Digital Realty's New 5.85% Preferred Is A Nice Core Holding

The recently issued Series K shares can't be called until 2024 and are currently trading at or near par.

With the company focused on continuously improving its balance sheet, we believe its current investment grade credit rating will get upgraded.

Digital Realty Trust is at the heart of the digital data demand revolution and should be able to continue to grow its revenues and FFO.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is one of the largest data center REITs on the NYSE and has recently announced a new public offering of preferred shares series K. Digital Realty is taking advantage of cloud computing and hyper-scale business growth, some of the hottest segments in the tech world these days. One of the major industry-specific tailwinds is digital evolution like 5G, IoT, and autonomous cars that will generate vast amounts of data that will require massive data centers to process, store, and analyze. Digital Realty, with its active global properties and projects in development, is well positioned to leverage this trend and increase its FFO and free cash flow generation over the next several years. It is well known for its consistent dividend and has had high single-digit rental revenue and adjusted FFO growth over the last decade. In this article, we focus on its preferred shares series K - DLRPK.

Business Overview

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

The company has been highly shareholder value-accretive over the last decade, with a dividend yield between 3% and 4%, combined with revenue and FFO per share growth in high single digits. That makes up a double-digit return fueled by a self-funding business model. A combination of asset sales, joint ventures, and the development pipeline creates strong free cash flow generation potential that enables the company to fund a large portion of its growth projects internally.

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

The company is well positioned to capitalize on long-term secular demand drivers for data. Transitioning to the cloud is a major growth catalyst and even a potential recession - which we don't think is imminent - might motivate companies to move to the cloud faster and at a higher rate in order to cut costs and outsource more non-core tasks and services as possible. Therefore, we expect demand for data centers will remain strong.

Given the lower interest rate environment in major global economies, the company has been doing a greater number of large hyperscale deals. Larger deals usually result in lower development yields of 9% - at the bottom end of guidance. However, by increasing market penetration of the enterprise market, the company can bring the yields closer to the upper end of guidance near 12%.

Management anticipates the highest demand for new units to come from cloud customers and other hyper-scalers that will contribute to higher pricing in the near future. On the East Coast, the most important data center market is in Ashburn, VA, which is characterized by intense competition and a growing amount of customers buying in larger and larger increments. That has triggered modest to no price increases and competitive dynamics that will most likely lead to price decline over time.

However, on the West Coast in Santa Clara, pricing could be over 40% higher than it is in Ashburn because of physical barriers like limited capacity and land. In Europe also, there is a bit less competition than in the U.S., but it is tougher to win massive new deals or to expand current business relationships.

Digital Realty is basically selling a global multi-product platform that gives it a major competitive advantage compared to some other data center REITs. Customers are getting bigger in terms of their IT spending and global presence, so the company's size and global footprint allow it to be a premier provider of data center needs. For instance, it can provide customers some extra megawatts in Japan, a network node in London, market expansion in most major cities in the U.S., etc.

One of the major headwinds over the next several years is continued supply additions on the data center property market. Therefore, management has focused on global diversification to offset this risk.

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

The most recent acquisition of the Ascenty is a case in point as the company enters Latin America with a major focus in the Brazilian market. Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) was an important partner to realize this deal given its strong network, capital resources, and deep domain knowledge about the Brazilian data center market. We anticipate the company will use this kind of partnership approach by entering new geographical markets with a lower risk of failure.

Q418 Earnings Results

The CEO A. William Stein stated:

We had an excellent year in 2018, with record bookings of $268 million, more than one-third higher than our previous record. We also made several strategic investments to expand our platform in both geographic breadth and portfolio depth, many of which have already become significant revenue and cash flow contributors. As we look ahead to 2019 and beyond, we are encouraged by the resiliency of the underlying demand for our business along with our operational and financial strength, and believe we are well positioned to continue to deliver sustainable growth for our customers, shareholders and employees. Source: Earnings Release, February 2019

The company reported total revenues of $778 million in Q418 or up 6% Y/Y, slightly lower than the analysts' estimate of $789.6 million. The reason for the increase was primarily due to the strong demand for its collocation services and new leasing at its properties, slightly offset by expiring leases at several properties. Core FFO per share was $6.60 in FY18 or up 7.5% Y/Y and $1.68 in Q4 18 or up 8.4% Y/Y. The company reiterated 2019 core FFO per share outlook in the range of $6.60-6.70. In terms of Balance Sheet, the company reported approximately $11.1 billion of total debt outstanding with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 6.2x as of December 31, 2018.

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

Even though the company is highly levered and has acquired plenty of businesses so far, it is still the only data center REIT to hold investment-grade debt ratings over the last decade. Its biggest competitor, Equinix (EQIX) recently issued equity in the amount of $1 billion to bring down its net debt to EBITDA ratio and get an investment grade rating of BBB-. As for competing with the likes of Equinix, management is confident that its global footprint and consistent investment grade credit rating will allow its salespeople to win deals.

At the moment, 85% of debt is in fixed rate securities, and given the latest developments, we expect this percentage to increase over 90% over the next several quarters. Management wants to take advantage of favorable market conditions of the lower global interest rate environment and might issue more debt denominated in foreign currencies to better manage longer-term liabilities.

For instance, the company recently issued an additional evergreen data center seven-year unsecured senior notes denominated in euros, with a principal amount of EUR 225 million and a coupon rate of 2.5%. Management plans to use the net proceeds to invest into new or existing "green" projects, like renewable energy, green buildings, improved resource efficiency etc.

Preferred Shares

Apart from debt financing, the company has issued several tranches of preferred shares with the total amount outstanding of $1.25 billion as of December 31, 2018. The most recent issue was a public offering of 8,000,000 shares of 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock with a par value of $25.00 per share reported in March 2019. Gross proceeds of approximately $200 million will be used to repay borrowings outstanding like the revolving credit facility, outstanding debt securities, or other preferred stock. It might also be used as well to fund development projects, finance potential acquisitions, or to provide for working capital.

Source: 10-K Filling, February 2019

The company has also granted the underwriters a 30‐day option to purchase from the company up to an additional 1,200,000 shares solely to cover over-allotments.

Source: Press Release, March 4, 2019

Source: Morningstar, April 2019

Preferred shares started trading on NYSE on March 24, 2019, and have been trading close to par for a yield of 5.85%

On February 28, 2019, Digital Realty announced the redemption of all outstanding shares of its 7.375% Series H preferred shares. We believe it is highly likely that the company continue to improve its operational performance and/or receive a credit rating upgrade that management will leverage to continue to pay down higher interest shares with lower interest new issues.

Source: Morningstar, April 2019

Digital Realty has also issued 14 tranches of corporate bonds with maturity dates ranging from 2019 to 2030 - shown below.

Source: 10-K Filing, February 2019

Risks

New disruptive technologies or innovations might completely reposition the current IT architecture and destroy the company's data center real estate business. We don't see this as imminent risk, but it's quite possible that, at some point in the future, data centers could be housed in locations that are a fraction of the size of a current data center and might even be so inexpensive that companies will no longer need to outsource.

Potential adverse effects associated with a slowdown in the growth rate of cloud computing and hyperscale business. The investment thesis for data centers is the insatiable demand for data due to cloud computing, data analysis, interactive online activities, and trends and concepts like IoT that will require ever increasing amounts of data storage. If this demand slows, the expected growth rates could decline or pricing could be adversely affected.

In terms of regulatory risk, potential changes in legislation might prohibit companies from leasing from multi-tenant data centers and force them to manage data centers internally. Or trade spats could prevent data for a specific company to be housed in a data center located in another country. The potential for regulatory challenges and/or political risks is highly unpredictable in the current environment.

Our Take

Digital Realty's preferred share series K is offering an attractive dividend of 5.85% with the first call date not until 2024. In terms of operational performance, the company is well positioned to take advantage of the long-term secular IT demand drivers. We believe management is doing a great job of managing and improving its balance sheet and will continue to do so. The company has an investment-grade credit rating, significant global presence and a compelling pipeline of projects and existing properties that will drive revenue growth and free cash flow generation over the next several years. We recommend investors looking for a safer way to invest in cloud and hyperscale business growth can invest in Digital Realty's preferred shares series K.

