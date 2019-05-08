Intrepid Potash: FY19 Q1 Update & Financial Model

Oilfield Services segment continues to grow with excitement (and also some confusion) building around substantial Water Rights in the Permian Basin. This is the "Bet on Blue" that I had described in lengthy report in February. Closed on Dinwiddie acquisition in May and growth expected to accelerate.

Intrepid Potash (IPI) reported results for FY'19 Q1 on May-7th and I thought it might be useful to offer investors a quick update on performance. So, I’m putting on my old “sell-side hat” to write a brief "companion piece" to Betting on Blue! – a lengthy, in-depth report about the company's opportunity in the Permian Basin, published in February.

For the quarter, headline results implied a modest “beat” with GAAP EPS of $0.05 vs. consensus of $0.04. Looking at the results in more detail, Q1 was a period of solid operational execution, as the company continues to advance multiple strategic initiatives designed to help diversify & enhance the overall business. Total consolidated revenue of $57.5m remained consisted with the prior year figure (adjusted/restated for byproduct credits), although it was not a “comparable period” as it was achieved despite adverse weather/flooding conditions across parts of NA that delayed agriculture shipments & reduced volume. This masked the improvement in net average realized pricing, as well as the strong underlying growth from high-margin byproduct sales and its burgeoning oilfield services division. Given the innately high incremental contribution margin that exists within the overall model, this led to consolidated gross profit of $13.2m, an 80% yr-yr increase. While operating / SG&A expenses exhibited a moderate increase, as expected, it still allowed the company to drive a leveraged increase in operating profitability, which rose by 150% (!!!) to $6.4m. This represents an OP margin of over 11% in what was otherwise a rather unremarkable, “clean” quarter, indicative of the fundamentally lower cost position the company has moved itself towards. Below-the-line items were relatively immaterial and had no major surprises. Interest expense was partially offset by other income; and no tax expense was recorded due to a valuation allowance, which matches the company’s shield tax position from a cash perspective due to sizable NOLs. The company also reconciled to an adjusted EBITDA of $16m, which may be a more appropriate measure of profitability in this instance given a non-economic component of D&A, along with minimal cash interest/tax charges.

Intrepid operates in three reportable segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Services. As a reminder, these were reclassified/adjusted in Q4’18 to account for the sizable/standalone opportunity in the Energy sector, as well as growth in byproduct sales within each division that are now booked as revenue rather than a cost credit.

Looking at the divisional components more closely, traditional MOP Potash produced strong results on the back of higher realized pricing and growth in byproduct sales. Average net price per ton increased 18% yr-yr to $288; and total gross segment sales increased to $34.3m despite lower tonnage volume impacted by weather. As a reminder, while this segment sells “traditional” MOP potash in a chemical sense (i.e.: potassium-chloride, KCl), it is not mined in a traditional underground fashion. Intrepid relies on an evaporation mining technique at its sites in Moab UT, Wendover UT, and Carlsbad NM. Additional details on the mines was provided in my original initial report, Betting on Bob!, which despite being a few years old is still highly relevant to assessing and understanding the asset base. Costs are relatively fixed based on production levels from the previous harvest/season and the protracted recovery / price improvement drove a leveraged increase in gross profit which increased almost 90% yr-yr to $9.4m.

The outlook for the Potash division remains highly encouraging, as it is on track to deliver its best year by far since the breakup of the Belarus/Russia cartel in 2013. NA volume and pricing are expected to remain stable with calls for a balanced market through 2019; and Intrepid's production should be above average given the favorable evaporation conditions it encountered which left it with more concentrated brine grades. This could bring its total solar production closer to nameplate capacity of 400k tons, which would allow it to have more tons to sell at a time when pricing is supportive of meaningful cash flow/profitability. The growth in byproduct sales (which are now booked as revenue instead of a cost credit) has also (ironically) fundamentally lowered the cost profile of the business.

The Trio division also produced relatively solid results, reporting positive GAAP gross margin for the 2nd quarter in a row despite a similar weather dynamic. As a reminder, Trio is a “specialty potash” known as langbeinite or sulphate of potash magnesia (SOPM), which competes primarily with Mosaic’s K-Mag, as well as other makeshift blends (Kieserite, etc) for chlorine-sensitive applications and sulfur/magnesium deficient soils & geographies.

While the short-term outlook for Trio remains somewhat muddled, as a large international shipment scheduled to be delivered in Q2’19 is expected to reduce average net pricing, the longer-term outlook remains favorable. Spot prices remain disconnected from the “agronomic value” of the nutrient components and confidence is building in the strategic trajectory to raise back price and recapture the historical variance vs. traditional MOP.

In the Oilfield Solutions segment, results continue to grow, although performance is still in the very early stages. Revenue increased 35% yr-yr to $6.6m and while there is a lot of excitement building, it is also creating quite a bit of confusion. This is due to the wide number of activities (fresh water, KCl mixing, produced water, saltwater disposal wells, caliche, etc) taking place across varying geographies (Permian/Delaware Basin, Powder River Basin, etc.). It is also now combined with an acquisition of Dinwiddie Ranch, as well as the specific accounting treatment of take-or-pay contracts. Management has provided various attempts at "guidance" in terms of revenue, margin and cash flow, but it has yet to strike the right balance in terms of offering a meaningful understanding of where the business is headed.

In my opinion, investors need to try to parse out all the smaller activities from what the company is doing in fresh water within the Northern Delaware section of the Permian Basin. That is the crown jewel, although the good or bad news from an analytical perspective is all those smaller pieces are starting to add up and take off. The other analytical challenge is it is still in a nascent state – the number of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) portends an enormous amount of pent-up demand once completions begin to ramp. And the company is still putting its pieces together. For example, the Dinwiddie acquisition should play a critical role in allowing the company to remarket more of its legacy water rights (approx.. 33k acre-ft) to the east side of its Carlsbad mine, where spot pricing is also substantially higher. Some of this activity it can accomplish on its own, but others it is beholden timing wise to larger partners, infrastructure investments, etc.

Transparency surrounding Intrepid’s transformation has, at times, been limited; and while not every investor may be comfortable waiting in the dark as the “jigsaw pieces” are put in place, I have an exceedingly high level of conviction/confidence in management’s decisions to date and the value being created. As the master plan starts to come into focus with a physical footprint covering the entire Delaware portion of the Permian Basin, it should lead to substantially more investor interest in the stock. The Permian Basin (and Delaware shelf specifically) is the most exciting/dynamic component of the oil & gas sector for domestic, tight oil production. Along with other service providers such as Select Energy (WTTR), NGL (NGL), etc. Intrepid appears to be positioning as one of the leading players in a critical subsection of the market. This is the aspect I discussed in significantly more detail in the recent report Betting on Blue, which focused on Intrepid’s substantial water rights as one of the largest legacy holders in Southeastern New Mexico. As I laid out in that report, I believe the company's water rights could be worth in excess of $1b.

Reviewing the company’s financial model, FY’19 should be a year of significant growth. As I’d commented after last quarter, I believe FCF for the full-year can approach/exceed $75m. This is almost entirely coming from the leverage effect of spot pricing improvement in MOP Potash segment; and actually includes rather conservative estimates of only breakeven cash profitability for Trio, along with Oilfield Services meeting the high-end of “guidance” based on a flat comparison to the previous year. It includes pro-forma expectations for Dinwiddie Ranch (Intrepid South) for the remainder of the year, but without any benefit from the anticipated growth/doubling of revenue base. Also keep in mind that the reported gross profit figure in MOP Potash still includes $25m-$30m of depreciation which is not fully economic vs. capex.

Looking ahead to FY’20, these figures should continue to advance; and in a stable/recovering MOP price environment, I don’t see any impediment to the company approaching $100m of FCF, particularly if Trio price/cash flow continues to improve and the company can take advantage of the Dinwiddie acquisition to sell additional Caprock water right through the eastern side of its mine via Select Energy’s Northern Delaware pipeline, etc.

Turning to the balance sheet, despite only being two years removed from a misguided distress situation, Intrepid now finds itself in a very healthy capital position. Net debt at the quarter’s end was down to only ~$15m based on cash and debt positions. The company’s gross debt of $50m is held in three series/tranches of Senior Notes due in 2020, 2023, and 2025. It also maintains additional liquidity in the form of an asset-backed revolver from BMO that had remained undrawn. That facility is set to be tapped in the current period as Intrepid completes its acquisition of the Dinwiddie Ranch. The facility had been amended/extended in Oct-2018 to provide for borrowings of up to $50m at favorable rates of LIBOR + 150-200bps. All told, the pro-forma leverage appears quite manageable based on the company’s return to generating significant positive cash flow; and priorities for capital allocation should remain internal/external investment in high margin, ancillary/ bolt-on offerings within the oilfield service sector.

In regard to valuation, Intrepid appears compelling with shares priced exceedingly “cheap” on both an absolute and relative basis. Using an EV of $550m based on an FD sharecount of 131m and net debt of $65 pro-forma for the Dinwiddie deal, stock at the current price below-$4/share is implying a FCF yield of over 13.5%. An equivalent level of value is essentially unheard of in today’s market environment, particularly among the company’s industrial, energy, and basic materials sector peers. Other traditional metrics such as P/E and EV/EBITDA are less meaningful in the near term given the structurally high cash conversion of GAAP earnings. For example, using EBITDA, while the current multiple of ~6x still compares favorably – it is not a fair comparison given the low “I”, non-existent “T” and non-economic component / positive cash variance of the “DA” vs. capex. As outlined in Betting on Blue, I believe shares are positioned for an additional 200%-300%+ potential upside over the next few years, although I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens sooner rather than later.

I have confidence in the strategic direction management is taking the company to diversify/expand/take advantage of its substantial legacy water rights in the Permian Basin; and it remains one of my highest conviction investments and a top position in my fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI, WTTR, XEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.