4 billion in EBITDA, or about 26% higher than the trailing twelve months. The company projects that 2021 EBITDA will be 50% higher than current run rate EBITDA, which should help to keep the debt level manageable.

However, this partially depends on the completion of pipeline projects, which may be delayed well beyond their estimated completion dates. The MVP, for instance, is now likely to see a mid-2020 completion date, significantly later than its original estimate of late 2018.

Earnings per share has dipped in recent quarters mainly due to the large amount of equity issuance that has been needed to eliminate IDRs, but the company is still generating enough earnings to cover the dividend.

As we can see below, even after the equity dilution, the company still generates more free cash flow than dividends paid, which it has not always been able to do.

Data by YCharts

Over the past twelve months, EQM has paid out 85% of its earnings to shareholders, though now that equity issuance is over for the foreseeable future, the payout ratio should improve. In the most recent quarter, for instance, EQM only paid out 71.5% of earnings. ETRN also expects to see a payout ratio around 86% for FY2019.

The company targets distribution growth of 6% per year, while ETRN targets 8% per year, though these may be (and should be) slower until its projects come online.

Interest coverage is still holding up, for now, but has rapidly declined in recent years as the company has added large amounts of debt for acquisitions. These acquisitions are expected to be accretive after 12 months (also around the time that organic growth projects should start paying off), meaning that debt will likely continue to pile up over the next year.

Conclusion

It's beginning to sound like a broken record, but project completions truly are a necessary element of EQM's success in the next several years. The sooner they can come online, the better. 2020 may turn out to be the year that strong earnings growth kicks in, but 2019 is shaping up to be a year of "hanging in there" as acquisitions are assimilated and progress is made on projects.

These bolt-on acquisitions and growth projects, once completed, should solidify EQM's preeminent position as a natural gas gatherer and transporter in the Appalachian basin.

Revenue growth is set to be strong in the quarters ahead, but that will not translate into equally strong earnings growth until probably next year. Throughout 2019, the company may even struggle to cover its dividend with earnings, according to some analysts.

For now, the stock price is and will remain depressed until investors can see the light at the end of the tunnel. However, for the risk-tolerant, now might be a good time to scoop up some shares of this ultra-high-yielder. At 1.8 price-to-book value, EQM is cheaper than most of its MLP peers and offers a stunning yield as well as the expectation of distribution growth. It may be a good time to be a little greedy when others are fearful rather than waiting until everyone's fears are put to bed. I certainly wouldn't recommend going all in, considering there are execution risks to EQM. But the risks seem to be more than priced in at current prices.

As for myself, I have a full position in EQM already (having bought most recently at around $38 per share) but will be looking to add to my ETRN position. Thomas Karam, President and CEO of both EQM and ETRN, purchased shares on March 20th and 21st at $20.44 and $20.52, respectively (though this could have been shares of ETRN's parent company, EQT). Combined with non-open market acquisitions, Karam now has a $7.5+ million stake in the company. Other insiders have been buying around the same price:

It's somewhat comforting to know that if investors were to buy around current prices and the dividend was cut or the stock price dropped, company executives would be suffering alongside them.

Given the CEO's recent open-market buying, I'll be looking to add shares of ETRN under $20.50. That way, I will have the assurance that, at least to some degree, Karam and I are in this together.

So, is EQM's ultra-high yield (and ETRN's high yield) safe? Though it's risky, the yield does appear safe for now. Beyond 2019, however, the safety of the dividend will all depend on the execution of acquisition synergies and project completions.

As always, be aware that, as a publicly traded partnership, EQM issues a K-1 Form come tax time. As a corporate entity, ETRN reports taxable income and gains/losses like any other dividend stock and is thus simpler to own.

What do you think? Is EQM/ETRN's generous dividend safe?

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM, ETRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.