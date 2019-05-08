Sell In May: Now's A Good Time To Take Some Profits

The deal is still likely to get done, but we may see a 5-10% correction before then.

This is a good time to think about rotation, taking some profits, increasing cash, and implementing a covered call strategy.

However, with trouble developing in paradise between Beijing and Washington, has the market come too far too fast?

The stock market has been on fire lately, with the S&P 500/SPY gaining 25% in just 4 months.

The S&P 500/SPX (SPY) and stocks in general have been on fire so far this year. The S&P 500 gained 25% from its low in December to its recent high from a few days ago. Other markets like the Nasdaq are up by even greater percentages, 32% and more.

The million-dollar question now “is this a level we can have a correction from?” I believe yes.

A 25% spike in the SPX, a 32% surge in the Nasdaq, as well as solid double-digit gains in many individual sectors, is a far way to come in just 4 months. Moreover, the market’s technical image appears to be losing relative strength momentum.

Additionally, the market is now confronted by another major rift in the China/U.S. trade relationship. The VIX is also throwing up warning signs, implying more volatility is likely ahead.

Ultimately, we are likely to see a temporary halt to the current rally, and the SPX could even pull back by around 5-8% from here. However, the upcoming selloff will likely turn out to be a lucrative buying opportunity, as the U.S. economy is still strong, the trade deal will still get done eventually (likely), and investors will probably aggressively buy the dip at lower levels.

SPY: Exposure to the S&P 500/SPX

SPY is the first major and most popular ETF in the world. It's designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY index fund has roughly $250 billion in net assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of the holdings.

SPY provides investors with exposure to the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as the most significant stock market average for U.S. equities.

Data by YCharts

Since SPY essentially tracks the exact movements of the S&P 500, I will use SPY and the S&P 500/SPX interchangeably throughout this article.

We can see that SPY's and the S&P 500's performances have been essentially identical over the last 5 years. The same applies to other time intervals as well.

Don’t Underestimate The Importance Of The Trade Deal

According to reliable sources, China backtracked on nearly all crucial points in the trade deal. In the newest draft of the trade agreement, China deleted its commitments relating to the theft of U.S. intellectual property and trade secrets, forced technology transfers, competition policy, and other elements.

Source: ABC

In response, President Trump vowed to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10-25%.

This essentially means that the long-awaited trade deal between the world’s two biggest economies may not happen, or at least not as soon as many had hoped. This phenomenon is spreading fear through markets because a no-deal essentially means lower revenues and profits for many U.S. firms operating in China, a massive market for many of the U.S.’s tech giants and other large firms.

So, what happens next?

Have Markets Come Too Far Too Fast?

I essentially called the December bottom in this Marketplace article, and have been bullish on this rally ever since. However, given the circumstances, I think we may have come too far too fast, and now it is time for a bit of a pullback or a correction.

The S&P 500

Source: Stockcharts.com

The SPX surged by 25% from its December bottom before giving up a few percentage points in recent days. It is also important to note that with the RSI at above 70 for the first time in over a year, the SPX had become quite overbought. The SPX was also trading around its all-time highs, making the case for a possible double top in stocks.

The Nasdaq

We can see a similar image with the Nasdaq, as the average gained 32% in just 4 months, and now appears to be buckling. The RSI also became extremely elevated and Nasdaq’s technical image appears to be losing relative strength. This could suggest buyer exhaustion has occurred and the selling may resume in future days and weeks.

Leaders Now Lagging

Another troubling factor is that the former leaders are lagging again. Most notably, the small caps (IWM), are nowhere near their all-time highs. In a healthy bull market, you typically want to see this group to outperform and lead markets higher.

Sector Performance Implying Defensive Positioning

Since this sell-off began, we see some of the most cyclical names endure the biggest losses. For instance, while the SPX is down by just 2%, materials, energy, oil services, and others are down by close to 5%.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, we see the most defensive sectors clearly start to outperform once again. The three leading sectors over the last week have been consumer staples, real estate, and healthcare. Furthermore, healthcare has held up the best, down by just 0.5% percent in the beginning stages of this sell-off.

This is likely more than just a one-day phenomenon. Sector rotation, and weakness in the more cyclical names could persist for weeks or months even, depending on whether the Trump-China trade deal gets done sooner or later.

Check the VIX

The VIX is surging once again, trading around the 20 level, demonstrating an abnormal amount of fear and anxiety in the markets. We have not seen a significant VIX spike since late 2018, and this one could go substantially higher before all is said and done.

However, this will not likely be a sharp, steep rise like we saw last time. Instead, we could see the VIX chop around the 20-25 level for several weeks, creating an abnormal amount of volatility in the markets.

So, What's An Investor To Do?

When Market Dynamics Change, Rotate

2 weeks ago I put out an article “5 stocks to Own as Healthcare Bottoms.” At the same time, I increased my portfolio’s healthcare holdings (stocks) to about 17%. I think this badly beaten down sector should do well in the weeks and months ahead.

Also, gold miners are a good bet here. While the market tanked yesterday, my favorite gold mining stock Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) surged by over 6%. Gold has underperformed in recent months, had a very nice pullback, and now may be ready to shine once again, as the stormy weather approaches once again. Gold miners account for roughly 14% of total stock holdings.

Defensive staples names, which held up relatively well in recent sessions account for about 10% of my total stock holdings. This should be another group that will likely do well over the next few weeks/months. Utilities, another defensive sector, has appreciated too much in recent months, but certain names will likely represent good buys on a pullback.

Take Some Profits

There is no shame in taking profits, especially after the stellar gains the market has given us over the past 4 months. I put out a watchlist for my Marketplace members when the market bottomed on December 26th, and many of the names on this watchlist are up by 30%, 40%, 50%, or more even.

After earning 30-60% in just 4 months, now may be a good time to take some money off the table in many of the high flyers, mainly in technology and in other highly cyclical sectors.

After all, what is it they say? Oh right, “Bulls make money, Bears make money, and Pigs, get slaughtered.”

Covered Call Strategy

Incorporate covered call strategy into your trading. I discuss specific strategies with Marketplace members. However, many names can yield 3-5% per month, perfect for an environment where we may experience a 5 – 10% pullback.

You can essentially sell calls on the shares you own, collect a 6-10% dividend over the next two months and still have your shares if the strike prices are not reached. This way you keep your losses to a minimum without having to alter your portfolio too much.

Move Some Capital to Cash

Finally, there is no shame in temporarily moving some of your capital into cash. Right now, my cash position is relatively low, at about 15% of total portfolio holdings. However, taking some profits in some higher risk names to bring the position up to 20% or so makes sense here.

And It’s Not All Bad News

The U.S. economy is still strong, with consumer confidence, payrolls, unemployment, and other economic indicators at healthy, some would even say robust levels. Moreover, forward P/Es on the SPX are only about 17.7, relatively inexpensive given the market conditions. The vast majority of reported earnings have also beat the mark in recent weeks, indicating robust earnings momentum in the corporate sector.

The Bottom Line

Where we’re going from here

Right now, a lot is dependent on the China trade deal. If the deal gets done, we can expect a breakout to new all-time highs in the SPX and other major averages relatively soon. However, if a deal does not get signed in the near future, we can expect stocks to decline further from here.

In my view, we probably have a 5-8% correction in the S&P 500 to look forward to from current levels. This would bring the SPX down to around the 2,650-2,750 level. This modest to moderate selloff would shake out a lot of weak hands, would bring back the buy the dip mentality, and would create a very compelling buying opportunity.

Furthermore, let’s not forget that a deal is likely to get done anyway. Both sides need this, China perhaps more than the U.S. even. A 15% rise in tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods would not reflect positively on China’s growth and GDP prospects.

In fact, China’s vice premier is coming to the U.S. shortly, and in President Trump’s words, “he’s coming to make a deal.” This trade deal is also extremely important for the President, especially with the 2020 election coming up, markets need to be at or near all-time highs, so expect a deal to get done soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.