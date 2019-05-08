Is This A Goldilocks Economy?

Source: The Financial Times

Each month I continue to ponder how long the current economic expansion can continue. The April 2019 jobs report showed total non-farm payroll employment increased by 263,000, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of 190,000. I assumed jobs growth would abate at some point but that has not been the case. The results also blew away the 196,000 jobs created in March. In my opinion, it implies the economy remains on strong footing and the economic expansion could continue over the short term. This could be welcome news for President Trump as he seeks re-election in 2020.

Jobs related to professional services led the way, rising by 76,000. Employment in construction was up by 33,000 with gains in nonresidential specialty trade contractors and civil engineering. Healthcare jobs grew by 27,000 after rising 49,000 in March. One school of thought is that the GOP tax cut has helped spur the economy and jobs. What happens to the economy once it comes down from its sugar high?

Unemployment Rate Falls To 49-Year Low

The unemployment rate was an eye-popping 3.6 percent - lower than the 3.8 percent recorded in March and the lowest it has been since December 1969. The rate is well below the 5.0 percent threshold considered full employment. Workers could potentially have enough leverage to demand higher wages, spurring wage growth.

Average hourly wages were $27.77, up 3.2 percent versus the year-earlier period. Wage growth is another sign of a strong economy and it could endear the public to President Trump during the next election. Wage growth near 3.0 percent has the potential to cause financial markets to turn volatile, but that has not been the case this year.

The labor participation rate fell to 62.8 percent, down from 63.0 percent in March. Prior to the Financial Crisis of 2008, the labor participation rate had not consistently been below 63.0 percent since Jimmy Carter was president. There are still over 96 million people no longer in the labor force. This paints a picture about the economy being starkly different from the one President Trump is trumpeting. It could partially explain the concern among millennials and certain politicians that everyone is not participating in the economy's resurgence.

The Fed Will Likely Remain On Pause

In addition to the global economy, the financial markets continue to be a major focus of the President. The incessant melt up in financial markets has created untold wealth for the investor class; some think the stock market's performance is another sign of economic strength:

Where markets go from here could be determined by whether or not the federal reserve hikes interest rates. Federal reserve chairman Jerome Powell's metric for inflation is personal consumption expenditures (ex-energy) ("PCE"). His target is 2.0 percent growth, yet PCE has not met the Fed's bogey over the past few months.

PCE growth for January, February, and March of this year was 1.8%, 1.7%, and 1.6%, respectively. It implies the economy is cooling after several rate hikes in 2018. It could also portend "Goldilocks economy" where unemployment is low and wage growth is robust, yet not robust enough to warrant Powell to move on rates. Stagnant PCE growth could prompt the White House to call for even more stimulus measures - rate cuts, additional tax cuts - to continue to fuel the economy if need be. If the Fed is to remain truly data-dependent, then another rate hike may not happen anytime soon, if at all. Sans more rate hikes, financial markets could rally unimpeded.

Conclusion

Strong jobs growth in the face of a lack of inflation will likely put the Fed on pause. That could be good for financial markets over the short term. Stocks could trade on earnings fundamentals over the long term. In my opinion, cyclical names and companies with high debt loads are unattractive.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.