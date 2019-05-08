Brookfield Renewable And Hannon Armstrong: Comparing 2 High-Yield Green Energy Stocks

A casual listen to any of the stump speeches from Democratic candidates for President in 2020 inevitably brings up talk of climate change and the supposed urgent need to move towards green energy and reduce fossil fuel emissions. While this article will not discuss the merits or demerits of this political position, it will continue my series of discussing and comparing some of the most popular opportunities for investors to position their portfolios to benefit from this trend in the world's and country's political and economic discourse.

The two stocks I will be comparing today are Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP). While these two companies are quite different, and therefore in some cases difficult to compare, after comparing their balance sheets, asset portfolios, growth outlooks, and valuations, BEP appears to be the clear winner for long-term total-return focused investors.

Balance Sheet

HASI: HASI structures its debt in such a way as to optimize its interest rate costs rather than fix as much of its interest rates as possible in order to mitigate downside risk. As such, upon an increasingly dovish tone from the Federal Reserve, it recently paid off a portion of maturing secured debt and reduced its fixed-rate debt as a percentage of its total debt outstanding to 72%. The company also has recently refinanced its credit facility in order to delay its maturity until 2023, thereby giving them significant short- and medium-term liquidity while also reducing annual interest expense by ~$1 million.

BEP: Boasts an industry-leading BBB+ credit rating thanks to its 10 years to maturity debt profile and no material debt maturities for four years, $2.3 billion in available liquidity, its high quality long-term hydro asset base, and its use of non-recourse asset level debt (corporate debt to capitalization is a mere 15% and total debt to capitalization is a reasonable 32% given their long-life hydro assets) supported by investment grade and long-term power contracts. Furthermore, management responded promptly to a negative outlook issued by S&P by significantly strengthening its already industry-leading balance sheet. BEP takes a lower upside/lower risk approach to interest rates as its average interest rate (5.4%) is on the high side for an investment-grade rated real asset owner, but only 7% of its debt has floating rate exposure and 80% of its debt is non-recourse.

Winner: While their business models are quite different and neither's balance sheet appears overly risky, BEP is overall viewed as a better balance sheet due to its BBB+ credit rating (HASI has no standard credit rating), significant vested support from its large A-rated parent (Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)), and long-life and conservatively-financed hydro assets.

Portfolio

HASI: The company enjoys good diversification thanks to operating in three large market segments (Behind the Meter, Grid Connected, and Sustainable Infrastructure) and investing in over 190 enterprises where it provides both debt and equity focused on providing preferred and senior-level capital for high credit quality assets that generate stable, long-term recurring cash flows. The conservative nature of its business model was proven by its fairly stable performance during 2008-2009, though this approach does come at the cost of receiving lower returns on equity (~10%).

The company has achieved decent scale, with a total portfolio size of $2 billion, and targets further growth by achieving ~$1 billion of originations per year. Each of these deals is driven by the company's underlying conviction that they "will earn superior risk-adjusted returns investing on the right side of the climate change line" and are pursued with the intent of achieving core earnings growth of 2%-6% per year in addition to paying out a sizable dividend.

BEP: BEP leverages the global span, network, deal flow, and operational expertise of its parent to build, improve, and recycle its portfolio. Thanks to the competitive advantages it derives from its parent, BEP is able to benefit from geographic and sectoral diversification as it has a sizable presence on four continents and across five business sectors.

BEP's business model consists of purchasing renewable assets in its core markets and operational specialties (where it has competitive advantages due to economies of scale, local networking with governing and business leaders, and operational expertise), working to improve their profitability, and then either holding them for their long-term cash flow potential or sell them at mature valuations in order to recycle the capital into more opportunistic assets. The ability to enhance assets operationally and recycle capital across renewable asset sectors and geographies enables BEP to constantly drive solid growth and create value for investors regardless of market conditions since there is almost always going to be an attractive opportunity in at least one sector of at least one market in its core markets. This explains their strong track record of outperforming even their ambitious target of 12%-15% annual returns on equity over the long term.

The other really attractive aspect of BEP's business model is that its portfolio consists primarily of long-life hydro assets. These assets are essentially real estate assets since they are essentially perpetual assets and appreciate over time as opposed to PEGI's wind-heavy portfolio which only lasts for ~30 years or so and therefore tends to depreciate over time.

Winner: BEP once again wins. Though both portfolios are conservative and quite different, BEP's higher return on equity with a fairly similar risk profile gives it the edge from a risk-reward aspect.

Growth

HASI: The good thing about HASI's business model is that, by targeting preferred equity and debt investments, it can continue to invest fairly aggressively in new projects without having to worry as much about current market valuations as a pure equity investor (like BEP) would since there is a considerable margin of safety built into debt and preferred equity investments.

This reality is evident in the graphs below, as its 12-month pipeline is robust relative to its current portfolio size and is heavily weighted towards more conservative behind-the-meter investments.

While the pipeline is robust and high quality, the low yields are going to weigh on growth. Looking ahead, the company's compounded 3-year annual core EPS growth guidance is for 2%-6% (4% at the midpoint) from 2017 through 2020. This would increase 2018's EPS of $1.38 to $1.43 at the mid-point in 2020 (a mere 2% growth rate from current levels).

BEP: The company experienced a strong rebound in FFO/unit growth in Q1 2019, with an 18% increase year over year thanks to new acquisitions and recently commissioned facilities as well as progress on organic growth initiatives. However, its forward acquisition growth pipeline is less plentiful than HASI's as equity valuations remain inflated in the sector.

As a result, management plans to continue selling off richly valued assets and recycle the earnings into other heavily discounted public market investments like its recent investments in TerraForm Power (TERP) or even its own equity (it recently renewed its unit buyback authorization and showed that it had bought back a considerable number of units recently) in order to create significant value for investors and unlock the value embedded in its units.

Additionally, management plans to leverage its operational expertise and global economies of scale to drive further growth. While management continues to drive strong operational efficiency improvements in its assets, it is also pursuing deals where it is selling partial equity interests in its hydro assets while remaining as the operator. Given their unique expertise in this space, offering buyers this attractive proposition enables them to generate stronger returns on capital while also freeing up additional liquidity to reinvest in other attractive investment opportunities as they present themselves.

Finally, BEP is advancing an aggressive development pipeline in countries like Brazil, Scotland, the U.S., as well as significant investment in India where it projects achieving returns on investment of ~20% and has numerous other projects in the advanced stages of its pipeline nearing commencement. Management points to "a very, very strong investment pipeline" that it thinks will become even stronger when volatility picks up, especially considering that they have a far stronger balance sheet than their public peers. They also are excited about additional opportunities popping up in Brazil, viewing it as a "really positive market to invest in" after the election of a new leader with a strong pro-business focus.

Winner: While HASI may have an easier time finding projects to invest in given its business model, continued low interest rates are keeping its returns on equity at around 10%. BEP, meanwhile, is deploying its liquidity and global scale to find creative ways to invest in projects with 15%-20% returns on equity. Additionally, its operational expertise has a proven track record at successfully driving cash flow growth, reducing risk that its investments will fall short of expected returns. As a result, BEP is projecting 5%-9% annual growth in FFO/unit over the long term, whereas HASI is only projecting 2%-6% over the long term.

Valuation

At first glance at the companies' price charts, BEP definitely appears to be more opportunistically priced:

Furthermore, BEP's yield is convincingly higher and cheaper relative to its history:

The final point that solidifies the cheaper valuation is the fact that BEP's distribution is growing at a much faster rate (5% to 2% in 2019) due to its similarly brisker cash flow per share growth rate.

Winner: BEP is clearly cheaper and higher yielding today, based both on historical averages as well as on an objective comparison of yields plus growth outlooks. Given the persistently low yields facing HASI and its correspondingly weaker ROE relative to BEP's ROE, it is unlikely that HASI's long-term growth outlook will surpass BEP's anytime soon.

Investor Takeaway

HASI and BEP are both quality, lower-risk investments in the renewable energy sector. Given their different business models, there is certainly room for both stocks in a well-diversified portfolio. However, BEP is more opportunistic at current levels, especially for long-term oriented total return investors. Furthermore, HASI - with a ~7%-9% total return outlook (yield plus growth outlook) - is not a particularly enticing value at the moment. That being said, HASI issues a 1099 to investors while BEP issues a K-1, making HASI a potentially more convenient investment for tax considerations. However, BEP is structured to not generate any unrelated business income tax (UBIT), making it an ideal holding in a tax-advantaged account where the K-1 can be ignored at tax time.

