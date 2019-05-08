Snap Inc.: 'Tik-Tok' Is One More Reason To Short

Shares of Snap Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAP) has staged an impressive turnaround in 2019. The stock is now up 110% YTD and 140% since reaching a low $4.82 in December. The recovery has been based on better than expected 2018 fiscal Q4 results released in January along with a positive outlook in its latest Q1 report. The company has yet to make a profit but is narrowing its loss while revenues continue to grow. Despite the recent optimism, investors should take note of emerging Chinese rival application 'Tik-Tok' which has a similar concept of short videos and targets the same user demographic. Apparently; 'Tik-Tok' has become something of a global phenomenon gaining traction in recent months among teenagers and reports suggest its already drawing users away from the Snapchat platform. While it remains to be seen what impact Tik-Tok will have on Snap's long term growth, it highlights what I view to be the relative fragility of Snap's core business among fast changing youth fads and tech platform popularity. I'm bearish on SNAP given significant long term uncertainties. This article covers my bearish view on SNAP including information on why Tik-Tok is now seen as disruptive.

Snap Inc. weekly stock price chart. source: FinViz.com

The following points highlight my bearish views on shares of SNAP:

Chinese rival 'Tik-Tok' is a threat to brand momentum.

No user growth (could fall and under-perform expectations going forward).

Valuation (not expected to be profitable through 2021/ maybe never).

Unconvincing long term strategy goals (a camera company?).

Q1 Earnings Recap

SNAP released its Q1 earnings April 23rd posting Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10, beating by $0.02 and Revenue of $320.4 million ahead of expectations by $14.2 million. Quarterly revenues grew 39% year over year while the company did a commendable job of holding operating expenses down which actually declined 4% y/y. Still; reported free cash flow remained a negative at $78 million on the quarter compared to larger negative of $268 million for the period last year. The story has been a narrowing loss with improving cash flow. Management offered Q2 revenue guidance to be between $335 million and $360 million, or growth between 28% and 37% y/y.

Snap Inc. Quarterly Free Cash Flow. Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation

In terms of user data, reported daily average users (DAUs) was slightly down year over year at 190 million compared to 191 million in Q1 last year. North America saw a decline of 1% while Europe was down 2%. These numbers were actually better than expected considering the user loses that were observed in 2018.

Snap Inc. Daily Active Users. Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation

Snap DAU numbers are in contrast to other social media juggernauts including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NASDAQ:TWTR) which each reported growth of 7.7% and 11.6% for the metric each respectively. Snap instead likes to point out that the average revenue per user (ARPU) is surging, up 39% globally in Q1 at $1.68. Basically, advertisers are throwing more money at the platform against a flat number of users. This is unsustainable in my opinion.

Snap Inc. Average Revenue Per User. Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation

The Bear Case for SNAP

Stretched valuation

Shares of SNAP command a premium to that of Facebook and Twitter in terms of price-to-sales and to me this seems unjustified. Considering the scale of the three platforms and current expected growth, the forward price to sales ratio of SNAP at 9.9 suggests the stock is overvalued by at least 16% related to an average of the other two comparable and probably more in my opinion.

Looking at consensus earnings estimates, SNAP is expected to lose ($0.30) per share this year which would narrow to a loss of ($0.12) in 2020 and potentially turn a profit $0.07 in 2021 according to the yCharts database. By this measure the stock currently trades at 3-year forward earnings multiple of 165x. The way I analyze "growth" stocks, I can accept these type of multiples in cases where a company has clear growth momentum with favorable brand/product adoption trends. I don't see it in SNAP. In terms of social media and messaging there is an argument to be made that Snap Chap is a 2nd tier platform behind Facebook/Instagram and Twitter and should trade at a discount. The stock is objectively expensive.

Emergence of Tik-Tok (and any other new rival app) is a real threat

Unless you're a teenager or otherwise heavily into social media, it's understandable the first question you may be asking is; Tik-Tok who? Tik-Tok is a social media platform that allows users to create and share short videos similar to those on Snapchat. Time Magazine recently published an exposé on the app describing it as "entering the mainstream and gaining global appeal".

Tik Tok Logo displayed on smartphone. source: Time Magazine/ Getty Images

Tik-Tok's "hook" is that it has secured broad copyright agreements with major music publishers, allowing users to add music to the videos for which users creatively make music-videos or lip sync along to popular songs. Users also use the platform with landing page type profiles, sharing non-music related videos stories that to me appear to be a cross between Snapchat and Facebook's Instagram Stories. The concept has proven to be successful; some of the recent available stats suggest Tik Tok as one of the most popular apps in the world, surpassing 1 billion installs. Apparently the kids love it.

Tik Tok data stats. source: MediaKixx

Launched in China in 2016, owner Bytedance Ltd is reported to be worth $75 billion according to funding rounds as recently as Q4 of last year. The company has major resources and backing to invest in a global product with scale. Unlike Snapchat, Tik-Tok does not have an advertising based revenue model, but instead sells virtual goods like limited edition stickers and digital gifts. This article isn't to address Tik-Tok's business model or their long term potential; the point is that over the past year it seemingly came out from nowhere and represents the fast changing landscape of social media tech that makes Snapchat vulnerable.

Even if the rise of Tik-Tok does not "conquer" the United States, keep in mind it has a major presence in other markets where Snap operates and could slow Snapchat's growth globally. I anticipate SNAP bulls claiming the apps are different enough and don't serve the same purpose, but the fact of the matter is that Tik Tok is drawing screen-time away from potential Snapchat users every day. A new generation of youths getting into social media may be leaving Snapchat behind. While Facebook and Twitter may have a "moat" as a uniquely differentiated platform, Tik Tok at the very least proves that Snapchat is vulnerable to emerging rivals.

Look for user data numbers (DAU's) to disappoint in near term.

Current consensus estimates of SNAP turning a profit by 2021 are based on a revenue forecast for that year of $2.668 billion, ~125% higher than the fiscal 2018 level of $1.18 billion. Should this growth under-perform the stock price could face significant downside, and I think it will. There is uncertainty whether SNAP will indeed double their revenues in the next three years.

Given that current user growth on Snapchat is flat, the estimates above require a significant increase in the average revenue per user (ARPU). My skepticism is based on questioning why advertisers would essentially double the spending on the platform if user data trends lower which. I find it unlikely that Snapchat will suddenly see a renaissance of app installs or user growth considering the current product momentum and evolving social media space (Tik Tok among any other new entrant). If user numbers disappoint in the near term like next quarter, look for advertisers to being to pull back from the platform and the estimates above will face revisions lower.

Snap Inc is a "Camera Company".

Snap wants investors to know that it's more than the Snapchat app and is betting that its Spectacles product division can be a driver for future growth. Spectacles 1 and 2 were both poorly reviewed and it appears the company is going in the direction of a higher price point with potentially AR technology for the third iteration. To me the whole things sounds like a weak business school marketing class proposal and may never take off. Snap Inc needs this product to work. I believe CEO Evan Spiegel had a brilliant idea with the original Snapchat application but is now lacking some needed strategy direction. The company was too slow to innovate as rivals like Instagram for example incorporated many of the concepts previously unique to Snapchat.

Conclusion

I believe there is enough doubt in the SNAP resurgence story that investors should at least stay away. I'm shorting SNAP via puts because I'm not convinced the company will be around in 5-10 years down the line in its current iteration. I see the stock trading lower over the next year to eventually test its historical lows around $5. The near term catalyst is my expectation of under-performance of user data that will superseded any improvement in financials. The long term bear case is simply that the Snapchat product will slowly fail and be seen as an artifact of this period; otherwise a victim of fast changing fads in social tech. Risks to the bearish case is user growth exceeds expectations and the financial targets are met. I see risks as tilted to the downside.

