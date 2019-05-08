FleetCor Is Reasonably Priced, But It's Due For A Pullback

For now I’m on the sidelines, but patient investors with a long-term view could buy.

FleetCor is a profitable company that is reasonably priced for a growth stock, but after a strong rally to new highs, it’s overbought and due for a pullback.

FleetCor has a substantial acquisition history with 32 acquisitions since listing in 2010 and over 75 acquisitions in total since the company’s inception in 2000.

Financials

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has produced solid growth over the last decade and with more growth expected for 2020. The company operates with high profit margins and strong returns on equity. Over the last decade, the company’s profit margins have averaged around 30% and its return on equity has averaged around 20%.

FleetCor is financially sound with acceptable debt levels. The company’s long-term debt is $2.75 billion which represents 35% of the value of its assets and its total liabilities are 70% of its asset value. The company’s working capital is a little light (with a current ratio of 0.9), meaning that the company’s short-term assets (cash and deposits) do not fully cover its short-term obligations (such as bills). However, FleetCor does have a history of successfully operating with low levels of working capital.

FleetCor’s forward PE multiple is 21.2x with a stock price of $248. The company’s trailing PE multiple is 27.1x and its book value multiple is 6.4x. These multiples suggest that FleetCor is not overly expensive.

FleetCor has a strong history of growth, with its earnings increasing 25% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows FleetCor’s revenue and earnings trend since listing along with the next two years of estimates.

FleetCor data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, FleetCor’s revenue has increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The earnings have broadly trended upwards over the last decade with a minor dip in the 2015 fiscal year. Management is expecting FleetCor’s earnings growth to continue into 2020.

Business Plans

FleetCor generates its growth largely through acquisitions. The company has made 32 acquisitions since listing towards the end of 2010 and has made over 75 acquisitions in total since the company’s inception in 2000.

Its largest acquisition is Comdata which was acquired for $3.45 billion in 2014. Comdata provides fleet, virtual card, and gift card solutions. In FleetCor’s latest acquisition, the company has signed a deal to buy Nvoicepay for an undisclosed amount. Nvoicepay is based in Oregon and provides automated accounts payable solutions.

FleetCor’s management is on the lookout for more acquisitions to complement its existing operations, with Ron Clarke - Chairman and CEO - stating in the company’s latest earnings call:

"Acquisitions continue to be a top priority for us." "And we’re continuing to chase acquisitions that we can improve and make accretive."

I think that acquisitions are a great way to boost growth, provided that they fit into the company's business operations. As FleetCor has an established history of revenue and earnings growth after its acquisitions, this tells me that management is effective in successfully integrating their acquisitions.

While acquisitions play a key role in FleetCor’s growth, the company also generates some growth organically. Management uses the 80/20 principle, where 80% of the profits come from 20% of its activity. This means that the company’s sales team focuses heavily on its largest and most profitable clients. The company’s CEO stated:

"We got that business squarely focused on larger accounts."

FleetCor is still largely a fuel card business and derives around halve of its revenue from this segment. FleetCor’s fuel card operates in 82 countries, with the U.S., Brazil and the U.K. making the largest contribution to the company's revenue.

The fuel card business continues to increase as more businesses and even individuals are paying for fuel with these cards. However, the rate of increase is quite modest at around 5.5%. FleetCor’s growth exceeds this rate largely because of its aggressive sales team and its aggressive acquisition policy.

FleetCor’s management expects the company’s strong historical growth to continue, with the CEO stating:

"We’re targeting global new sales or sales bookings to grow 15% in 2019 and that’s on the back of a 15% increase last year."

FleetCor’s growth is largely due to its acquisitions and I feel comfortable with management’s guidance for 15% growth. The company’s CEO added:

"We’re pretty bullish on the future."

FleetCor’s growth is further enhanced on a per share basis, as the company is actively reducing its outstanding shares. During 2018, the company reduced its outstanding shares by 5.5% and currently has plans to repurchase another $220 million of stock. While the company doesn’t pay dividends, it's still enhancing shareholder returns by reducing the share count and thereby effectively boosting earnings growth on a per share basis.

Stock Valuation

FleetCor has a history of growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 25% per year since listing and the forecast growth rate is 15% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 15% gives a forward PEG of around 1.4 with a 2020 PE multiple of 21.2x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that FleetCor is overvalued with a stock price of $248. Its fair value would be around $180.

A forward PEG of 1.4 is quite reasonable for a growth stock, considering that many good growth stocks have forward PEG’s of 2.0 and higher. Growth stocks typically have higher forward PEGs as investors are usually more willing to pay higher prices for future growth from companies that have an established history of earnings growth.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

FleetCor chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, FleetCor’s stock price has broadly traded higher since listing in late 2010. The stock did pull back in late 2018 along with the stock market, but has since rallied as the stock market recovered from its pullback this year.

In the short term, the stock looks overbought. The stock has rallied nearly 50% so far this year without a rest (these rests only need to be minor, but they are needed to sustain a rally). As an example, the stock surged 52% higher in late 2017 and then rested with a sideways trading action for the next six months.

I think there’s a high probability that the stock will rest with either a sideways trading action or a pullback. The stock may trade higher for a while yet, but sooner or later the price advance will take a rest. After a rest, I think that FleetCor will continue trading higher in line with its earnings growth potential.

Conclusion

FleetCor has produced strong earnings growth over the last decade and management is confident that this growth will continue. The company largely generates growth through an aggressive acquisition strategy, having made 32 acquisitions since listing in late 2010 and over 75 acquisitions in total since the company’s inception in 2000. Management's successful integration of their acquisitions is evident in the company’s strong growth record.

While FleetCor does not pay dividends, the company has reduced its outstanding shares by 5.5% in 2018 to enhance shareholder returns, with plans to further reduce its outstanding shares during 2019.

FleetCor is a strong growth stock that is reasonably priced with a forward PEG of 1.4 and a forward PE of 21.2x. I think that this valuation is quite reasonable considering that most good growth stocks typically have PEGs in the 1.5 to 2.5 range.

Based on FleetCor’s strong growth potential, I think the stock would make a solid long-term investment for patient investors. In the short term, I think the stock is overbought and due for a pullback, so I'm on the sidelines for now. The stock is trading around its all-time high and investors looking to buy now would need to be prepared for a possible pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.