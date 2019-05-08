Chevron Corp.: Expect The Takeover Battle To Heat Up

Chevron Corp. will likely make a counteroffer in order to double down on the Permian.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. officially informed Chevron Corp. that it sees Occidental Petroleum Corp.'s bid as superior and that it wants to get out of the merger agreement.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) has until Friday to decide whether or not it will submit a higher takeover bid for the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC). In my estimation, the odds are in favor of Chevron Corp. submitting a higher bid for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. this week. Chevron Corp. is eager to cement its position in the oil-rich Permian and it will likely pay top dollar for Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Background

Chevron Corp. made a $33 billion bid for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in April in order to grow its Permian operations and gain access to the company's large LNG base in Mozambique. The Permian is a liquid-rich oil growth play that has had a positive effect on Chevron Corp.'s net production and implies considerable earnings and free cash flow upside. Chevron Corp.'s original deal valued Anadarko Petroleum Corp. at $65/share.

Here's Chevron Corp.'s original deal offer.

Source: Chevron Corp. Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) subsequently stepped into the ring and submitted a rival bid, offering $76/share, 17 percent more than what Chevron Corp. offered. Proposed transaction terms also called for a stock-and-cash deal in which Anadarko shareholders would receive $38.00 in cash and 0.6094 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp.'s common stock for each share of Anadarko common stock.

At the end of April, Warren Buffett joined Occidental Petroleum Corp. and said that he is backing the company's bid for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. with $10 billion in an apparent bet on continued shale growth in the United States.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. further sweetened its deal for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. on Sunday by increasing the cash portion of its proposed deal. Occidental Petroleum Corp. now offers $59.00 in cash and 0.2934 shares of Occidental common stock per share of Anadarko common stock, reflecting a 55 percent increase in the cash part of the transaction value.

In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corp. announced that it agreed to sell Anadarko Petroleum Corp.'s African assets that are deemed non-core to Total S.A. (TOT) for $8.8 billion, reflecting 6 percent of net production.

Latest Development: Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Is Turning On Chevron Corp.

Occidental Petroleum Corp.'s revised deal, especially after it raised its cash contribution, is a superior deal for Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp.'s board of directors on Monday officially informed Chevron Corp. that it will backtrack from its merger agreement [emphasis mine]:

Anadarko has notified Chevron that (I) Anadarko's board of directors has unanimously determined that the Revised Occidental Proposal constitutes a "Superior Proposal" and (II) after complying with its obligations to Chevron under the Chevron Merger Agreement, Anadarko intends to terminate the Chevron Merger Agreement in order to enter into a definitive merger agreement with Occidental in connection with the Revised Occidental Proposal. Pursuant to the Chevron Merger Agreement, Chevron has the right, during the four business day period ending on May 10, 2019, which may be extended in accordance with the terms of the Chevron Merger Agreement, to propose revisions to the terms of the Chevron Merger Agreement, or to make another proposal.

Chevron Corp. now has time until Friday to either increase its bid or decide to walk away from the deal, in which case Anadarko Petroleum Corp. will have to pay Chevron Corp. a $1.0 billion termination fee.

What Is Chevron Corp. Going To Do?

The takeover battle for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. is also a battle over who will dominate the Permian Basin, a major oil growth play in the United States with lots of reserve and production potential. Chevron Corp. is one of the largest and most active producers in the Permian Basin: In 2018, Chevron Corp.’s net production in the Permian averaged 159,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

The company has significant acreage in the Permian and expects to grow production here considerably in the next five years. In 2018, Chevron Corp.’s full-year production in the Permian surged 71 percent year over year.

The energy company obviously has a lot at stake here, and an acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. would make perfect sense for the oil and gas driller as it would add additional acreage in the Permian. The acquisition would also be accretive to earnings and (free) cash flow and save the company up to $2.0 billion annually in costs and capital spending.

Source: Chevron Corp.

That said, though, Chevron Corp. is nonetheless in a sweet spot: The company can either submit a revised (higher) takeover bid until Friday or walk away with $1.0 billion.

I think the odds are 65:35 for a higher takeover bid on the part of Chevron Corp. The Permian Basin is a growth play, and it is too important a playing field to give up easily to the competition. Oil and gas drillers that want to grow their production volumes must expand their operations in U.S. shale and tight plays which also were Chevron Corp.'s single largest source of production growth in Q1 2019.

Source: Chevron Corp.

As a result, I expect a revised takeover offer from Chevron Corp. that will exceed the $76/share implied transaction price of Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Your Takeaway

I am not convinced that Chevron Corp. will just walk away from the Anadarko deal without a fight and would want to collect an easy $1.0 billion as a break-up fee. Chevron Corp. is in a major battle for the dominance of the Permian Basin which is the company’s strongest oil growth engine. Chevron Corp. expects above-average production growth in the Permian over the next five years which should be more than enough of an incentive to throw its hat in the ring for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. once more. I expect the takeover battle for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. to heat up very soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.