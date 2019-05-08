Advanced Energy Industries Takes A Hit As The Semiconductor Cycle Is Still Sorting Itself Out

I believe Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) highlights at least some of the risks I've seen in the rally in semiconductor and semiconductor equipment names. Even though the year-to-date performance is still strong (up about 18% as of this writing), the shares have come down about 15% off a recent peak on a combination of weaker first quarter results and guidance, as the market isn't seeing the quick, sharp recovery that investors want to believe is going to happen.

Another weak quarter (or two) remains in play as a risk factor, but I think these shares hold some appeal for more risk-tolerant investors. I don't see any real sign that AEIS is losing traction with its two largest customers (Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX)), and I think the long-term outlook and realities of the semiconductor market mean good long-term demand for chip-making equipment and AEIS's components.

Not A Disaster, But Not Good Either

AEIS didn't have a particularly good quarter, with the company missing at the operating line and guiding lower for the second quarter.

Revenue fell 28% yoy and 9% qoq as reported and would have been down closer to 34% yoy on an organic basis excluding the LumaSense deal. Semiconductor revenue was particularly weak, falling 54% on 48% less spending from AMAT and 50% less from Lam. Industrial revenue was up 27% yoy as reported, but actually down closer to 7% on an organic basis with some challenges across the thin-film end-markets. Service revenue was up 17%. All told, AEIS came in about 2% light relative to the sell-side.

Gross margin fell more than six points yoy and almost two and a half points sequentially, missing by around a point, as the much weaker semiconductor sales drove some inefficiencies. Operating income fell about two-thirds yoy on an adjusted basis and almost 30% qoq, coming in about 3% lower than sell-side expectations.

It's Still Tough Out There

The midpoint of management's revenue guidance for the second quarter was about 7.5% below the prior sell-side average, with the mid-point of the non-GAAP EPS range about 40% lower. Spending on semiconductor equipment, particularly for memory chips, has dropped significantly, and OEMs are running down their component inventories ahead of a pick-up in orders. This is pretty much par for the course with AEIS and component vendors in general - they tend to see wilder swings to the good and bad as the cycle adjusts.

What has me feeling a little better is that AEIS doesn't really seem to be losing any ground. As a percentage of semiconductor sales, AMAT and Lam are both more or less stable on a year-over-year basis, and while there could be some risk of share shifts for these large customers, I expect AEIS will do fine when the recovery begins in earnest (likely 2020).

Looking at some peers and competitors, MKS Instruments (MKSI) reported a 34% decline in all-in semiconductor revenue and a 36% decline in the segment most similar to AEIS's business. MKS doesn't offer up enough information to really compare apples to apples, but given that the segment most similar to AEIS also includes some vacuum-related business, looking at results from companies like VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY) would suggest that MKS may be doing somewhat better in power and control systems, but not dramatically so, and end-market mix could be a factor (I believe, but am not certain, that MKS is comparatively less exposed to memory).

Comet (OTC:CHLDF) hasn't updated investors on the first quarter yet, but XP Power (OTCPK:XPPLF) has, and revenue was down 12%, with management pointing to significant weakness in semiconductor-related markets. It's worth remembering that XP Power is much more leveraged to industrial, healthcare, and technology markets, with semiconductor power making up less than 20%, but it was still weak enough to make a difference.

When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Go Shopping

AEIS acquired LumaSense not so long ago (mid-2018) for around $85 million, and the company contributed around $12 million of revenue this quarter, suggesting the business is down about 20% year-over-year relative to the full-year run-rate in 2017. While that admittedly doesn't look great, about 25% or so of this business is also in semiconductors, so it's not the greatest operating environment.

I continue to believe that AEIS should use its cash on hand to improve the business - whether that means acquiring other complementary semiconductor component operations or acquiring footholds in other promising verticals like power and control systems for industrial and healthcare equipment. It's easier said than done, of course, but I think management could potentially add some value here. The "but" is that management's past efforts at diversification haven't necessarily gone so well... so I can appreciate that at least some investors would instead prefer to see the company return cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks and stick to what they're best at.

The Outlook

I thought there was still some risk to the recovery thesis, and I'd modeled accordingly, so this latest update from AEIS doesn't inspire big changes in my model or valuation. It is a given that 2019 is going to be a bad year, but I think 2020/2021 will be considerably better, and I think this business can grow at a long-term rate in the mid-single-digits with healthy margins and FCF generation.

The shares do still look meaningfully undervalued on a long-term cash flow basis, but the nearer-term margin-driven EV/revenue approach is more challenging. This year's EBITDA margin really isn't a fair picture of the business, but then, neither was the recent peak. Accordingly, I use a cycle average to drive what I think is a fair multiple, and on that basis, I think fair value is in the mid-$50s.

The Bottom Line

I can't say that this is the final correction in expectations for AEIS, nor the semiconductor equipment sector as a whole. If the economy (North American and/or global) weakens significantly from here, it'll likely extend the recovery even further and compress multiples. Relative to the long-term opportunity and AEIS's leverage to chip demand growth (and increasing chip complexity), though, I think the risk/reward is a little more favorable now.

