IPO Update: ConversionPoint Holdings Seeks $40 Million IPO

ConversionPoint and Inuvo are both losing money and burning cash from operations.

The firm intends to combine operations with Inuvo.

ConversionPoint Holdings aims to raise $40 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

ConversionPoint Holdings (CPTI) has filed to raise $40 million in a U.S. IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company will combine with Inuvo as a result of the IPO transaction.

CPTI seeks to turn two money-losing firms into one money-making firm and hasn’t provided combined pro forma historical financials. It is highly unusual to use an IPO to combine two firms.

Company And Technology

Newport Beach, California-based ConversionPoint will help small and medium businesses [SMBs] increase user conversions that drive revenue through the use of real-time data, precision audience targeting as well as engaging page experiences.

Management is headed by President CEO and Director Robert Tallack, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously CEO, Treasurer, and Director at Branded Response.

The companies’ combined revenue will come from e-commerce, accounting for 18% of total profit, managed services, accounting for 79%, and SaaS with the least revenue share of 3%.

CPTI’s goal is to integrate IntentKey, Inuvo’s AI-powered audience targeting platform to its platform to provide end-to-end e-commerce and digital marketing solutions.

Falcon Capital has invested in ConversionPoint and investors in Inuvo have included William Blair, Richard Howe, Charles Morgan, 'C.E. Unterberg, Towbin', and BridgeHampton Capital (Source: Crunchbase).

ConversionPoint said that it 'anticipates that it will continue to depend on its relationships with various third parties, including online retailers, ad networks, affiliate marketing companies, fulfillment companies, credit card processors, and technology and content providers, in order to grow its business.'

Market And Competition

According to a recent market research report by Forrester Research, the global SMB commerce platforms market was estimated at $240 million in 2014, had grown to $1 billion 2016 and is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2021.

This represents a CAGR of 26% between 2017 and 2021.

The main factors driving market growth are the need for adaption to the constantly evolving industry and the emergence of new low-cost platforms.

Collectively, the firm serves the digital media optimization, rich content creation and product information syndication, user sales conversion, re-marketing, as well as shipping and logistics industries.

Major direct competitors of CPTI across its different target markets include:

Optimizely

Voluum

WebCollage

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Click Funnels

AdRoll

Criteo (CRTO)

Narvar

ShipStation

Source: Sentieo

Management believes the combined services of Inuvo and ConversionPoint to be superior as it is providing end-to-end e-commerce and digital marketing solutions.

Financial Performance

CPTI’s recent pro forma financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining top line revenue

Positive gross profit

Positive and reasonably high gross margin

Significant operating losses

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue 2018 $113,111,583 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) 2018 $53,291,214 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 47.11% Operating Income (Loss) Period Operating Income (Loss) EBITDA Margin 2018 -$38,379,301 -33.9%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company (pro forma) had $13.7 million in cash and $22.4 million in total liabilities (Unaudited, pro forma).

IPO Details And Valuation Metrics

CPTI intends to raise $40 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $169.5 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 21.86%.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use approximately $15.9 million of the net proceeds from this offering to satisfy the cash portion of the merger consideration payable to Inuvo stockholders. We also currently intend to use approximately $8.9 million for the reduction of indebtedness we incurred for working capital purposes. We also intend to use $10.9 million for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $182,999,999 Enterprise Value $169,506,789 Price / Sales 1.62 EV / Revenue 1.50 EV / EBITDA -4.42 Earnings Per Share -$1.52 Total Debt To Equity 0.17 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 21.86% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $6.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$14,106,147

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Oppenheimer & Co., GMP Securities, and D.A. Davidson.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 13, 2019.

