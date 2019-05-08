EA: Growth Has Flattened, But Valuation Remains Pricey Versus Historicals

I vote “not” with my money. I am short Electronic Arts (EA), one of the weakest performing large cap stocks on Wall Street the last year. My Victory Formation momentum system has been flashing sell for this name, over many months. Electronic Arts is a leading video game publisher, developing, coding, marketing and distributing some of the biggest sports related games like Madden NFL and FIFA soccer. Battlefield, Star Wars, The Sims, and Plants vs. Zombie brands are also sold, among a list of others.

Image Source: Company Website - www.ea.com/games

Fading Operating Expectations By Wall Street

Many analysts attribute the subpar performance of EA shares the past 6-9 months to the underwhelming and quickly fading user response for the online Apex Legends game. WY Capital wrote a good piece on this situation last month on Seeking Alpha. Apex was designed to roughly follow in the footsteps of the hugely popular and profitable Fortnite offering, published by Epic Games.

While hopes were high for Apex going into its February 2019 launch (and Electronic Arts’ valuation was even higher in anticipation of the game, trading over $150 a share in July), a disappointing roll-out has led to lower and lower Wall Street analyst expectations for earnings performance by the company. You can view the falling earnings estimates the last 90 days for EA taken in this Yahoo! Finance snapshot below:

After several years of robust growth, overall video game sales are projected to flatten during 2019-20 in America. Industrywide U.S. video game sales barely grew in the 1st Quarter of 2019 vs. 2018, according to NPD Group reporting. The biggest gaming competitors of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) are dealing with similar operating problems from slow growth during 2019. The multi-year transition from hardware-based disk and cartridge gaming systems to online playing seems to be creating more erratic sales outcomes. It is also possible we are reaching a saturation point, where consumers have only so many hours in a day to play video games. If this is the case, the super high growth rates in the sector of 15%-20% compounded annually the latest economic cycle may have ended.

Downside Stock Momentum Pattern

Electronic Arts has outlined one of the ugliest On-Balance Volume [OBV] lines the past year in the large cap universe of equities I follow. You can see the sharply down trending line on the chart below. Basically, the falling OBV line indicates volume sellers have appeared regularly since the July peak price for EA. Bottoming in December, the stock quote has encountered major resistance at the 200-day moving average line during 2019. The price fell back below the 50-day moving average last month, while the overall S&P 500 market average has continued to gain in value.

The most comparable business competitors of Activision and Take-Two have fared poorly of late also. I am including their basic StockCharts graphs below. Activision is a secondary avoid/sell (potential short) idea, as its Victory Formation score has rapidly deteriorated during 2019. From my perspective and research, Electronic Arts is in slightly worse technical and fundamental shape, however. Relative weakness vs. both its peers and other large cap stocks in U.S. trading is quite concerning from a technical angle historically.

On the charts below I am depicting the performance of the big three video gaming companies vs. the S&P 500 average over time intervals from one month to five years. Notice the big run-up in shares on the 5-year chart, against the ultra-weak performance during the past 6-12 months, as industry growth slackens.

Valuation Concerns

The last time earnings growth slowed unexpectedly for Electronic Arts was 2012. Back then, the company sold at 1x trailing sales per share, 2x book value, 7x cash flow and 14x earnings. How does the 2012 low valuation stack up against longer-term average ratios or today's point in time?

On a 10-year cycle adjusted basis, Electronic Arts has averaged price to trailing fundamental ratios of 3x sales, 4x book value, 13x cash flow and 18x earnings.

Presently at $93 a share, the stock is valued at 5x sales, 5x book value, 17x cash flow and 20x earnings! So, despite the fact EA has already fallen considerably from $150 last summer, the potential for far greater downside remains. I can argue the stock price still has 20%-30% downside to reach an average valuation, and 40%+ to equal its historically low valuation the past decade. Assuming a recession or changing consumer preferences push EA sales and cash flow numbers backward in 2020, a truly bearish investor can envision 50%+ downside potential still exists today.

Final Thoughts

My computer sorting system of fundamental valuations, growth outlooks, and technical momentum places Electronic Arts in the bottom 5% for attractiveness out of the largest capitalization universe of U.S. stocks.

Earnings for the 2019 March quarter, and guidance for the next fiscal year were announced this week. While the initial investor reaction to the report was positive, I do not find much reason to believe EA will move out of its medium-term downtrend. A slight quarterly beat on revenues and profits is offset by guidance for next year at, or below, current analyst estimates. Net booking projections and the elimination of a one-time tax benefit for fiscal 2020 reveal weakening growth in the operating business. In coming days I expect shareholders, many purchasing EA at considerably higher quotes, will continue liquidating.

Short Sale Suggestions: Please consult a registered financial advisor if you are contemplating a short position. The unique risks of short selling, including the potential for unlimited losses, are different than holding a long-only position. Always short a diversified basket of stocks from a number of sectors to reduce the risk of one equity creating oversized losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.